The "UK and Ireland Dental Radiography Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Product and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK and Ireland dental radiography equipment market is projected to reach US$ 420.43 million by 2028 from US$ 250.88 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The rising prevalence of oral cancer, growing number of dental practices, and increasing expenditure on dental health are the major factors boosting the market.

The number of dentists employed in the UK has increased from 29,000 in 2007 to ~36,000 in 2020. Concurrently, the number of medical and dental technicians reached ~45,400 in the UK in 2021. According to the General Dental Services Statistics, 365 dental practices were performed in Northern Ireland in March 2020, and the country had 1,146 dentists registered to perform dental procedures in that month.

The number of registered dentists has increased by 13% over the last decade. Further, spending on dental services has surged in the last few years. According to statista.com, in 2020, household expenditure on dental services was ~US$ 1.5 billion in the UK.

According to a report by Public Health England, dental treatments incur a significant cost to people and governments, and the NHS in England spends ~US$ 3.86 billion per year on dental care (with an additional ~US$ 2.61 billion on private dental care). Thus, with the rising number of dental practices performed, the adoption of radiography equipment is also increasing, thereby driving the dental radiography equipment market in the UK and Ireland.

