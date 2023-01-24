Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, today announces the appointment of Frederic Hammel as Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening its leadership team.

Frederic is an accomplished operational manager with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Before joining Genomic Vision he was the CEO of Ethera, a company that produces in air-quality products. Prior to that, he held the position of CEO at Platine Pharma Services SAS (later acquired by a company of Bio Mérieux), a contract research organization focused on immune monitoring and validation of diagnostic immune assays and of TxCell, a clinical-stage biotech developing cell-based immunotherapies. At Genomic Vision, Frederic will be responsible for managing all operational aspects of the company.

Frédéric Hammel, Chief Operating Officer at Genomic Vision, said: "I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic team, committed to delivering excellence to our customers, particularly as we explore new applications for this robust technology and pave the way for advancements in genomics."

Frederic will be supported in his role by the newly appointed Director of Human Resources, Claire Fleury. She brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, most recently at real estate company Group Horizon, and holds a BSc in Psychology from Université de Reims-Champagne Ardennes, France and a Master's in Human Resources and Management from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. In her new role Claire will oversee Genomic Vision's HR activities.

Claire Fleury, Director of Human Resources at Genomic Vision, said:"Being a part of Genomic Vision means having the belief that anything is achievable, and that the resources to make it happen are within our reach. I am thrilled to be a part of the company's teams, which are composed of experts, dynamic individuals, and positive thinkers who are working on innovative projects to improve human health."

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Claire and Frederic to the Genomic Vision management team as we further establish a strong business providing exceptional genomic analysis solutions to our clients. Frederic brings extensive knowledge of the biotech field and experience in the innovative therapies, which will be a great asset to our team. Additionally, we are pleased Claire has joined us, where she will play an important role supporting our workforce and helping them reach their full potential."

About Genomic Vision

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary products and services, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These products and services are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cells to improve anti-cancerous drugs development. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indices

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005777/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

CEO

Phone: +33 1 49 08 07 51

Email: investisseurs@genomicvision.com



Consilium Strategic Communications

International Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

GenomicVision@consilium-comms.com



Ulysse Communication

Media Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tél.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com



NewCap

Investor relations

Phone: +33 1 44 71 94 94

Email: gv@newcap.eu