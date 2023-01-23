Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Site Worker, a skilled workforce solution founded by CEO AJ Fusco, has begun matching talent with renewable energy companies to complete America's clean energy infrastructure projects, including biomass, energy storage, EV charging, solar, and wind. Site Worker uses its online platform to provide double accountability of workers, an easy payment solution for clients and workers, speed to hire, and an expanded labor pool.

Fusco states that two of his biggest goals for Site Worker's hiring marketplace include helping to overcome the gap in skilled labor that the clean energy sector is currently experiencing and streamlining how workers are managed once hired.

"To that end, we analyzed the pain points in the sectors and innovated potential solutions for each one," he says. "We focused on the needs of both clean energy companies and skilled workers and created a platform that brings the two closer together, with the goal of eliminating the friction that so often impedes the completion of infrastructure projects."

Site Worker focuses first on using its technology to provide companies with an expanded skilled-labor pool, one that is pre-vetted and comes with references. Workers have access to Fortune 500 companies, and businesses of all sizes are able to hire employees from the same pool. Speed to hire for subcontractors and independent contractors is prioritized, says Fusco. Both are able to leverage an automated platform whose features include the immediate notification of thousands of contractors when a project is listed.

Once a business lists a project on the Site Worker marketplace, available workers will respond with their project bid or hourly rate. The company can then select the skilled workers that are suitable for its project's completion. Throughout the project, both sides are able to communicate with each other via the platform.

Fusco explains that Site Worker has also worked to streamline the pay process by providing one bill for clients and paying subcontractors within three business days. This helps to solve the cashflow problems of smaller subcontractors. "We have innovated a system that allows for payments to be easy and efficient," he says. "This helps a job to be wrapped up quickly so that both sides can move on to the next project."

Once a job is completed, workers receive ratings and performance reviews, which are listed in their Site Worker profiles. They are also awarded points, a form of gamification - the more positive feedback they receive and the more they earn, the higher up in the search results they will be for new projects.

With the green energy sector growing rapidly, Site Worker now provides free training for prospective workers in accordance with a company's needs. Fusco states that Site Worker partners with its clients to identify needed skills and then provides complimentary training for people who would like to work on their sustainable energy projects.

"The result is that it is now easier for renewable energy companies to locate and hire the skilled talent they need for their projects, which in turn are also managed more efficiently," he says. "We hope that the Site Worker platform and its emphasis on flexible labor will contribute to a thriving energy sector across the United States."

Site Worker was founded by CEO AJ Fusco, a serial entrepreneur with fifteen years of experience in building workforce management technology, marketing, operations, recruiting, and subcontracting. The company's mission is to help overcome the gap in the number of skilled workers available for America's clean energy projects. Site Worker focuses on providing a large labor pool for both mid-size and Fortune 500 companies, pre-vetting talent, paying subcontractors within 3 business days, supplying clients with one bill, and gamifying the performance review process. The result is a workforce system that is streamlining how clean energy projects are executed.

For more information about Site Worker, please visit its website or contact:

AJ Fusco, Site Worker

press@siteworker.com

1-888-418-2530

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152171