Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jim) Pollock to the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 23, 2023.

Mr. Pollock joins the Company with an extensive background in the energy sector. Mr. Pollock is a geologist and energy executive with over 35 years of experience in the oil and natural gas marketing and power industries. Currently, he is vice president (VP) of Commercial with Western Power Partners, a private power project and development company. His work experience includes roles as a senior officer in several public, independent power producers (IPPs), including senior level experience in the development, commercial contracting and energy marketing of gas-fired power plants. Mr. Pollock was previously VP, business development with Maxim Power and has held senior roles with various private and public companies including Duke Energy, Moneta Energy and Continental Energy.

The Company welcomes Mr. Pollock to the board of directors and management looks forward to working with him as his experience and leadership are expected to contribute to WesCan's future strategic plans and growth of the Company.

In addition, the Company announces the retirement and resignation of Mike Robichaud as Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Robichaud for his long-time contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors throughout his retirement.

