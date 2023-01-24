PGS ASA: Equinor Extends Multiyear 4D Framework Agreement with PGS

January 24, 2023, Oslo, Norway: Equinor has exercised an option to extend the framework agreement entered in March 2021 by two additional years.



The two-year framework agreement covers 4D monitoring surveys on the Norwegian and the UK continental shelf. As a part of the agreement, Equinor has two 2-year options, of which one option has now been exercised.

From the current agreement, PGS will acquire a 4D survey over the Gullfaks field and a 4D survey over the Gudrun field during the 2023 summer season.

"An important part of our strategy is to be a leading provider of high-resolution seismic for nearfield exploration and 4D production seismic.The confidence Equinor shows by extending the multiyear framework agreement confirms our strong position in the 4D market, the reliability of our Ramform vessels and the superior data quality provided by our GeoStreamer technology," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



