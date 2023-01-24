Is the economy still alive, or is it heading downhill again in 2023? This was the question posed by participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In 2022, the central banks had to deal with their primary topic of "currency devaluation" and raised interest rates, in some cases sharply. But the period of significant interest rate hikes is now drawing to a close, although inflation could remain high for a few more months. This is bad news for the economy and society. For precious metals, however, which serve as inflation protection, this is water on the mills. Of the 10 largest gold and silver states in the world is Mexico. In the state of Sonora, the Canadian explorer Tocvan Ventures has impressive findings to report.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...