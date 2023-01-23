Umpqua Holdings Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net income of $83 million, or $0.38 per common share

Operating net income of $99 million, or $0.46 per common share 1

Loan balances increased $648 million or 2.5%

Deposit balances increased $249 million or 0.9%

Net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 4.01%

UMPQUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

$83

13.53 %

13.7 % 4Q22 Net earnings per diluted

common share

4Q22 Net income ($ in millions)

4Q22 Return on avg tangible

common equity ("ROATCE")1

Total risk-based capital ratio

(estimated)

CEO Commentary "Continued growth, outstanding credit quality, and net interest margin expansion again characterize Umpqua's quarterly results and round out what has been an exceptional year for the bank," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "As we look forward to our upcoming merger with Columbia Banking System, which we expect to close on February 28, 2023, I want to thank our teams for their tireless efforts over the past 15 months. Umpqua associates' support of each other and dedicated focus on relationship banking with our customers and within our communities is evidenced by our ability to profitably grow the bank while simultaneously planning for our transformational combination with Columbia."

- Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

4Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q22)



Net Interest Income and NIM • Net interest income increased by $18 million or 6% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and higher average earning asset balances. • Net interest margin was 4.01%, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 46 basis points for the quarterly average and 66 basis points on December 31, 2022, compared to 22 basis points on September 30, 2022.



Non-Interest Income and Expense • Non-interest income increased by $5.4 million as a smaller loss related to the impact of interest rates on fair value accounting and hedges was partially offset by lower residential mortgage gain-on-sale income. • Non-interest expense increased by $17 million due primarily to higher merger-related expenses and a $4.9 million accrual for state and local business taxes captured in other expenses that is not expect to repeat in future quarters.



Credit Quality • Net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio. • Provision expense of $33 million compares to $28 million for the prior quarter. • Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2022.



Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.0%. • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on January 11, 2023, payable February 6, 2023, to holders of record as of January 23, 2023.



Notable items • Set an expected merger closing date of February 28, 2023 after the close of business, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. • Structural adjustments within the mortgage banking segment continued as additional changes were announced in January, inclusive of further staff reductions.

4Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21 Return on average assets 1.04 %

1.09 %

1.13 % Return on average tangible common equity1 13.53 %

13.02 %

12.94 % Operating return on average assets1 1.24 %

1.33 %

1.23 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 16.18 %

15.90 %

14.03 % Net interest margin 4.01 %

3.88 %

3.15 % Efficiency ratio 57.24 %

56.07 %

63.10 % Loan to deposit ratio 96.64 %

95.12 %

84.80 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21 Net interest income $305,479

$287,604

$233,379 Provision (recapture) for credit losses $32,948

$27,572

($736) Non-interest income $34,879

$29,445

$82,738 Non-interest expense $194,982

$177,964

$199,711 Pre-provision net revenue1 $145,376

$139,085

$116,406 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 $167,094

$163,793

$122,633 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.38

$0.39

$0.41 Operating earnings per common share - diluted1 $0.46

$0.47

$0.44 Dividends paid per share $0.21

$0.21

$0.21











BALANCE SHEET 4Q22

3Q22

4Q21 Total assets $31.8B

$31.5B

$30.6B Loans and leases $26.2B

$25.5B

$22.6B Total deposits $27.1B

$26.8B

$26.6B Book value per common share $11.42

$11.14

$12.69 Tangible book value per share $11.40

$11.11

$12.65 Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1 $13.37

$13.18

$12.64

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $31.5 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $30.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $12.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing 38% of total assets and 44% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $26.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $648 million from $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2022. The majority of loan categories and business lines contributed to the quarter's net expansion, and new loans added to the portfolio during the fourth quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation details.

Total deposits were $27.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $249 million from $26.8 billion as of September 30, 2022. The rising interest rate environment and the impact of inflationary pressures on customer spending contributed to a decline in non-interest bearing demand balances during the quarter that was offset by higher time balances. Brokered balances account for approximately 60% of the quarter's growth in time balances.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $305 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $18 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet and higher average earning asset balances relative to the prior quarter.

The Company's net interest margin was 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13 basis points from 3.88% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to higher earning asset yields that outpaced the rising cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.77% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the third quarter of 2022, and it was 1.07% on December 31, 2022 compared to 0.38% on September 30, 2022 . Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $295 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $33 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $28 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for changes between the August 2022 and November 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, which contributed to the quarter's expense; loan portfolio mix changes and performance; and new loan generation. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.

Net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022. The FinPac portfolio drove the linked-quarter increase in charge-offs as activity has begun to approach normalized levels after several quarters below its historical average. Excluding FinPac, net charge-offs were 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.18% of total assets, compared to 0.16% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.17% as of December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $35 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $5.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by a lower adverse impact from interest rate-related adjustments as a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments and MSR hedging activity compares to a net fair value loss of $23 million in the third quarter. The favorable variance was partially offset by lower income from the origination and sale of mortgages.

As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value gain of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a $25 million fair value loss in the third quarter of 2022. Interest rate changes drive fair value adjustments for equity securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. The modest decline in long-term interest rates experienced during the fourth quarter compares to the larger increase in the prior quarter, with the difference in the trajectory and magnitude of the changes accounting for the $27 million linked-quarter variance in fair value adjustments, which is captured in other income. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to other non-interest income.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $10.5 million for the prior quarter. The linked-quarter decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $180 million or 45% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decline in the home lending gain on sale margin to 1.96% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.65% for the prior quarter. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 89% related to purchase activity, compared to 92% for the prior quarter and 54% for the same period in the prior year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a net write down of the MSR asset of $15 million, which includes a $10 million fair value loss related to model inputs. We correspondingly recorded a $0.3 million loss during the quarter related to the MSR hedges put in place in mid-August 2022 . An increase in the expected cost of escrow deposits, which is not hedged, was the primary driver of the quarter's decline in the MSR asset value due to model inputs.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $195 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $17 million from the prior quarter level. The current quarter includes $11.6 million in merger-related expenses, $2.0 million in exit and disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, and a $4.9 million accrual for state and local business taxes captured in other expenses that is not expect to repeat in future quarters. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation for quarterly expense change details.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share[1] was $11.40, which compares to $11.11 at September 30, 2022 and $12.65 at December 31, 2021. While rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in the fair value of junior subordinated debt between year-end 2021 and year-end 2022, a modest decrease in interest rates during the fourth quarter contributed to a slight reversal of these trends and the linked-quarter increase in tangible book value. These fair value change impacts are captured in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI"), which was $(427) million at December 31, 2022, compared to $(450) million at September 30, 2022 and $1 .8 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book1 of $13.37 at December 31, 2022 compares to $13.18 and $12.64 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.

AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the Company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.7% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% as of December 31, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Segment Disclosures

Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, and private banking, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the MSR asset, the quarterly changes in the MSR hedge, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and associated expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are primarily originated through the Bank's retail consumer (store) and private banking channels. Management periodically updates the allocation methods and assumptions within the current segment structure.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: UMPQ), headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon -based regional bank that operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado . Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for 18 consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about the closing of our pending merger with Columbia Banking System, Inc. and strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, inflation and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States ; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction and integration of the companies. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

¹ "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement

TABLE INDEX

Page Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 Financial Highlights 10 Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix 11 Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details 13 Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets 14 Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses 15 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates 17 Segments 19 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 22

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Interest income:



























Loans and leases

$ 322,350

$ 278,830

$ 234,674

$ 214,404

$ 221,501

16 %

46 % Interest and dividends on investments:



























Taxable

18,108

18,175

17,256

18,725

16,566

- %

9 % Exempt from federal income tax

1,288

1,322

1,369

1,372

1,456

(3) %

(12) % Dividends

182

86

84

86

102

112 %

78 % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

10,319

5,115

2,919

1,353

1,229

102 %

nm Total interest income

352,247

303,528

256,302

235,940

240,854

16 %

46 % Interest expense:



























Deposits

31,174

9,090

4,015

3,916

4,357

243 %

nm Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

323

545

66

63

48

(41) %

nm Borrowings

8,023

798

50

49

51

nm

nm Junior subordinated debentures

7,248

5,491

4,001

3,149

3,019

32 %

140 % Total interest expense

46,768

15,924

8,132

7,177

7,475

194 %

nm Net interest income

305,479

287,604

248,170

228,763

233,379

6 %

31 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses

32,948

27,572

18,692

4,804

(736)

19 %

nm Non-interest income:



























Service charges on deposits

12,139

12,632

12,011

11,583

11,188

(4) %

9 % Card-based fees

9,017

9,115

10,530

8,708

9,355

(1) %

(4) % Brokerage revenue

25

27

27

11

31

(7) %

(19) % Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net

(1,812)

17,341

30,544

60,786

43,185

(110) %

(104) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

-

-

-

2

4

nm

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

284

(2,647)

(2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

nm

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,531

1,525

1,303

2,337

4,816

- %

(68) % BOLI income

2,033

2,023

2,110

2,087

2,101

- %

(3) % Other income (loss)

11,662

(10,571)

785

(2,884)

12,524

nm

(7) % Total non-interest income

34,879

29,445

55,235

79,969

82,738

18 %

(58) % Non-interest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

107,982

109,164

110,942

113,138

117,477

(1) %

(8) % Occupancy and equipment, net

34,021

35,042

34,559

34,829

34,310

(3) %

(1) % Intangible amortization

1,019

1,025

1,026

1,025

1,130

(1) %

(10) % FDIC assessments

3,487

3,007

2,954

4,516

2,896

16 %

20 % Merger related expenses

11,637

769

2,672

2,278

15,183

nm

(23) % Other expenses

36,836

28,957

27,421

26,644

28,715

27 %

28 % Total non-interest expense

194,982

177,964

179,574

182,430

199,711

10 %

(2) % Income before provision for income taxes

112,428

111,513

105,139

121,498

117,142

1 %

(4) % Provision for income taxes

29,464

27,473

26,548

30,341

28,788

7 %

2 % Net income

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

(1) %

(6) %





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

217,054

217,051

217,030

216,782

216,624

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

217,566

217,386

217,279

217,392

217,356

- %

- % Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

(3) %

(7) % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

(3) %

(7) %





























nm = not meaningful





























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













Year Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 1,050,258

$ 890,515

18 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

72,264

60,399

20 % Exempt from federal income tax

5,351

5,947

(10) % Dividends

438

1,318

(67) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

19,706

3,864

410 % Total interest income

1,148,017

962,043

19 % Interest expense:











Deposits

48,195

27,151

78 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

997

280

256 % Borrowings

8,920

2,838

214 % Junior subordinated debentures

19,889

12,127

64 % Total interest expense

78,001

42,396

84 % Net interest income

1,070,016

919,647

16 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses

84,016

(42,651)

nm Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

48,365

42,086

15 % Card-based fees

37,370

36,114

3 % Brokerage revenue

90

5,112

(98) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

106,859

186,811

(43) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

2

8

(75) % Loss on equity securities, net

(7,099)

(1,511)

370 % Gain on loan and lease sales, net

6,696

15,715

(57) % BOLI income

8,253

8,302

(1) % Other (loss) income

(1,008)

63,681

(102) % Total non-interest income

199,528

356,318

(44) % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

441,226

480,820

(8) % Occupancy and equipment, net

138,451

137,546

1 % Intangible amortization

4,095

4,520

(9) % FDIC assessments

13,964

9,238

51 % Merger related expenses

17,356

15,183

14 % Other expenses

119,858

113,149

6 % Total non-interest expense

734,950

760,456

(3) % Income before provision for income taxes

450,578

558,160

(19) % Provision for income taxes

113,826

137,860

(17) % Net income

$ 336,752

$ 420,300

(20) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

216,980

219,032

(1) % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

217,403

219,581

(1) % Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.55

$ 1.92

(19) % Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 1.55

$ 1.91

(19) %













nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













































% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 327,313

$ 321,447

$ 315,348

$ 307,144

$ 222,015

2 %

47 % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 967,330

1,232,412

687,233

2,358,292

2,539,606

(22) %

(62) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 72,959

72,277

75,347

78,966

81,214

1 %

(10) % Available for sale, at fair value 3,196,166

3,136,391

3,416,707

3,638,080

3,870,435

2 %

(17) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,476

2,547

2,637

2,700

2,744

(3) %

(10) % Loans held for sale 71,647

148,275

228,889

309,946

353,105

(52) %

(80) % Loans and leases 26,155,981

25,507,951

24,432,678

22,975,761

22,553,180

3 %

16 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (301,135)

(283,065)

(261,111)

(248,564)

(248,412)

6 %

21 % Net loans and leases 25,854,846

25,224,886

24,171,567

22,727,197

22,304,768

2 %

16 % Restricted equity securities 47,144

40,993

10,867

10,889

10,916

15 %

332 % Premises and equipment, net 176,016

165,305

165,196

167,369

171,125

6 %

3 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 78,598

81,729

87,249

87,333

82,366

(4) %

(5) % Other intangible assets, net 4,745

5,764

6,789

7,815

8,840

(18) %

(46) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 185,017

196,177

179,558

165,807

123,615

(6) %

50 % Bank owned life insurance 331,759

329,699

328,764

328,040

327,745

1 %

1 % Deferred tax asset, net 132,823

128,120

70,134

39,051

-

4 %

nm Other assets 399,800

385,938

389,409

408,497

542,442

4 %

(26) % Total assets $ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

1 %

4 % Liabilities:

























Deposits $ 27,065,612

$ 26,817,107

$ 26,132,423

$ 26,699,587

$ 26,594,685

1 %

2 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 308,769

383,569

527,961

499,539

492,247

(20) %

(37) % Borrowings 906,175

756,214

6,252

6,290

6,329

20 %

nm Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 323,639

325,744

321,268

305,719

293,081

(1) %

10 % Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 87,813

87,870

87,927

87,984

88,041

- %

- % Operating lease liabilities 91,694

95,512

101,352

101,732

95,427

(4) %

(4) % Deferred tax liability, net -

-

-

-

4,353

nm

(100) % Other liabilities 585,111

588,430

440,235

328,677

317,503

(1) %

84 % Total liabilities 29,368,813

29,054,446

27,617,418

28,029,528

27,891,666

1 %

5 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 3,450,493

3,448,007

3,445,531

3,443,266

3,444,849

- %

- % Accumulated deficit (543,803)

(580,933)

(619,108)

(651,912)

(697,338)

(6) %

(22) % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (426,864)

(449,560)

(308,147)

(183,756)

1,759

(5) %

nm Total shareholders' equity 2,479,826

2,417,514

2,518,276

2,607,598

2,749,270

3 %

(10) % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

1 %

4 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 217,054

217,053

217,049

216,967

216,626

- %

- % Book value per common share $ 11.42

$ 11.14

$ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

3 %

(10) % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.40

$ 11.11

$ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

3 %

(10) % Tangible equity - common (1) $ 2,475,081

$ 2,411,750

$ 2,511,487

$ 2,599,783

$ 2,740,430

3 %

(10) % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.77 %

7.66 %

8.34 %

8.49 %

8.95 %

0.11

(1.18) nm = not meaningful





























(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

0 %

0 % Book value

$ 11.42

$ 11.14

$ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

3 %

(10) % Tangible book value (1)

$ 11.40

$ 11.11

$ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

3 %

(10) % Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1)

$ 13.37

$ 13.18

$ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.64

1 %

6 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio

57.24 %

56.07 %

59.12 %

59.02 %

63.10 %

1.17

(5.86) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

1.82 %

1.80 %

1.64 %

1.67 %

1.50 %

0.02

0.32 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.21 %

1.13 %

(0.05)

(0.09) Return on average common equity

13.50 %

12.99 %

12.20 %

13.62 %

12.90 %

0.51

0.60 Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.53 %

13.02 %

12.23 %

13.66 %

12.94 %

0.51

0.59





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio (1)

52.01 %

51.72 %

58.27 %

62.02 %

59.61 %

0.29

(7.60) Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

2.10 %

2.12 %

1.66 %

1.43 %

1.58 %

(0.02)

0.52 Operating return on average assets (1)

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

1.03 %

1.23 %

(0.09)

0.01 Operating return on average common equity (1)

16.14 %

15.86 %

12.46 %

11.58 %

13.98 %

0.28

2.16 Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

16.18 %

15.90 %

12.49 %

11.62 %

14.03 %

0.28

2.15





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

4.92 %

4.41 %

3.94 %

3.79 %

3.94 %

0.51

0.98 Yield on earning assets (2)

4.62 %

4.10 %

3.53 %

3.24 %

3.25 %

0.52

1.37 Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.77 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.54

0.66 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.05 %

0.39 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.66

0.87 Cost of total deposits

0.46 %

0.14 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.32

0.40 Cost of total funding (3)

0.65 %

0.23 %

0.12 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.42

0.54 Net interest margin (2)

4.01 %

3.88 %

3.41 %

3.14 %

3.15 %

0.13

0.86 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

3.62 %

3.04 %

5.71 %

8.92 %

10.78 %

0.58

(7.16) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

85.32 %

84.54 %

80.91 %

76.85 %

74.70 %

0.78

10.62 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

95.85 %

93.55 %

89.23 %

84.77 %

82.12 %

2.30

13.73 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

40.30 %

42.29 %

42.00 %

41.35 %

41.69 %

(1.99)

(1.39) Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

94.52 %

96.34 %

96.66 %

96.82 %

96.84 %

(1.82)

(2.32)





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.02

(0.01) Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.02

0.01 Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.21 %

1.16 %

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

0.05

0.05 Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

13.7 %

13.2 %

13.5 %

14.0 %

14.3 %

0.50

(0.60) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

11.0 %

10.7 %

11.0 %

11.4 %

11.6 %

0.30

(0.60)



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Umpqua Holding Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 0.84

$ 0.84

- %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio

57.83 %

59.53 %

(1.70) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

1.73 %

1.70 %

0.03 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.09 %

1.39 %

(0.30) Return on average common equity

13.07 %

15.56 %

(2.49) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

13.11 %

15.63 %

(2.52)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio (1)

55.66 %

58.30 %

(2.64) Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.83 %

1.73 %

0.10 Operating return on average assets (1)

1.17 %

1.41 %

(0.24) Operating return on average common equity (1)

13.97 %

15.86 %

(1.89) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

14.00 %

15.93 %

(1.93)













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

4.29 %

3.99 %

0.30 Yield on earning assets (2)

3.88 %

3.33 %

0.55 Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.31 %

0.18 %

0.13 Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.47 %

0.26 %

0.21 Cost of total deposits

0.18 %

0.10 %

0.08 Cost of total funding (3)

0.28 %

0.16 %

0.12 Net interest margin (2)

3.62 %

3.18 %

0.44 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

5.28 %

10.15 %

(4.87) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

81.96 %

75.78 %

6.18 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

90.91 %

83.77 %

7.14 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

41.48 %

40.76 %

0.72 Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

96.06 %

96.25 %

(0.19)



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Loan & Lease Portfolio (Unaudited)

































Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Loans and leases:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

$ 3,894,840

$ 3,846,426

$ 3,798,242

$ 3,884,784

$ 3,786,887

1 %

3 % Owner occupied term, net

2,567,761

2,549,761

2,497,553

2,327,899

2,332,422

1 %

10 % Multifamily, net

5,285,791

5,090,661

4,768,273

4,323,633

4,051,202

4 %

30 % Construction & development, net

1,077,346

1,036,931

1,017,297

940,286

890,338

4 %

21 % Residential development, net

200,838

205,935

194,909

195,308

206,990

(2) %

(3) % Commercial:



























Term, net (1)

3,029,547

3,003,424

2,904,861

2,772,206

3,008,473

1 %

1 % Lines of credit & other, net

960,054

914,507

920,604

871,483

910,733

5 %

5 % Leases & equipment finance, net

1,706,172

1,669,817

1,576,144

1,484,252

1,467,676

2 %

16 % Residential:



























Mortgage, net

5,647,035

5,470,624

5,168,457

4,748,266

4,517,266

3 %

25 % Home equity loans & lines, net

1,631,965

1,565,094

1,415,722

1,250,702

1,197,170

4 %

36 % Consumer & other, net

154,632

154,771

170,616

176,942

184,023

- %

(16) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 26,155,981

$ 25,507,951

$ 24,432,678

$ 22,975,761

$ 22,553,180

3 %

16 %





























(1) The Bank participated in the Paycheck Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances: Net PPP loan balance

$ 24,420

$ 37,949

$ 101,554

$ 172,790

$ 380,440

(36) %

(94) %





























Loan and leases mix:



























Commercial real estate:



























Non-owner occupied term, net

15 %

15 %

15 %

17 %

17 %







Owner occupied term, net

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %

10 %







Multifamily, net

20 %

20 %

20 %

19 %

18 %







Construction & development, net

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:



























Term, net

12 %

12 %

12 %

12 %

13 %







Lines of credit & other, net

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net

6 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

7 %







Residential:



























Mortgage, net

21 %

21 %

21 %

21 %

20 %







Home equity loans & lines, net

6 %

6 %

6 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Deposits by Type/Core Deposits (Unaudited)

































Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Deposits:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 10,288,849

$ 11,246,358

$ 11,129,209

$ 11,058,251

$ 11,023,724

(9) %

(7) % Demand, interest bearing

4,080,469

3,903,746

3,723,650

3,955,329

3,774,937

5 %

8 % Money market

7,721,011

7,601,506

7,284,641

7,572,581

7,611,718

2 %

1 % Savings

2,265,052

2,455,917

2,446,876

2,429,073

2,375,723

(8) %

(5) % Time

2,710,231

1,609,580

1,548,047

1,684,353

1,808,583

68 %

50 % Total

$ 27,065,612

$ 26,817,107

$ 26,132,423

$ 26,699,587

$ 26,594,685

1 %

2 %





























Total core deposits (1)

$ 25,616,010

$ 26,292,548

$ 25,619,500

$ 26,140,993

$ 25,964,358

(3) %

(1) %





























Deposit mix:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

38 %

42 %

43 %

42 %

41 %







Demand, interest bearing

15 %

15 %

14 %

15 %

14 %







Money market

29 %

28 %

28 %

28 %

29 %







Savings

8 %

9 %

9 %

9 %

9 %







Time

10 %

6 %

6 %

6 %

7 %







Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





































Number of open accounts:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

430,568

434,347

434,436

428,915

428,181







Demand, interest bearing

57,391

56,698

57,145

63,800

66,010







Money market

55,222

55,712

56,430

56,783

57,222







Savings

157,216

159,008

159,709

160,267

160,449







Time

37,424

32,202

32,103

34,127

35,665







Total

737,821

737,967

739,823

743,892

747,527





































Average balance per account:



























Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 23.9

$ 25.9

$ 25.6

$ 25.8

$ 25.7







Demand, interest bearing

71.1

68.9

65.2

62.0

57.2







Money market

139.8

136.4

129.1

133.4

133.0







Savings

14.4

15.4

15.3

15.2

14.8







Time

72.4

50.0

48.2

49.4

50.7







Total

$ 36.7

$ 36.3

$ 35.3

$ 35.9

$ 35.6









(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-performing assets:

























Loans and leases on non-accrual status



























Commercial real estate, net $ 5,011

$ 5,403

$ 5,514

$ 5,950

$ 5,767

(7) %

(13) %

Commercial, net 25,691

18,652

12,645

12,415

13,098

38 %

96 %

Residential, net -

-

-

-

-

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net -

-

-

-

-

nm

nm

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status 30,702

24,055

18,159

18,365

18,865

28 %

63 % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)



























Commercial real estate, net 1

1

23

1

1

- %

- %

Commercial, net 7,909

5,143

3,311

8

4,160

54 %

90 %

Residential, net (1) 19,894

21,411

22,340

23,162

27,981

(7) %

(29) %

Consumer & other, net 134

152

196

111

194

(12) %

(31) %

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1) 27,938

26,707

25,870

23,282

32,336

5 %

(14) % Total non-performing loans and leases 58,640

50,762

44,029

41,647

51,201

16 %

15 % Other real estate owned 203

-

1,868

1,868

1,868

nm

(89) % Total non-performing assets $ 58,843

$ 50,762

$ 45,897

$ 43,515

$ 53,069

16 %

11 %



























Performing restructured loans and leases $ 6,767

$ 7,076

$ 7,631

$ 8,405

$ 6,694

(4) %

1 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days $ 64,893

$ 53,538

$ 34,659

$ 42,409

$ 31,680

21 %

105 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases 0.25 %

0.21 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.14 %

0.04

0.11 Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1) 0.22 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.02

(0.01) Non-performing assets to total assets (1) 0.18 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.02

0.01

nm = not meaningful



























(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 283,065

$ 261,111

$ 248,564

$ 248,412

$ 257,560

8 %

10 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases

30,580

28,542

18,787

5,696

(1,751)

7 %

nm Charge-offs





























Commercial real estate, net

(128)

-

(8)

-

(58)

nm

121 %

Commercial, net

(14,721)

(9,459)

(9,035)

(7,858)

(10,197)

56 %

44 %

Residential, net

(53)

(4)

-

(167)

-

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net

(906)

(929)

(836)

(885)

(675)

(2) %

34 %

Total charge-offs

(15,808)

(10,392)

(9,879)

(8,910)

(10,930)

52 %

45 % Recoveries





























Commercial real estate, net

163

123

73

25

56

33 %

191 %

Commercial, net

2,708

2,842

2,934

2,545

2,585

(5) %

5 %

Residential, net

24

249

216

173

326

(90) %

(93) %

Consumer & other, net

403

590

416

623

566

(32) %

(29) %

Total recoveries

3,298

3,804

3,639

3,366

3,533

(13) %

(7) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries





























Commercial real estate, net

35

123

65

25

(2)

(72) %

nm

Commercial, net

(12,013)

(6,617)

(6,101)

(5,313)

(7,612)

82 %

58 %

Residential, net

(29)

245

216

6

326

(112) %

(109) %

Consumer & other, net

(503)

(339)

(420)

(262)

(109)

48 %

361 %

Total charge-offs

(12,510)

(6,588)

(6,240)

(5,544)

(7,397)

90 %

69 % Balance, end of period

$ 301,135

$ 283,065

$ 261,111

$ 248,564

$ 248,412

6 %

21 % Reserve for unfunded commitments



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 11,853

$ 12,823

$ 12,918

$ 12,767

$ 11,752

(8) %

1 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

2,368

(970)

(95)

151

1,015

nm

133 % Balance, end of period

14,221

11,853

12,823

12,918

12,767

20 %

11 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 315,356

$ 294,918

$ 273,934

$ 261,482

$ 261,179

7 %

21 %































Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.19 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.13 %

0.08

0.06 Recoveries to gross charge-offs

20.86 %

36.61 %

36.84 %

37.78 %

32.32 %

(15.75)

(11.46) ACLLL to loans and leases

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.07 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

0.04

0.05 ACL to loans and leases

1.21 %

1.16 %

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

0.05

0.05

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





Year Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 248,412

$ 328,401

(24) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases

83,605

(35,132)

nm Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(136)

(1,144)

(88) %

Commercial, net

(41,073)

(54,425)

(25) %

Residential, net

(224)

(70)

220 %

Consumer & other, net

(3,556)

(3,658)

(3) %

Total charge-offs

(44,989)

(59,297)

(24) % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

384

645

(40) %

Commercial, net

11,029

10,703

3 %

Residential, net

662

924

(28) %

Consumer & other, net

2,032

2,168

(6) %

Total recoveries

14,107

14,440

(2) % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

248

(499)

nm

Commercial, net

(30,044)

(43,722)

(31) %

Residential, net

438

854

(49) %

Consumer & other, net

(1,524)

(1,490)

2 %

Total charge-offs

(30,882)

(44,857)

(31) % Balance, end of period

$ 301,135

$ 248,412

21 % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 12,767

$ 20,286

(37) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

1,454

(7,519)

nm Balance, end of period

14,221

12,767

11 % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 315,356

$ 261,179

21 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.13 %

0.20 %

(0.07) Recoveries to gross charge-offs

31.36 %

24.35 %

7.01 nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 110,850

$ 1,603

5.79 %

$ 173,397

$ 2,205

5.09 %

$ 366,043

$ 2,907

3.18 % Loans and leases (1) 25,855,556

320,747

4.92 %

24,886,203

276,625

4.41 %

22,098,818

218,594

3.94 % Taxable securities 3,042,044

18,290

2.40 %

3,271,185

18,261

2.23 %

3,681,650

16,668

1.81 % Non-taxable securities (2) 200,825

1,571

3.13 %

212,847

1,651

3.10 %

247,183

1,831

2.96 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,095,854

10,319

3.74 %

893,471

5,115

2.27 %

3,190,380

1,229

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 30,305,129

$ 352,530

4.62 %

29,437,103

$ 303,857

4.10 %

29,584,074

$ 241,229

3.25 % Other assets 1,332,361









1,231,074









1,302,304







Total assets $ 31,637,490









$ 30,668,177









$ 30,886,378







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,005,643

$ 5,372

0.53 %

$ 3,829,688

$ 1,705

0.18 %

$ 3,765,212

$ 524

0.06 % Money market deposits 7,651,974

17,473

0.91 %

7,550,791

5,817

0.31 %

7,717,844

1,448

0.07 % Savings deposits 2,345,564

226

0.04 %

2,468,187

250

0.04 %

2,342,865

206

0.03 % Time deposits 2,100,803

8,103

1.53 %

1,501,724

1,318

0.35 %

1,864,949

2,179

0.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 16,103,984

31,174

0.77 %

15,350,390

9,090

0.23 %

15,690,870

4,357

0.11 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 354,624

323

0.36 %

509,559

545

0.42 %

484,891

48

0.04 % Borrowings 796,414

8,023

4.00 %

90,475

798

3.50 %

6,353

51

3.19 % Junior subordinated debentures 413,708

7,248

6.95 %

409,151

5,491

5.33 %

387,471

3,019

3.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,668,730

$ 46,768

1.05 %

16,359,575

$ 15,924

0.39 %

16,569,585

$ 7,475

0.18 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,870,842









11,250,764









11,219,766







Other liabilities 659,279









490,572









379,274







Total liabilities 29,198,851









28,100,911









28,168,625







Common equity 2,438,639









2,567,266









2,717,753







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,637,490









$ 30,668,177









$ 30,886,378







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 305,762









$ 287,933









$ 233,754



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.57 %









3.71 %









3.07 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







4.01 %









3.88 %









3.15 %



(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $329,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $375,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 208,141

$ 8,812

4.23 %

$ 500,070

$ 15,149

3.03 % Loans and leases (1) 24,225,518

1,041,446

4.29 %

21,925,108

875,366

3.99 % Taxable securities 3,343,721

72,702

2.17 %

3,321,142

61,717

1.86 % Non-taxable securities (2) 216,943

6,669

3.07 %

248,256

7,458

3.00 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,561,808

19,706

1.26 %

2,936,273

3,864

0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 29,556,131

$ 1,149,335

3.88 %

28,930,849

$ 963,554

3.33 % Other assets 1,261,265









1,336,523







Total assets $ 30,817,396









$ 30,267,372







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,886,390

$ 8,185

0.21 %

$ 3,462,035

$ 1,865

0.05 % Money market deposits 7,552,666

26,415

0.35 %

7,624,707

5,964

0.08 % Savings deposits 2,411,448

880

0.04 %

2,200,608

729

0.03 % Time deposits 1,743,988

12,715

0.73 %

2,217,464

18,593

0.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,594,492

48,195

0.31 %

15,504,814

27,151

0.18 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 465,600

997

0.21 %

454,994

280

0.06 % Borrowings 226,665

8,920

3.94 %

195,985

2,838

1.45 % Junior subordinated debentures 399,568

19,889

4.98 %

369,259

12,127

3.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,686,325

$ 78,001

0.47 %

16,525,052

$ 42,396

0.26 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,053,921









10,669,531







Other liabilities 501,573









372,078







Total liabilities 28,241,819









27,566,661







Common equity 2,575,577









2,700,711







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,817,396









$ 30,267,372







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 1,071,334









$ 921,158



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.41 %









3.07 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.62 %









3.18 %

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited) Core Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Net interest income $ 305,030

$ 286,532

$ 247,009

$ 227,087

$ 231,250

6 %

32 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 32,948

27,572

18,692

4,804

(736)

19 %

nm Non-interest income



























Gain on sale of debt securities, net -

-

-

2

4

nm

(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 284

(2,647)

(2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

nm

nm

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net (2,329)

4,194

7,337

7,047

(303)

(156) %

nm

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment 4,192

(26,397)

(15,210)

(21,049)

(2,672)

nm

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 34,362

36,769

34,461

35,650

42,812

(7) %

(20) %

Total non-interest income 36,509

11,919

24,513

18,989

39,375

206 %

(7) % Non-interest expense



























Merger related expenses 11,637

769

2,672

2,278

15,183

nm

(23) %

Exit and disposal costs 1,966

1,364

442

3,033

3,022

44 %

(35) %

Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 167,267

154,320

148,946

148,423

150,587

8 %

11 %

Allocated expenses, net(1) (1,905)

(39)

3,702

3,735

4,314

nm

(144) %

Total non-interest expense 178,965

156,414

155,762

157,469

173,106

14 %

3 % Income before income taxes 129,626

114,465

97,068

83,803

98,255

13 %

32 % Provision for income taxes 33,763

28,212

24,530

20,917

24,067

20 %

40 % Net income $ 95,863

$ 86,253

$ 72,538

$ 62,886

$ 74,188

11 %

29 % Effective Tax Rate 26 %

25 %

25 %

25 %

24 %







Efficiency Ratio 52 %

52 %

57 %

64 %

64 %







Total assets $ 31,577,603

$ 31,100,700

$ 29,721,590

$ 30,153,079

$ 30,155,058

2 %

5 % Total loans and leases $ 26,155,981

$ 25,507,951

$ 24,432,678

$ 22,975,761

$ 22,553,180

3 %

16 % Total deposits $ 26,937,431

$ 26,588,217

$ 25,925,294

$ 26,479,078

$ 26,370,568

1 %

2 % Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 3.88 %

3.83 %

2.98 %

2.32 %

1.52 %

0.05

2.36 FHLMC 30 year fixed 6.42 %

6.70 %

5.70 %

4.67 %

3.11 %

(0.28)

3.31 nm = not meaningful

























(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs. Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments - Continued (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Net interest income $ 449

$ 1,072

$ 1,161

$ 1,676

$ 2,129

(58) %

(79) % Provision for credit losses -

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Non-interest income



























Residential mortgage banking revenue:



























Origination and sale 4,252

10,515

15,101

16,844

23,624

(60) %

(82) %

Servicing 9,184

9,529

9,505

9,140

9,457

(4) %

(3) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,986)

(4,978)

(4,961)

(5,347)

(5,311)

- %

(6) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions (9,914)

16,403

10,899

40,149

15,415

(160) %

(164) %

MSR hedge loss (348)

(14,128)

-

-

-

(98) %

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 182

185

178

194

178

(2) %

2 %

Total non-interest income (1,630)

17,526

30,722

60,980

43,363

(109) %

(104) % Non-interest expense



























Non-interest expense 14,112

21,511

27,514

28,696

30,919

(34) %

(54) %

Allocated expenses, net(1) 1,905

39

(3,702)

(3,735)

(4,314)

nm

nm

Total non-interest expense 16,017

21,550

23,812

24,961

26,605

(26) %

(40) % Income before income taxes (17,198)

(2,952)

8,071

37,695

18,887

483 %

(191) % Provision for income taxes (4,299)

(739)

2,018

9,424

4,721

482 %

(191) % Net income $ (12,899)

$ (2,213)

$ 6,053

$ 28,271

$ 14,166

483 %

(191) % Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %







Efficiency Ratio nm

116 %

75 %

40 %

58 %







Total assets $ 271,036

$ 371,260

$ 414,104

$ 484,047

$ 485,878

(27) %

(44) % Loans held for sale $ 71,647

$ 148,275

$ 228,889

$ 309,946

$ 353,105

(52) %

(80) % Total deposits $ 128,181

$ 228,890

$ 207,129

$ 220,509

$ 224,117

(44) %

(43) % LHFS Production Statistics:

























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 216,833

$ 396,979

$ 576,532

$ 649,122

$ 871,268

(45) %

(75) % Gain on sale margin 1.96 %

2.65 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

2.71 %







Direct LHFS expense $ 7,292

$ 10,465

$ 13,197

$ 14,296

$ 18,150

(30) %

(60) % Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume 3.36 %

2.64 %

2.29 %

2.20 %

2.08 %







MSR Statistics:

























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 13,020,189

$ 12,997,911

$ 12,932,747

$ 12,810,574

$ 12,755,671

- %

2 % MSR, net $ 185,017

$ 196,177

$ 179,558

$ 165,807

$ 123,615

(6) %

50 % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.42 %

1.51 %

1.39 %

1.29 %

0.97 %

(0.09)

0.45 Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 3.88 %

3.83 %

2.98 %

2.32 %

1.52 %

0.05

2.36 FHLMC 30 year fixed 6.42 %

6.70 %

5.70 %

4.67 %

3.11 %

(0.28)

3.31 nm = not meaningful



























(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited)

Core Banking

Mortgage Banking



Year Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Net interest income $ 1,065,658

$ 908,087

17 %

$ 4,358

$ 11,560

(62) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 84,016

(42,651)

nm

-

-

nm Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking revenue:























Origination and sale -

-

nm

46,712

157,789

(70) %

Servicing -

-

nm

37,358

36,836

1 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time -

-

nm

(20,272)

(18,903)

7 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions -

-

nm

57,537

11,089

419 %

MSR hedge loss -

-

nm

(14,476)

-

nm

Gain on sale of debt securities, net 2

8

(75) %

-

-

nm

Loss on equity securities, net (7,099)

(1,511)

370 %

-

-

nm

Gain on swap derivatives, net 16,249

8,395

94 %

-

-

nm

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment (58,464)

3,032

nm

-

-

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 141,242

158,725

(11) %

739

858

(14) %

Total non-interest income 91,930

168,649

(45) %

107,598

187,669

(43) % Non-interest expense























Merger related expenses 17,356

15,183

14 %

-

-

nm

Exit and disposal costs 6,805

12,763

(47) %

-

-

nm

Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 618,956

589,556

5 %

91,833

142,954

(36) %

Allocated expenses, net (1) 5,493

8,174

(33) %

(5,493)

(8,174)

(33) %

Total non-interest expense 648,610

625,676

4 %

86,340

134,780

(36) % Income before income taxes 424,962

493,711

(14) %

25,616

64,449

(60) % Provision for income taxes 107,422

121,748

(12) %

6,404

16,112

(60) % Net income $ 317,540

$ 371,963

(15) %

$ 19,212

$ 48,337

(60) %

























Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %

-

25 %

25 %

- Efficiency Ratio 56 %

58 %

(2.00)

77 %

68 %

9.00

























LHFS Production Statistics:





















Closed loan volume for-sale











$ 1,839,466

$ 4,747,104

(61) % Gain on sale margin











2.54 %

3.32 %

(0.78) Direct LHFS expense











$ 45,250

$ 94,718

(52) % Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume











2.46 %

2.00 %

0.46 nm = not meaningful























(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share

data)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 2,479,826

$ 2,417,514

$ 2,518,276

$ 2,607,598

$ 2,749,270

3 %

(10) % Less: Other intangible assets, net



4,745

5,764

6,789

7,815

8,840

(18) %

(46) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 2,475,081

$ 2,411,750

$ 2,511,487

$ 2,599,783

$ 2,740,430

3 %

(10) % Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)



$ (426,864)

(449,560)

(308,147)

(183,756)

1,759

(5) %

nm Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI c

$ 2,901,945

$ 2,861,310

$ 2,819,634

$ 2,783,539

$ 2,738,671

1 %

6 %































Total assets d

$ 31,848,639

$ 31,471,960

$ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

1 %

4 % Less: Other intangible assets, net



4,745

5,764

6,789

7,815

8,840

(18) %

(46) % Tangible assets e

$ 31,843,894

$ 31,466,196

$ 30,128,905

$ 30,629,311

$ 30,632,096

1 %

4 % Common shares outstanding at period end f

217,054

217,053

217,049

216,967

216,626

- %

- %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / d

7.79 %

7.68 %

8.36 %

8.51 %

8.97 %

0.11

(1.18) Tangible common equity ratio b / e

7.77 %

7.66 %

8.34 %

8.49 %

8.95 %

0.11

(1.18) Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI c / e

9.11 %

9.09 %

9.36 %

9.09 %

8.94 %

0.02

0.17 Book value per common share a / f

$ 11.42

$ 11.14

$ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

3 %

(10) % Tangible book value per common share b / f

$ 11.40

$ 11.11

$ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

3 %

(10) % Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI c / f

$ 13.37

$ 13.18

$ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.64

1 %

6 % nm = not meaningful































Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Consolidated



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2

$ 4

nm

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



284

(2,647)

(2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

nm

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(2,329)

4,194

7,337

7,047

(303)

(156) %

nm Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



4,192

(26,397)

(15,210)

(21,049)

(2,672)

nm

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(9,914)

16,403

10,899

40,149

15,415

(160) %

(164) % MSR hedge loss



(348)

(14,128)

-

-

-

(98) %

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (8,115)

$ (22,575)

$ 951

$ 23,488

$ 11,978

(64) %

(168) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger related expenses



$ 11,637

$ 769

$ 2,672

$ 2,278

$ 15,183

nm

(23) % Exit and disposal costs



1,966

1,364

442

3,033

3,022

44 %

(35) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 13,603

$ 2,133

$ 3,114

$ 5,311

$ 18,205

nm

(25) %































Net interest income (1) c

$ 305,762

$ 287,933

$ 248,522

$ 229,117

$ 233,754

6 %

31 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 34,879

$ 29,445

$ 55,235

$ 79,969

$ 82,738

18 %

(58) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,115

22,575

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(64) %

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 42,994

$ 52,020

$ 54,284

$ 56,481

$ 70,760

(17) %

(39) %































Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 340,641

$ 317,378

$ 303,757

$ 309,086

$ 316,492

7 %

8 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 348,756

$ 339,953

$ 302,806

$ 285,598

$ 304,514

3 %

15 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 194,982

$ 177,964

$ 179,574

$ 182,430

$ 199,711

10 %

(2) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(13,603)

(2,133)

(3,114)

(5,311)

(18,205)

nm

(25) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 181,379

$ 175,831

$ 176,460

$ 177,119

$ 181,506

3 %

- %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

(1) %

(6) % Provision for income taxes



29,464

27,473

26,548

30,341

28,788

7 %

2 % Income before provision for income taxes



112,428

111,513

105,139

121,498

117,142

1 %

(4) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses



32,948

27,572

18,692

4,804

(736)

19 %

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

145,376

139,085

123,831

126,302

116,406

5 %

25 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,115

22,575

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(64) %

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

13,603

2,133

3,114

5,311

18,205

nm

(25) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 167,094

$ 163,793

$ 125,994

$ 108,125

$ 122,633

2 %

36 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 82,964

$ 84,040

$ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

(1) %

(6) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

8,115

22,575

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(64) %

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

13,603

2,133

3,114

5,311

18,205

nm

(25) % Tax effect of adjustments



(5,459)

(6,116)

(480)

4,576

1,190

(11) %

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 99,223

$ 102,632

$ 80,274

$ 77,556

$ 95,771

(3) %

4 % nm = not meaningful





























(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Consolidated



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share

data)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Average assets n

$ 31,637,490

$ 30,668,177

$ 30,356,903

$ 30,597,413

$ 30,886,378

3 %

2 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



5,298

6,343

7,379

8,407

9,491

(16) %

(44) % Average tangible assets o

$ 31,632,192

$ 30,661,834

$ 30,349,524

$ 30,589,006

$ 30,876,887

3 %

2 %































Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 2,438,639

$ 2,567,266

$ 2,584,836

$ 2,715,059

$ 2,717,753

(5) %

(10) % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



5,298

6,343

7,379

8,407

9,491

(16) %

(44) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 2,433,341

$ 2,560,923

$ 2,577,457

$ 2,706,652

$ 2,708,262

(5) %

(10) %































Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

217,054

217,051

217,030

216,782

216,624

- %

- % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

217,566

217,386

217,279

217,392

217,356

- %

- %































Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

(3) %

(7) % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 0.38

$ 0.39

$ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

(3) %

(7) % Efficiency ratio h / f

57.24 %

56.07 %

59.12 %

59.02 %

63.10 %

1.17

(5.86) PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.82 %

1.80 %

1.64 %

1.67 %

1.50 %

0.02

0.32 Return on average assets j / n

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.21 %

1.13 %

(0.05)

(0.09) Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.04 %

1.09 %

1.04 %

1.21 %

1.14 %

(0.05)

(0.10) Return on average common equity j / p

13.50 %

12.99 %

12.20 %

13.62 %

12.90 %

0.51

0.60 Return on average tangible common equity j / q

13.53 %

13.02 %

12.23 %

13.66 %

12.94 %

0.51

0.59































Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics





























Operating earnings-per-share - basic m / r

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.37

$ 0.36

$ 0.44

(2) %

5 % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted m / s

$ 0.46

$ 0.47

$ 0.37

$ 0.36

$ 0.44

(2) %

5 % Operating efficiency ratio i / g

52.01 %

51.72 %

58.27 %

62.02 %

59.61 %

0.29

(7.60) Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

2.10 %

2.12 %

1.66 %

1.43 %

1.58 %

(0.02)

0.52 Operating return on average assets m / n

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

1.03 %

1.23 %

(0.09)

0.01 Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.24 %

1.33 %

1.06 %

1.03 %

1.23 %

(0.09)

0.01 Operating return on average common equity m / p

16.14 %

15.86 %

12.46 %

11.58 %

13.98 %

0.28

2.16 Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

16.18 %

15.90 %

12.49 %

11.62 %

14.03 %

0.28

2.15

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Core Banking



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2

$ 4

nm

(100) % Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



284

(2,647)

(2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

nm

nm (Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(2,329)

4,194

7,337

7,047

(303)

(156) %

nm Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



4,192

(26,397)

(15,210)

(21,049)

(2,672)

nm

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 2,147

$ (24,850)

$ (9,948)

$ (16,661)

$ (3,437)

nm

nm































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger related expenses



$ 11,637

$ 769

$ 2,672

$ 2,278

$ 15,183

nm

(23) % Exit and disposal costs



1,966

1,364

442

3,033

3,022

44 %

(35) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 13,603

$ 2,133

$ 3,114

$ 5,311

$ 18,205

nm

(25) %































Net interest income (1) c

$ 305,313

$ 286,861

$ 247,361

$ 227,441

$ 231,625

6 %

32 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 36,509

$ 11,919

$ 24,513

$ 18,989

$ 39,375

206 %

(7) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(2,147)

24,850

9,948

16,661

3,437

(109) %

(162) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 34,362

$ 36,769

$ 34,461

$ 35,650

$ 42,812

(7) %

(20) %































Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 341,822

$ 298,780

$ 271,874

$ 246,430

$ 271,000

14 %

26 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 339,675

$ 323,630

$ 281,822

$ 263,091

$ 274,437

5 %

24 %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2) h

$ 178,965

$ 156,414

$ 155,762

$ 157,469

$ 173,106

14 %

3 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(13,603)

(2,133)

(3,114)

(5,311)

(18,205)

nm

(25) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 165,362

$ 154,281

$ 152,648

$ 152,158

$ 154,901

7 %

7 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 95,863

$ 86,253

$ 72,538

$ 62,886

$ 74,188

11 %

29 % Provision for income taxes



33,763

28,212

24,530

20,917

24,067

20 %

40 % Income before provision for income taxes



129,626

114,465

97,068

83,803

98,255

13 %

32 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses



32,948

27,572

18,692

4,804

(736)

19 %

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

162,574

142,037

115,760

88,607

97,519

14 %

67 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(2,147)

24,850

9,948

16,661

3,437

(109) %

(162) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

13,603

2,133

3,114

5,311

18,205

nm

(25) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 174,030

$ 169,020

$ 128,822

$ 110,579

$ 119,161

3 %

46 %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 95,863

$ 86,253

$ 72,538

$ 62,886

$ 74,188

11 %

29 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(2,147)

24,850

9,948

16,661

3,437

(109) %

(162) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

13,603

2,133

3,114

5,311

18,205

nm

(25) % Tax effect of adjustments



(2,893)

(6,685)

(3,205)

(5,461)

(2,664)

(57) %

9 % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 104,426

$ 106,551

$ 82,395

$ 79,397

$ 93,166

(2) %

12 %































Efficiency ratio h / f

52.36 %

52.35 %

57.29 %

63.90 %

63.88 %

0.01

(11.52) Operating efficiency ratio i / g

48.68 %

47.67 %

54.16 %

57.83 %

56.44 %

1.01

(7.76) Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income



115.55 %

102.63 %

92.30 %

68.99 %

83.97 %

12.92

31.58 Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



105.24 %

103.82 %

102.64 %

102.37 %

97.28 %

1.42

7.96 nm = not meaningful





























(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



$ (9,914)

$ 16,403

$ 10,899

$ 40,149

$ 15,415

(160) %

(164) % MSR hedge loss



(348)

(14,128)

-

-

-

(98) %

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (10,262)

$ 2,275

$ 10,899

$ 40,149

$ 15,415

nm

(167) %































Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

nm

nm































Net interest income c

$ 449

$ 1,072

$ 1,161

$ 1,676

$ 2,129

(58) %

(79) %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ (1,630)

$ 17,526

$ 30,722

$ 60,980

$ 43,363

(109) %

(104) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

10,262

(2,275)

(10,899)

(40,149)

(15,415)

nm

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 8,632

$ 15,251

$ 19,823

$ 20,831

$ 27,948

(43) %

(69) %































Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ (1,181)

$ 18,598

$ 31,883

$ 62,656

$ 45,492

(106) %

(103) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 9,081

$ 16,323

$ 20,984

$ 22,507

$ 30,077

(44) %

(70) %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1) h

$ 16,017

$ 21,550

$ 23,812

$ 24,961

$ 26,605

(26) %

(40) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 16,017

$ 21,550

$ 23,812

$ 24,961

$ 26,605

(26) %

(40) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ (12,899)

$ (2,213)

$ 6,053

$ 28,271

$ 14,166

483 %

(191) % Provision for income taxes



(4,299)

(739)

2,018

9,424

4,721

482 %

(191) % Income before provision for income taxes



(17,198)

(2,952)

8,071

37,695

18,887

483 %

(191) % Provision for credit losses



-

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

(17,198)

(2,952)

8,071

37,695

18,887

483 %

(191) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

10,262

(2,275)

(10,899)

(40,149)

(15,415)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ (6,936)

$ (5,227)

$ (2,828)

$ (2,454)

$ 3,472

33 %

(300) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ (12,899)

$ (2,213)

$ 6,053

$ 28,271

$ 14,166

483 %

(191) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

10,262

(2,275)

(10,899)

(40,149)

(15,415)

nm

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

-

-

-

nm

nm Tax effect of adjustments



(2,566)

569

2,725

10,037

3,854

nm

(167) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ (5,203)

$ (3,919)

$ (2,121)

$ (1,841)

$ 2,605

33 %

(300) %































Efficiency ratio h / f

nm

115.87 %

74.69 %

39.84 %

58.48 %

nm

nm Operating efficiency ratio i / g

176.38 %

132.02 %

113.48 %

110.90 %

88.46 %

34 %

99 % Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income



(15.55) %

(2.63) %

7.70 %

31.01 %

16.03 %

(12.92)

(31.58) Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



(5.24) %

(3.82) %

(2.64) %

(2.37) %

2.72 %

(1.42)

(7.96) nm = not meaningful





























(1) Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Consolidated



Year to Date

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 2

$ 8

(75) % Loss on equity securities, net



(7,099)

(1,511)

370 % Gain on swap derivatives



16,249

8,395

94 % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(58,464)

3,032

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



57,537

11,089

419 % MSR hedge loss



(14,476)

-

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (6,251)

$ 21,013

(130) %















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments













Merger related expenses



$ 17,356

$ 15,183

14 % Exit and disposal costs



6,805

12,763

(47) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 24,161

$ 27,946

(14) %















Net interest income (1) c

$ 1,071,334

$ 921,158

16 %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 199,528

$ 356,318

(44) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

6,251

(21,013)

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 205,779

$ 335,305

(39) %















Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 1,270,862

$ 1,277,476

(1) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 1,277,113

$ 1,256,463

2 %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 734,950

$ 760,456

(3) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(24,161)

(27,946)

(14) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 710,789

$ 732,510

(3) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 336,752

$ 420,300

(20) % Provision for income taxes



113,826

137,860

(17) % Income before provision for income taxes



450,578

558,160

(19) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses



84,016

(42,651)

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

534,594

515,509

4 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

6,251

(21,013)

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

24,161

27,946

(14) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 565,006

$ 522,442

8 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 336,752

$ 420,300

(20) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

6,251

(21,013)

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

24,161

27,946

(14) % Tax effect of adjustments



(7,479)

1,014

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 359,685

$ 428,247

(16) % nm = not meaningful











Average assets n

$ 30,817,396

$ 30,267,372

2 % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$ 6,847

$ 12,057

(43) % Average tangible assets o

$ 30,810,549

$ 30,255,315

2 %















Average common shareholders' equity p

$ 2,575,577

$ 2,700,711

(5) % Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



$ 6,847

$ 12,057

(43) % Average tangible common equity q

$ 2,568,730

$ 2,688,654

(4) %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding r

216,980

219,032

(1) % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding s

217,403

219,581

(1) %















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Earnings-per-share - basic j / r

$ 1.55

$ 1.92

(19) % Earnings-per-share - diluted j / s

$ 1.55

$ 1.91

(19) % Efficiency ratio h / f

57.83 %

59.53 %

(1.70) PPNR return on average assets k / n

1.73 %

1.70 %

0.03 Return on average assets j / n

1.09 %

1.39 %

(0.30) Return on average tangible assets j / o

1.09 %

1.39 %

(0.30) Return on average common equity j / p

13.07 %

15.56 %

(2.49) Return on average tangible common equity j / q

13.11 %

15.63 %

(2.52)















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics













Operating earnings-per-share - basic m / r

$ 1.66

$ 1.96

(15) % Operating earnings-per-share - diluted m / s

$ 1.65

$ 1.95

(15) % Operating efficiency ratio i / g

55.66 %

58.30 %

(2.64) Operating PPNR return on average assets l / n

1.83 %

1.73 %

0.10 Operating return on average assets m / n

1.17 %

1.41 %

(0.24) Operating return on average tangible assets m / o

1.17 %

1.42 %

(0.25) Operating return on average common equity m / p

13.97 %

15.86 %

(1.89) Operating return on average tangible common equity m / q

14.00 %

15.93 %

(1.93)

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited)















Core Banking



Year to Date

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ 2

$ 8

(75) % Loss on equity securities, net



(7,099)

(1,511)

370 % Gain on swap derivatives



16,249

8,395

94 % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(58,464)

3,032

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ (49,312)

$ 9,924

nm















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments













Merger related expenses



$ 17,356

$ 15,183

14 % Exit and disposal costs



6,805

12,763

(47) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 24,161

$ 27,946

(14) %















Net interest income (1) c

$ 1,066,976

$ 909,598

17 %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 91,930

$ 168,649

(45) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

49,312

(9,924)

nm Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 141,242

$ 158,725

(11) %















Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 1,158,906

$ 1,078,247

7 % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 1,208,218

$ 1,068,323

13 %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2) h

$ 648,610

$ 625,676

4 % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(24,161)

(27,946)

(14) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 624,449

$ 597,730

4 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 317,540

$ 371,963

(15) % Provision for income taxes



107,422

121,748

(12) % Income before provision for income taxes



424,962

493,711

(14) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses



84,016

(42,651)

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

508,978

451,060

13 % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

49,312

(9,924)

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

24,161

27,946

(14) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 582,451

$ 469,082

24 %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 317,540

$ 371,963

(15) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

49,312

(9,924)

nm Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

24,161

27,946

(14) % Tax effect of adjustments



(18,244)

(1,758)

nm Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 372,769

$ 388,227

(4) %















Efficiency ratio h / f

55.97 %

58.03 %

(2.06) Operating efficiency ratio i / g

51.68 %

55.95 %

(4.27) Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income



94.29 %

88.50 %

5.79 Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



103.64 %

90.65 %

12.99 nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking



Year to Date

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Year over Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments













Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



$ 57,537

$ 11,089

419 % MSR hedge loss



(14,476)

-

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 43,061

$ 11,089

288 %















Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ -

$ -

nm















Net interest income c

$ 4,358

$ 11,560

(62) %















Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 107,598

$ 187,669

(43) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(43,061)

(11,089)

288 % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 64,537

$ 176,580

(63) %















Revenue (GAAP) f=c+d

$ 111,956

$ 199,229

(44) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) g=c+e

$ 68,895

$ 188,140

(63) %















Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1) h

$ 86,340

$ 134,780

(36) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

nm Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 86,340

$ 134,780

(36) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 19,212

$ 48,337

(60) % Provision for income taxes



6,404

16,112

(60) % Income before provision for income taxes



25,616

64,449

(60) % Provision for credit losses



-

-

nm Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

25,616

64,449

(60) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(43,061)

(11,089)

288 % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

nm Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ (17,445)

$ 53,360

(133) %















Net income (GAAP) j

$ 19,212

$ 48,337

(60) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(43,061)

(11,089)

288 % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

-

-

nm Tax effect of adjustments



10,765

2,772

288 % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ (13,084)

$ 40,020

(133) %















Efficiency ratio h / f

77.12 %

67.65 %

9.47 Operating efficiency ratio i / g

125.32 %

71.64 %

53.68 Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income



5.71 %

11.50 %

(5.79) Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income



(3.64) %

9.35 %

(12.99) nm = not meaningful













1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4

