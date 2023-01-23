NEI General Contracting Honored as Top Impact Company by Real Leaders

Only general contracting firm on list of 300 firms

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / NEI General Contracting, an award-winning general contracting firm, announced today, that it has been recognized with an Impact Collaborative Award for 2023 by Real Leaders®. The only general contracting firm in the country to make the list, NEI was ranked #70 out of 300 companies. The Real Leaders Impact Awards annually honors the top companies driving positive impact while achieving impressive business growth.

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 16, 2023, to honor the winners and will feature several high-profile keynote speakers. The 2023 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: CVS Health, FuelCell Energy, and Outsource Access as well as Patagonia, Danone, and Allbirds.

"This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It's encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world." said Mark Van Ness, founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

"We are committed to building quality affordable housing and giving everyone the opportunity for a better quality of life. It is a real testament to our team and culture that we have been recognized as a Top Impact Company for 2023. It is a great affirmation that the work we do is helping to solve existential problems through innovative and sustainable market-based solutions," said Josef Rettman, president of NEI.

NEI prioritizes equity and inclusion with initiatives that are designed to engage and maximize the participation of diverse local contractors and community-based workforce on all of its construction projects.

About NEI General Contracting

NEI is a privately held company committed to affordable housing with extensive experience in ground-up, moderate rehab, elderly, veteran, historic rehab, historic tax credit and tax credit projects. Providing a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients throughout the United States.

NEI has three regional offices, to help better serve its clients: Boston to serve the Northeast, Florida to serve the Southeast, and Texas to serve the Southwest.

Founded in 1998 on the principles of integrity, diligence, and building for good, we have opened the door to over 20,000 newly homed and hopeful families, giving them a chance for a better quality of life. We're building for good because everyone deserves a good home. We're building for good because that's the right way to do it. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com.

