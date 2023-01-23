BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 3 January 2023, has been set at 1.236390, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 15.601873 pence per share (USD dividend 19.29 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 February 2023 (to shareholders on the register on 13 January 2023).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

23 January 2023