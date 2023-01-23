Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2022

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $6.6 million for 2022 and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Earnings per share increased to $3.10 in 2022 from $2.98 in 2021. Earnings per share increased to $0.87 in the three months ended December 31, 2022 from $0.83 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income increased 4.4% in 2022 to $6,620,000 from 2021 net income of $6,344,000, primarily due to higher net interest income in 2022.

Credit quality remains strong, with 99.7% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.01% of loans on December 31, 2022, compared to 1.28% on December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were ($110,000) in 2022, compared to $275,000 in 2021.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.09%.

Sales of $42.6 million residential mortgages generated $1.4 million of noninterest income in 2022, compared to $3.6 million on $128.3 million of sales in 2021. The slowdown in loan sales was due to higher market interest rates in 2022.

Total assets increased 17.6% to $864.8 million.

Net loans increased 29.0% to $699.4 million in 2022, including increases of $91.3 million in residential mortgages and $40.5 million in commercial real estate loans.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 14.9% to $659.9 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has expanded significantly in 2022. Both loan and deposit growth have been at historic levels. This is primarily the result of our expansion into the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. We were glad to open full-service branches in Portage and Niles Michigan, relocate one of our South Haven branches to better facilities, and add loan production offices in Marshall and Battle Creek Michigan. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes Investment Advisory Services, Title Insurance Services and a complete line of Commercial, Home and Auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality has continued strong, despite national and regional stress from higher interest rates and inflation. The overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Year ended December 31, 2022 vs. year ended December 31, 2021 - Net income for 2022 was $6.6 million, or $3.10 per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $2.98 per share, for 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.30% in 2022 from 2.96% in 2021.

Net interest income increased to $24.4 million in 2022 from $19.6 million in 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $4.8 million to $26.5 million. Total interest income increased $5.2 million to $28.9 million, while interest expense increased only $369,000 to $4.5 million.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the 2021. Net charge-offs were ($110,000) in 2022 and $275,000 in 2021. Credit quality remains strong, with 99.7% of loans performing in accordance with loan terms.

Noninterest income was $7.0 million in 2022, compared to $9.7 million in 2021. Most of the decrease in noninterest income was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $2.2 million to $1.4 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $42.6 million in 2022, compared to $128.3 million in 2021.

Noninterest expense was $23.5 million in 2022, compared to $20.5 million in 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $2.1 million, or 16.8%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties in southwest Michigan.

Three months ended December 31, 2022 vs. three months ended December 31, 2021 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1,865,000, or $0.87 per share, compared to net income of $1,775,000, or $0.83 per share, for the same period in 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.60% in the last three months of 2022 from 2.87% in the last three months of 2021.

Net interest income increased to $7.1 million in the last quarter of 2022 from $4.9 million in the last quarter of 2021. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $2.8 million to $8.2 million. Total interest income increased $2.9 million to $8.8 million, while interest expense increased only $695,000 to $1.7 million.

The Company made no provision to the allowance for loan losses in the final quarters of 2022 and 2021. Net charge-offs were ($10,000) in the last three months of 2022, compared to $66,000 in the last three months of 2021.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2022, compared to $3.0 million in the same period 2021. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $1.2 million to $236,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $39.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Noninterest expense was $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $224,000, or 6.1%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion in Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties in southwest Michigan.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $864.8 million on December 31, 2022, from $751.7 million on December 31, 2021, primarily the result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $157.2 million to $699.4 million on December 31, 2022, including increases of $91.3 million in residential mortgages and $40.5 million in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $556.5 million on December 31, 2022 from $438.7 million on December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts also increased $17.5 million to $163.0 million. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $49.6 million in 2022, while borrowed funds decreased $18.0 million.

Total equity was $52.5 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $52.4 million on December 31, 2021. Lower market values on available-for-sale securities, recorded in other comprehensive income, substantially offset equity growth from retained earnings. Total dividends paid in the 2022 were $1.5 million, or $0.68 per share. Book value per share was $24.53 ($20.42 tangible) as of December 31, 2022.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Dec.31, Dec. 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,008 $ 15,793 Other short-term investments 977 23,731 Total cash and cash equivalents 14,985 39,524 Interest-earning deposits in banks - 494 Securities - available for sale 63,159 83,134 Securities - held to maturity 22,070 24,347 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 8,381 7,951 Loans held for sale, at fair value 664 7,287 Loans, net of allowance of $7,141 and $7,031 699,443 542,196 Premises and equipment, net 17,431 13,231 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles - 49 Originated mortgage servicing rights 2,967 2,963 Real estate owned 380 - Bank-owned life insurance 15,988 15,598 Accrued interest receivable 2,691 1,894 Other assets 10,782 7,233 Total assets $ 864,775 $ 751,735 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 162,978 $ 145,503 Interest-bearing 556,538 438,690 Total deposits 719,516 584,193 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 71,000 89,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $266 at Sept. 30, 2022 and $327 at Dec. 31, 2021) 14,755 14,673 Accrued interest payable 760 425 Other liabilities 6,226 11,008 Total liabilities 812,257 699,299 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,138,941 shares at Sept. 30, 2022 and 2,132,291 at Dec. 31, 2021 2,141 2,132 Additional paid-in capital 8,387 8,210 Retained earnings 48,991 43,823 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,001 ) (1,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,518 52,436 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 864,775 $ 751,735

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 8,180 $ 5,358 Investment securities: Taxable 398 359 Tax-exempt 124 125 Dividends 76 50 Total interest income 8,778 5,892 Interest expense Deposits 1,073 581 Borrowed funds 623 420 Total interest expense 1,696 1,001 Net interest income 7,082 4,891 Provision (benefit) for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 7,082 4,891 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 317 324 Interchange income 326 311 Investment brokerage commission income 435 461 Mortgage banking activities 236 1,465 Trust fee income 87 225 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 100 91 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 109 113 Other income 21 18 Total noninterest income 1,631 3,008 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,884 3,660 Occupancy and equipment 893 680 Interchange expenses 152 131 Data processing 239 232 Professional services 99 86 Real estate owned expense 2 - Advertising 123 145 FDIC premiums 107 78 Other expenses 937 708 Total noninterest expenses 6,436 5,720 Income before income tax expense 2,277 2,179 Income tax expense 412 404 Net income $ 1,865 $ 1,775 Earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.83 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Interest income Loans $ 26,548 $ 21,743 Investment securities: Taxable 1,582 1,242 Tax-exempt 500 528 Dividends 281 171 Total interest income 28,911 23,684 Interest expense Deposits 2,652 2,527 Borrowed funds 1,835 1,591 Total interest expense 4,487 4,118 Net interest income 24,424 19,566 Provision (benefit) for loan losses - 1,074 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 24,424 18,492 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits and other fees 1,253 1,216 Interchange income 1,286 1,183 Investment brokerage commission income 1,881 1,890 Mortgage banking activities 1,389 3,554 Trust fee income 411 505 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 390 307 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 407 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 352 494 Other income 87 141 Total noninterest income 7,049 9,697 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 14,804 12,673 Occupancy and equipment 3,139 2,553 Interchange expenses 578 496 Data processing 490 901 Professional services 348 322 Advertising 525 593 FDIC premiums 364 272 Other expenses 3,231 2,704 Total noninterest expenses 23,479 20,514 Income before income tax expense 7,994 7,675 Income tax expense 1,374 1,331 Net income $ 6,620 $ 6,344 Earnings per share $ 3.10 $ 2.98 Dividends per share $ 0.68 $ 0.64

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 166,882 $ 151,881 Average interest-bearing deposits 563,325 443,501 Average total assets 847,592 735,966 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 51,676 51,571 Average total assets 847,780 736,145 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 14.32 % 13.66 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 2.84 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.60 % 2.87 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 161,782 $ 148,277 Average interest-bearing deposits 524,747 433,175 Average total assets 807,549 719,416 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 51,615 49,725 Average total assets 807,758 719,583 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.82 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 12.83 % 12.76 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 2.93 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.30 % 2.96 %

