Solar and wind generation are expected to reach 16% of the US grid's supply this year, doubling the 2018 total, said the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). By 2024, renewables will account for more than one-quarter of electricity generation in the United States.From pv magazine USA The EIA says that renewable energy in the United States continues its march toward being the nation's dominant source of electricity, as solar and wind power are expected to represent 16% of all generation this year. This doubles the 2018 contribution of 8%. The US grid operated about 74 GW of solar photovoltaic ...

