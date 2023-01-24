Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: "This acquisition is a perfect fit for our building envelope business. Fiberglass mat is a key component in Malarkey's sustainable shingles and Elevate's highest performing ISOGARD insulation boards. It enables us to deliver more value for our customers from an innovation, performance and supply chain perspective. I look forward to welcoming the fiberglass team to our Holcim family to accelerate green growth together."
This modern fiberglass mat facility, based near Hagerstown, Maryland, will start by enhancing Malarkey's range of sustainable and resilient shingles in the US residential roofing market. As of next year, Holcim will further leverage this facility to advance its range of ISOGARD insulation boards, delivering the highest level of energy efficiency in the US commercial roofing market.
This acquisition contributes to Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
