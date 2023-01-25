Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Automotive Portfolio With the Acquisition of Dealer Management Software Solution FILAKS.PLUS

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of software solution FILAKS.PLUS from Freicon GmbH & Co. KG., an industry leader that offers DMS business solutions to automotive retailers and manufacturers.

Under the new Valsoft subsidiary called Freicon Software GmbH ("Freicon Software"), the FILAKS.PLUS solution will expand on its operational efficiencies through its top-of-the-line DMS solutions. With FILAKS.PLUS, Freicon Software, becomes a leading provider of dealer management systems (DMS) in the European vehicle market. FILAKS.PLUS supports the handling of all business processes in the car, commercial vehicle, or caravan business, from parts trading to workshop processing to new and used car sales.

"I am delighted to be able to continue working to promote the use of our best-in-class product FILAKS.PLUS in the automotive and commercial vehicles industry with a highly motivated team of committed employees, and exceed our customers' expectations with pristine," said Roland Otto, managing director, Freicon Software.

With this latest acquisition, Freicon Software becomes the latest business in the automotive industry under the Valsoft banner, along with ASE automotive and AIM. Aspire Software, the operating division at Valsoft, will help Freicon Software strengthen its presence in the European markets with its flagship product, FILAKS.PLUS, but will also expand on and leverage Aspire's existing presence in the automotive industry. The FILAKS.PLUS management team will stay on board to maintain it's stellar reputation among clients as the company grows.

"We are ecstatic to continue our expansion in the automotive space with the creation of Valsoft's latest subsidiary in Freicon Software," said Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corporation. "We, alongside the world-class management team currently in place at the business, will carry on its legacy in serving our customers as a long-term technology partner, enabling them with the best technology and exceeding expectations for product and service quality."

About Freicon Software GmbH:

FILAKS.PLUS is a dealer management system for all car, commercial vehicle and caravan dealers of different brands. Under a new subsidiary entitled Freicon Software GmbH, all operational processes in customer service, warehousing and vehicle trading, in marketing, at checkout and time recording, etc. are covered with the modern standard package. Usefully supplemented by the multi-brand, multi-company and branch capability. FILAKS.PLUS offers all the necessary manufacturer interfaces, simple online communication and many convenient details that make your daily work easier.Today, the solution is a standard European industry solution across borders for various manufacturers in the automotive industry; in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, and Italy.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Eckart Budelmann, Elisabeth Sechtem and Ole Panzer of Addleshaw Goddard (Germany) LLP.

For more information, visit www.filaksplus.com and http://valsoftcorp.com.

