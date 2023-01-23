Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKWX ISIN: CA05478A1093 Ticker-Symbol: TGPP 
Frankfurt
23.01.23
16:52 Uhr
0,009 Euro
-0,002
-14,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2023 | 21:14
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Shares For Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) reports that it has executed an agreement with a creditor to settle C$100,686.39 in outstanding debt by the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares valued at C$0.025 per share. The shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

"Gordon Tainton"

Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736390/Azarga-Metals-Shares-For-Debt

AZARGA METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.