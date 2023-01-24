Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim further strengthens roofing business



Acquisition of state of the art fiberglass mat facility in the USA

Enhances Holcim's roofing technology from Malarkey to Elevate

Supports expansion in fast-growing USD 45 billion North America roofing market

Holcim acquires a state of the art fiberglass mat facility in Maryland, USA from Maryland Paper. This transaction expands Holcim's technology platform for high-performing and durable roofing systems. By integrating fiberglass mat in its business, Holcim will deliver more value for its customers with an enhanced supply chain. This investment supports Holcim's expansion in the fast-growing USD 45 billion North America roofing market. Jamie Gentoso, Global Head, Solutions & Products: "This acquisition is a perfect fit for our building envelope business. Fiberglass mat is a key component in Malarkey's sustainable shingles and Elevate's highest performing ISOGARD insulation boards. It enables us to deliver more value for our customers from an innovation, performance and supply chain perspective. I look forward to welcoming the fiberglass team to our Holcim family to accelerate green growth together." This modern fiberglass mat facility, based near Hagerstown, Maryland, will start by enhancing Malarkey's range of sustainable and resilient shingles in the US residential roofing market. As of next year, Holcim will further leverage this facility to advance its range of ISOGARD insulation boards, delivering the highest level of energy efficiency in the US commercial roofing market. This acquisition contributes to Holcim's "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

