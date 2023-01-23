Anzeige
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2022

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $6.6 million for 2022 and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

  • Earnings per share increased to $3.10 in 2022 from $2.98 in 2021. Earnings per share increased to $0.87 in the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $0.83 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income increased 4.4% in 2022 to $6,620,000 from 2021 net income of $6,344,000, primarily due to higher net interest income in 2022.
  • Credit quality remains strong, with 99.7% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.01% of loans on December 31, 2022, compared to 1.28% on December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were ($110,000) in 2022, compared to $275,000 in 2021.
  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.09%.
  • Sales of $42.6 million residential mortgages generated $1.4 million of noninterest income in 2022, compared to $3.6 million on $128.3 million of sales in 2021. The slowdown in loan sales was due to higher market interest rates in 2022.
  • Total assets increased 17.6% to $864.8 million.
  • Net loans increased 29.0% to $699.4 million in 2022, including increases of $91.3 million in residential mortgages and $40.5 million in commercial real estate loans.
  • Total non-brokered deposits increased 14.9% to $659.9 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has expanded significantly in 2022. Both loan and deposit growth have been at historic levels. This is primarily the result of our expansion into the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. We were glad to open full-service branches in Portage and Niles Michigan, relocate one of our South Haven branches to better facilities, and add loan production offices in Marshall and Battle Creek Michigan. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes Investment Advisory Services, Title Insurance Services and a complete line of Commercial, Home and Auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality has continued strong, despite national and regional stress from higher interest rates and inflation. The overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Year ended December 31, 2022 vs. year ended December 31, 2021 - Net income for 2022 was $6.6 million, or $3.10 per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $2.98 per share, for 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.30% in 2022 from 2.96% in 2021.

Net interest income increased to $24.4 million in 2022 from $19.6 million in 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $4.8 million to $26.5 million. Total interest income increased $5.2 million to $28.9 million, while interest expense increased only $369,000 to $4.5 million.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the 2021. Net charge-offs were ($110,000) in 2022 and $275,000 in 2021. Credit quality remains strong, with 99.7% of loans performing in accordance with loan terms.

Noninterest income was $7.0 million in 2022, compared to $9.7 million in 2021. Most of the decrease in noninterest income was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $2.2 million to $1.4 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $42.6 million in 2022, compared to $128.3 million in 2021.

Noninterest expense was $23.5 million in 2022, compared to $20.5 million in 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $2.1 million, or 16.8%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties in southwest Michigan.

Three months ended December 31, 2022 vs. three months ended December 31, 2021 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1,865,000, or $0.87 per share, compared to net income of $1,775,000, or $0.83 per share, for the same period in 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.60% in the last three months of 2022 from 2.87% in the last three months of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $7.1 million in the last quarter of 2022 from $4.9 million in the last quarter of 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $2.8 million to $8.2 million. Total interest income increased $2.9 million to $8.8 million, while interest expense increased only $695,000 to $1.7 million.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in the final quarters of 2022 and 2021. Net charge-offs were ($10,000) in the last three months of 2022, compared to $66,000 in the last three months of 2021.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2022, compared to $3.0 million in the same period 2021. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $1.2 million to $236,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $39.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Noninterest expense was $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $224,000, or 6.1%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion in Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties in southwest Michigan.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $864.8 million on December 31, 2022, from $751.7 million on December 31, 2021, primarily the result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $157.2 million to $699.4 million on December 31, 2022, including increases of $91.3 million in residential mortgages and $40.5 million in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $556.5 million on December 31, 2022 from $438.7 million on December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts also increased $17.5 million to $163.0 million. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $49.6 million in 2022, while borrowed funds decreased $18.0 million.

Total equity was $52.5 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $52.4 million on December 31, 2021. Lower market values on available-for-sale securities, recorded in other comprehensive income, substantially offset equity growth from retained earnings. Total dividends paid in the 2022 were $1.5 million, or $0.68 per share. Book value per share was $24.53 ($20.42 tangible) as of December 31, 2022.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Dec.31, Dec. 31,
2022 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
 $14,008 $15,793
Other short-term investments
 977 23,731
Total cash and cash equivalents
 14,985 39,524
Interest-earning deposits in banks
 - 494
Securities - available for sale
 63,159 83,134
Securities - held to maturity
 22,070 24,347
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
 8,381 7,951
Loans held for sale, at fair value
 664 7,287
Loans, net of allowance of $7,141 and $7,031
 699,443 542,196
Premises and equipment, net
 17,431 13,231
Goodwill
 5,834 5,834
Core deposit intangibles
 - 49
Originated mortgage servicing rights
 2,967 2,963
Real estate owned
 380 -
Bank-owned life insurance
 15,988 15,598
Accrued interest receivable
 2,691 1,894
Other assets
 10,782 7,233
Total assets
 $864,775 $751,735
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
 $162,978 $145,503
Interest-bearing
 556,538 438,690
Total deposits
 719,516 584,193
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
 71,000 89,000
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $266 at Sept. 30, 2022 and $327 at Dec. 31, 2021)
 14,755 14,673
Accrued interest payable
 760 425
Other liabilities
 6,226 11,008
Total liabilities
 812,257 699,299
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,138,941 shares at Sept. 30, 2022 and 2,132,291 at Dec. 31, 2021
 2,141 2,132
Additional paid-in capital
 8,387 8,210
Retained earnings
 48,991 43,823
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 (7,001) (1,729)
Total stockholders' equity
 52,518 52,436
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $864,775 $751,735

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months
Ended December 31,
2022 2021
Interest income
Loans
 $8,180 $5,358
Investment securities:
Taxable
 398 359
Tax-exempt
 124 125
Dividends
 76 50
Total interest income
 8,778 5,892
Interest expense
Deposits
 1,073 581
Borrowed funds
 623 420
Total interest expense
 1,696 1,001
Net interest income
 7,082 4,891
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
 - -
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
 7,082 4,891
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
 317 324
Interchange income
 326 311
Investment brokerage commission income
 435 461
Mortgage banking activities
 236 1,465
Trust fee income
 87 225
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
 100 91
Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
 109 113
Other income
 21 18
Total noninterest income
 1,631 3,008
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
 3,884 3,660
Occupancy and equipment
 893 680
Interchange expenses
 152 131
Data processing
 239 232
Professional services
 99 86
Real estate owned expense
 2 -
Advertising
 123 145
FDIC premiums
 107 78
Other expenses
 937 708
Total noninterest expenses
 6,436 5,720
Income before income tax expense
 2,277 2,179
Income tax expense
 412 404
Net income
 $1,865 $1,775
Earnings per share
 $0.87 $0.83
Dividends per share
 $0.17 $0.16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Year Ended
December 31,
2022 2021
Interest income
Loans
 $26,548 $21,743
Investment securities:
Taxable
 1,582 1,242
Tax-exempt
 500 528
Dividends
 281 171
Total interest income
 28,911 23,684
Interest expense
Deposits
 2,652 2,527
Borrowed funds
 1,835 1,591
Total interest expense
 4,487 4,118
Net interest income
 24,424 19,566
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
 - 1,074
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
 24,424 18,492
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits and other fees
 1,253 1,216
Interchange income
 1,286 1,183
Investment brokerage commission income
 1,881 1,890
Mortgage banking activities
 1,389 3,554
Trust fee income
 411 505
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
 390 307
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
 - 407
Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries
 352 494
Other income
 87 141
Total noninterest income
 7,049 9,697
Noninterest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
 14,804 12,673
Occupancy and equipment
 3,139 2,553
Interchange expenses
 578 496
Data processing
 490 901
Professional services
 348 322
Advertising
 525 593
FDIC premiums
 364 272
Other expenses
 3,231 2,704
Total noninterest expenses
 23,479 20,514
Income before income tax expense
 7,994 7,675
Income tax expense
 1,374 1,331
Net income
 $6,620 $6,344
Earnings per share
 $3.10 $2.98
Dividends per share
 $0.68 $0.64

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)

 Three Months
Ended December 31,
2022 2021
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
 $166,882 $151,881
Average interest-bearing deposits
 563,325 443,501
Average total assets
 847,592 735,966
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
 51,676 51,571
Average total assets
 847,780 736,145
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
 0.86% 0.96%
Return on average equity
 14.32% 13.66%
Net interest margin
 3.58% 2.84%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
 3.60% 2.87%
Year Ended
December 31,
2022 2021
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
 $161,782 $148,277
Average interest-bearing deposits
 524,747 433,175
Average total assets
 807,549 719,416
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
 51,615 49,725
Average total assets
 807,758 719,583
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
 0.82% 0.88%
Return on average equity
 12.83% 12.76%
Net interest margin
 3.27% 2.93%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
 3.30% 2.96%

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736297/Sturgis-Bancorp-Reports-Earnings-for-2022

