Automate Channels serves as a blueprint for finding success in YouTube automation

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - An all-new mentorship mastermind program is being implemented by automation experts, Automate Channels, alongside the founder, Caleb Boxx, which is meant to help clients become proficient on the video-based platform.

Helping clients develop, create, automate, and scale their respective YouTube accounts, Automate Channels serves as the roadmap to potentially take one's account to the next level, earning up to six figures or more, while growing their content and their audience.

Per the new flagship product, clients will be paired along with a team of seasoned YouTube automation professionals, all readily-available to help them grow their business. Each client will have their own unique and tailored program that fits their needs, without all the jargon, misconceptions and misinformation.

What's more, Automate Channels only hires coaches that have gone through the mastermind program, themselves, and found success utilizing the company's mentality and business model. The team consists of those who have served as successful automators on the YouTube platform and are available to guide individuals who are possibly new to the platform, seasoned professionals and even personal brands.

"The program is for anyone who is seeking YouTube automation advice from legitimate industry experts who have 'been there, done that'," said Boxx. "There are many and seemingly random 'gurus' who aren't giving people the right information because they don't fully understand and they're just getting started themselves."

About Automate Channels

YouTube Automation, a business model that allows people to automate their YouTube channels. Automate Channels has helped hundreds of content creators. For more information, please visit https://www.calebboxx.com/

