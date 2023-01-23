Data Bridge Market Research: Nutraceutical Excipients Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 3,685.86 Million with Excellent an Excellent CAGR of 7.4% by The End of 2030

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Nutraceutical Excipients Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The superior Nutraceutical Excipients market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this market document to obtain productive ideas with which product can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market. This market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, Nutraceutical Excipients business report also offers complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.







Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global nutraceutical excipients market is expected to reach the value of USD 3,685.86 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Binders account for the largest segment in the market due to the rapid demand globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Market Overview:

Nutraceutical excipients involve everything in a drug except the active nutraceutical ingredients. These molecules don't possess any medicinal properties and are ultimately used for enhancing the physiological absorption of the drug. Nutraceutical excipients are inert in nature, allowing the drug molecule to apply to patients in the right form. Traditionally, nutraceutical excipients were simple molecules, but the innovation in technology and increasing demand for novel drug delivery systems enhanced the nutraceutical excipients' complexity. Nutraceutical excipients promote the patient's drug acceptability and boost the drug's stability and bioavailability.

The future of excipients science and technology has changed and continues to change. Better progress has been made in such areas as the harmonization of excipient monographs and the application of new analytical methods to better characterize excipients.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing demands for alternative routes of delivery and dosage forms

Nutraceuticals are derived from the words nutritional and pharmaceutical. Nutraceutical excipients are inactive components prepared with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for bulking up solutions containing potent active ingredients. These nutraceutical excipients are found in supplements that are standardized and pharmaceutical grade.

The development of new treatments or preventive supplements like nutraceuticals for chronic diseases, increased access to medication through generic drug production and increased research and development spending is the major factor for which the alternative routes are a boost.

The advancement in the novel drug delivery system (NDDS) and alternative dosage formulation and route of administration are expected to increase the demand for the new excipient and act as an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Nutraceutical Excipients market are:

BASF SE.,

DuPont,

Ingredion Incorporated,

W.R Grace and Co,

Kerry Group,

Sensient Technologies,

Roquette Pharma Solutions,

Cargill,

Ashland. SEPPIC,

Gatefosse,

Pioma Chemicals,

Omya.,

Gangwal Chemicals Private Limited,

Grain Processing Corporation,

IMCD Group.,

JRS Pharma LP,

Azelis,

Jigs Chemical,

Sigaichi Industries,

Beneo and

Abitec

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Nutraceutical Excipients market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market

Market Dynamics: Nutraceutical Excipients Market

INCREASING AWARENESS REGARDING NUTRACEUTICAL APPLICATIONS

Nutraceutical is derived from nutritional and pharmaceutical. Nutraceutical excipients, also known as 'functional foods,' are inactive components prepared with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for bulking up solutions with powerful active ingredients. These nutraceutical excipients are used in standardized and pharmaceutical-grade supplements. The skyrocketing increase in medical costs has, affected the nutraceutical excipient market significantly. Excipients are inert substances, other than active drugs, introduced into the manufacturing process or included in the dosage form of nutraceutical products. Excipients are widely used in drug formulations to add bulk to solid formulations, provide long-term stability and facilitate drug absorption. Furthermore, it also improves the overall safety and functional properties of the product during use or storage. The large and diversified application of excipients has made them a very common household name.

Thus, wide applications of nutraceuticals in chronic disease treatment are surging demand for excipients in the global nutraceutical excipients market.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN MULTIFUNCTIONAL EXCIPIENTS

Multifunctional excipients are a class of excipients that includes pre-processed and co-processed excipients that provide added functionalities to the formulation. The enhanced functionality includes flowability, compressibility, particle size distribution, shape and porosity, among others.

The recent interest in demanding manufacturing processes and the focus on alternative delivery systems has led to increased demand for a range of specialty excipients collectively known as multifunctional excipients. The nanotechnology-enabled drug delivery systems are used to cater to the issue of drug toxicity. There are two major approaches to using nanotechnology as a drug delivery system, such as reducing the size of nutraceutical drug crystals to ensure enhanced solubility and bioavailability and using some form of nano-carrier for effective delivery of active ingredients.

Key Industry Segmentation: Nutraceutical Excipients Market

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Type

Binders

Fillers And Diluents

Disintegrants

Coating Material

Coloring Agents

Flavoring Agents

Sweeteners

Lubricants

Buffers

Preservatives

Thickeners/Gelling Agents

Wetting Agents

Gliding Agents

Solvents

Carriers

Antifoams

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By End Products

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Excipient Source

Natural

Synthetic

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Regional Analysis/Insights: Nutraceutical Excipients Market

The countries covered in this Nutraceutical Excipients Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Turkey, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to the rise in technological advancement in Healthcare IT.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Type Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Nutraceutical Excipients Market Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Form Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Excipient Source Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Distribution Channel Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market, By Region Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

