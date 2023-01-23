DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that according to an announcement of Uniper SE, Ms Dr Jutta Dönges, Member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Uniper SE, Düsseldorf, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 March 2023.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

