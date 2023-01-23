Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives new order from CORE Automated Fueling Solutions for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN modules to displace diesel with natural gas

23 January 2023: Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received a new order from Permian Global, Inc. d/b/a CORE Automated Fueling Solutions and CORE Natural Gas (CORE), to deliver industry leading Mobile Pipeline® TITAN modules to accelerate the adoption of natural gas in the energy sector. CORE is a leading provider of compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling solutions in West Texas.



This order has an estimated value of USD 4.7 million (approx. NOK 46 million).

Decarbonizing energy production with natural gas

"CORE is working diligently to meet escalating customer demand for reliable, safe, and low carbon energy. Our ongoing partnership with Hexagon has helped us build one of the largest fleets in West Texas that can deliver CNG to our customers in the region. The TITAN trailers have proven very reliable and are the backbone of our fleet. These additional units will increase our network capacity and ensure that our customers continue to receive exceptional service from CORE," said Brent Bruner, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas and Manufacturing, CORE.

Now with over 10 years of continuous innovation, TITAN products lead the industry with more units in global service than any other brand and offer the highest gas capacity available under 80,000 gross vehicle weight. TITAN modules employ the largest composite cylinder in the world, greatly reducing plumbing complexity and maximizing uptime reliability.

"The energy sector is critical to jobs, the economy, and the environment. It's exciting to see the industry investing in decarbonizing solutions and they couldn't do it without companies like CORE, that deliver safe and reliable fueling solutions." said Miguel Raimao, Vice President of Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility. "We're proud to be selected as a strategic supplier as CORE continues its mission to provide cost effective and clean natural gas to its customers."

About the market

Mobile Pipeline is vital to driving energy transformation away from petroleum fuels to clean and renewable natural gas. Companies like CORE are leaders in the industry, enabling customers without pipeline access to adopt natural gas and meet their environmental goals. Natural gas is today's low carbon, cost effective alternative energy.

With more than 1,800 Mobile Pipeline modules now deployed around the world, Hexagon Agility continues to set the standard for safety, reliability, and performance.

Timing

The modules are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023.





About Permian Global, Inc. d/b/a CORE Automated Fueling Solutions



CORE is a leading fuel technology and software solutions provider for the energy and industrial sectors operating West Texas. CORE is a market leader in Automated Fueling Solutions and has a rapidly growing presence in CNG Fueling Services in the greater Permian Basin region. CORE works closely with Manticore Fuels, LLC



About Manticore Fuels, LLC



Manticore Fuels is a leading fueling services provider in West Texas and New Mexico providing "white glove" diesel & CNG fueling services, automation services, and rental services to the energy sector. Learn more at www.manticorefuels.com



About Hexagon Agility



Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.