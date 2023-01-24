Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and Sasol have signed two Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Enel Green Power for the long-term supply of a total capacity of 220 MW of renewable power to Sasol's Secunda site, in South Africa, where Air Liquide operates the biggest oxygen production site in the world. These PPAs are the first results of the Request for Proposal (RFP) process launched jointly by Air Liquide and Sasol in April, 2021, for the procurement of a total capacity of 900 MW of renewable energy. They will significantly contribute to the decarbonization of the Secunda site, and in particular to the targeted reduction by 30 to 40 of the CO2 emissions associated with the oxygen production by 2031.

Within the framework of these agreements with Air Liquide and Sasol, two local majority owned wind projects will be created by Enel Green Power, the Enel Group subsidiary dedicated to the development and management of power generated from renewable resources worldwide. The 220 MW wind powered renewable electricity production capacity is scheduled to be operational in 2025. This agreement is subject to regulatory and financial approvals.

Ronnie Chalmers, Vice President and Executive Committee Member of the Air Liquide Group, in charge of Africa Middle East India, said: "By signing these long-term PPAs with Enel Green Power, Air Liquide and Sasol actively support the development of renewable energies in South Africa, for the benefit of the South African electrical power system and the fight against global warming. This will also contribute to the South African social transformation and a "Just Transition", and more generally to South Africa's economy and environment. In line with Air Liquide's Sustainable Development objectives, and its ADVANCE strategic plan, which include reducing its absolute CO2 emissions starting around 2025 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, these PPAs also demonstrate the Group's capacity to collaborate with its customers to provide solutions which contribute to the decarbonization of its assets as well as of its clients."

"Sasol and Air Liquide's efforts to procure a total of 900 MW of renewable energy to decarbonise our respective operations at Secunda is another step towards Sasol's aim to procure 1.200 MW of renewable energy capacity from IPPs by 2030, representing one of the largest renewable energy procurement programmes from the private sector in South Africa, says Priscillah Mabelane, Executive Vice President of Sasol's Energy Business. "Sasol's Renewable Energy Programme is aligned to the government's REIPPP programme and plays a key role in creating alternative sources of energy for grid expansion to address South Africa's current energy capacity constraints. Our work in the renewable energy space to secure PPA partners demonstrates the real progress Sasol is making towards its decarbonisation and ultimately, the development of a green economy", Mabelane added.

In April 2021, Air Liquide and Sasol launched the largest corporate effort in South Africa to procure a total of 900 MW of renewable energy for their operations in Secunda, with an allocation of 500 MW to Sasol and 400 MW to Air Liquide. The two companies are negotiating with the remaining preferred bidders to this RFP to complete the balance of the renewable energy requested within the coming months.

Air Liquide acquired Sasol's 16 oxygen production units in Secunda and has been operating them since June 2021, in the framework of a long-term supply contract with its long-term partner. Including another Air Separation Unit (ASU) it already operated for Sasol, Air Liquide thus now operates a total of 17 ASUs in Secunda, with a total capacity of 47,000 tonnes/day of oxygen. Air Liquide plans to reduce by 30 to 40 the CO2 emissions (Scope 2) arising from its operations on the Secunda site through a multi-year investment and modernization plan and a steep increase of the site's procurement in renewable energies.

About Air Liquide

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

About Sasol

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and expertise to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into world-scale operating facilities.

We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-quality products in 23 countries, creating value for stakeholders. Our purpose 'innovating for a better world' compels us to deliver on triple bottom line outcomes of People, Planet and Profit, responsibly and always with the intent to be a force for good.

We have prioritised five Sustainable Development Goals to ensure our business is environmentally, socially and economically sustainable.

About Sasol's Information Privacy Policy: We wish to inform you about the processing of your Personal Information by Sasol South Africa Limited and your rights under applicable data protection law, as interpreted and included in Sasol Information Privacy Policy. Within our company, only Sasol Group Media Relations will receive your Personal Information to fulfil the purpose of maintaining the relationship with the receiver in his/her capacity as a member of the media. You have the right to request for the correction or deletion of your Personal Information stored by us at address: Sasol Place, 50 Katherine Street, Sandton in Johannesburg. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your Information. To exercise your privacy rights or find out more about Information Privacy Policy, kindly contact our Privacy Office on: privacy@sasol.com

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005855/en/

Contacts:

AIR LIQUIDE

Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

SASOL

Corporate Communications

Alex Anderson, Senior Manager: Group Media Relations and External Communication

Mobile: +27 (0) 71 600 9605;

Email: alex.anderson@sasol.com

Matebello Motloung, Manager: Group Media Relations

Direct telephone: +27 (0) 11 441 3252, Mobile: +27 (0) 82 773 9457

matebello.motloung@sasol.com

