Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Automotive Portfolio with the Acquisition of Freicon Software GmbH

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Freicon Software GmbH ("Freicon"), an industry leader that offers DMS business solutions to automotive retailers and manufacturers.

For over 30 years, Freicon has been helping its clients and partners attain operational efficiencies through their top-of-the-line DMS solutions. With FILAKS.PLUS, Freicon Software is one of the leading providers of dealer management systems (DMS) in the European vehicle market. FILAKS.PLUS supports the handling of all business processes in the car, commercial vehicle, or caravan business, from parts trading to workshop processing to new and used car sales.

"I am delighted to be able to continue working to promote the use of our best-in-class product FILAKS.PLUS in the automotive and commercial vehicles industry with a highly motivated team of committed employees, and exceed our customers' expectations with pristine," said Roland Otto, managing director.

With this latest acquisition, Freicon Software becomes the latest business in the automotive industry to join Valsoft, along with ASE automotive and AIM. Aspire Software, the operating arm at Valsoft, will help Freicon strengthen its presence in the European markets with its flagship product, FILAKS.PLUS, but to expand and leverage Aspire's existing presence in the automotive industry. The Freicon management team will stay on board to maintain Freicon's stellar reputation among clients as the company grows.

"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in the automotive space with our newest addition in Freicon Software," said Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corporation. "We, alongside the world-class management team currently in place at the business, will carry on Freicon's legacy in serving our customers as a long-term technology partner, enabling them with the best technology and exceeding expectations for product and service quality."

About Freicon Software:

Already with the introduction of FILAKS.PLUS in 2008, the Freicon software solution was able to establish itself in the vehicle market. Over time, Freicon developed FILAKS.PLUS into a DMS for passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as caravans of different brands. Today, Freicon is successfully using its FILAKS.PLUS as a European industry solution across borders for various manufacturers in the automotive industry in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Italy by trading and service companies of all sizes and structures.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Eckart Budelmann, Elisabeth Sechtem and Ole Panzer of Addleshaw Goddard (Germany) LLP.

For more information, visit https://www.freicon.de/ and http://valsoftcorp.com.

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736291/Valsoft-Corporation-Strengthens-Automotive-Portfolio-with-the-Acquisition-of-Freicon-Software-GmbH