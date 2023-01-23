Umpqua Holdings Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $83 million, or $0.38 per common share
- Operating net income of $99 million, or $0.46 per common share1
- Loan balances increased $648 million or 2.5%
- Deposit balances increased $249 million or 0.9%
- Net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 4.01%
UMPQUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
$0.38
$83
13.53 %
13.7 %
4Q22 Net earnings per diluted
4Q22 Net income ($ in millions)
4Q22 Return on avg tangible
Total risk-based capital ratio
CEO Commentary
"Continued growth, outstanding credit quality, and net interest margin expansion again characterize Umpqua's quarterly results and round out what has been an exceptional year for the bank," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "As we look forward to our upcoming merger with Columbia Banking System, which we expect to close on February 28, 2023, I want to thank our teams for their tireless efforts over the past 15 months. Umpqua associates' support of each other and dedicated focus on relationship banking with our customers and within our communities is evidenced by our ability to profitably grow the bank while simultaneously planning for our transformational combination with Columbia."
- Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
4Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 3Q22)
Net Interest Income and NIM
• Net interest income increased by $18 million or 6% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and higher average earning asset balances.
• Net interest margin was 4.01%, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 46 basis points for the quarterly average and 66 basis points on December 31, 2022, compared to 22 basis points on September 30, 2022.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
• Non-interest income increased by $5.4 million as a smaller loss related to the impact of interest rates on fair value accounting and hedges was partially offset by lower residential mortgage gain-on-sale income.
• Non-interest expense increased by $17 million due primarily to higher merger-related expenses and a $4.9 million accrual for state and local business taxes captured in other expenses that is not expect to repeat in future quarters.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio.
• Provision expense of $33 million compares to $28 million for the prior quarter.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18% compared to 0.16% at September 30, 2022.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.7% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.0%.
• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on January 11, 2023, payable February 6, 2023, to holders of record as of January 23, 2023.
Notable items
• Set an expected merger closing date of February 28, 2023 after the close of business, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.
• Structural adjustments within the mortgage banking segment continued as additional changes were announced in January, inclusive of further staff reductions.
4Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Return on average assets
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.13 %
Return on average tangible common equity1
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.94 %
Operating return on average assets1
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.23 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
16.18 %
15.90 %
14.03 %
Net interest margin
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.15 %
Efficiency ratio
57.24 %
56.07 %
63.10 %
Loan to deposit ratio
96.64 %
95.12 %
84.80 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Net interest income
$305,479
$287,604
$233,379
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
$32,948
$27,572
($736)
Non-interest income
$34,879
$29,445
$82,738
Non-interest expense
$194,982
$177,964
$199,711
Pre-provision net revenue1
$145,376
$139,085
$116,406
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
$167,094
$163,793
$122,633
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.38
$0.39
$0.41
Operating earnings per common share - diluted1
$0.46
$0.47
$0.44
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Total assets
$31.8B
$31.5B
$30.6B
Loans and leases
$26.2B
$25.5B
$22.6B
Total deposits
$27.1B
$26.8B
$26.6B
Book value per common share
$11.42
$11.14
$12.69
Tangible book value per share
$11.40
$11.11
$12.65
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1
$13.37
$13.18
$12.64
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $31.5 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $30.6 billion as of December 31, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $12.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing 38% of total assets and 44% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $26.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $648 million from $25.5 billion as of September 30, 2022. The majority of loan categories and business lines contributed to the quarter's net expansion, and new loans added to the portfolio during the fourth quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation details.
Total deposits were $27.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $249 million from $26.8 billion as of September 30, 2022. The rising interest rate environment and the impact of inflationary pressures on customer spending contributed to a decline in non-interest bearing demand balances during the quarter that was offset by higher time balances. Brokered balances account for approximately 60% of the quarter's growth in time balances.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $305 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $18 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet and higher average earning asset balances relative to the prior quarter.
The Company's net interest margin was 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 13 basis points from 3.88% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to higher earning asset yields that outpaced the rising cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.77% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.23% for the third quarter of 2022, and it was 1.07% on December 31, 2022 compared to 0.38% on September 30, 2022 . Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $295 million, or 1.16% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $33 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $28 million for the third quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for changes between the August 2022 and November 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, which contributed to the quarter's expense; loan portfolio mix changes and performance; and new loan generation. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.
Net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2022. The FinPac portfolio drove the linked-quarter increase in charge-offs as activity has begun to approach normalized levels after several quarters below its historical average. Excluding FinPac, net charge-offs were 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.18% of total assets, compared to 0.16% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.17% as of December 31, 2021.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $35 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up $5.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by a lower adverse impact from interest rate-related adjustments as a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments and MSR hedging activity compares to a net fair value loss of $23 million in the third quarter. The favorable variance was partially offset by lower income from the origination and sale of mortgages.
As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value gain of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a $25 million fair value loss in the third quarter of 2022. Interest rate changes drive fair value adjustments for equity securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. The modest decline in long-term interest rates experienced during the fourth quarter compares to the larger increase in the prior quarter, with the difference in the trajectory and magnitude of the changes accounting for the $27 million linked-quarter variance in fair value adjustments, which is captured in other income. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to other non-interest income.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $10.5 million for the prior quarter. The linked-quarter decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $180 million or 45% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decline in the home lending gain on sale margin to 1.96% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.65% for the prior quarter. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 89% related to purchase activity, compared to 92% for the prior quarter and 54% for the same period in the prior year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a net write down of the MSR asset of $15 million, which includes a $10 million fair value loss related to model inputs. We correspondingly recorded a $0.3 million loss during the quarter related to the MSR hedges put in place in mid-August 2022 . An increase in the expected cost of escrow deposits, which is not hedged, was the primary driver of the quarter's decline in the MSR asset value due to model inputs.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $195 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $17 million from the prior quarter level. The current quarter includes $11.6 million in merger-related expenses, $2.0 million in exit and disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits, and a $4.9 million accrual for state and local business taxes captured in other expenses that is not expect to repeat in future quarters. Please refer to the Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation for quarterly expense change details.
Capital
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share[1] was $11.40, which compares to $11.11 at September 30, 2022 and $12.65 at December 31, 2021. While rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in the fair value of junior subordinated debt between year-end 2021 and year-end 2022, a modest decrease in interest rates during the fourth quarter contributed to a slight reversal of these trends and the linked-quarter increase in tangible book value. These fair value change impacts are captured in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI"), which was $(427) million at December 31, 2022, compared to $(450) million at September 30, 2022 and $1 .8 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book1 of $13.37 at December 31, 2022 compares to $13.18 and $12.64 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.
AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the Company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.7% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% as of December 31, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, and private banking, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the MSR asset, the quarterly changes in the MSR hedge, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and associated expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are primarily originated through the Bank's retail consumer (store) and private banking channels. Management periodically updates the allocation methods and assumptions within the current segment structure.
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: UMPQ), headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon -based regional bank that operates in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado . Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for 18 consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
¹ "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
9
Financial Highlights
10
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
11
Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details
13
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
14
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
15
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
17
Segments
19
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
22
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 322,350
$ 278,830
$ 234,674
$ 214,404
$ 221,501
16 %
46 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
18,108
18,175
17,256
18,725
16,566
- %
9 %
Exempt from federal income tax
1,288
1,322
1,369
1,372
1,456
(3) %
(12) %
Dividends
182
86
84
86
102
112 %
78 %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
10,319
5,115
2,919
1,353
1,229
102 %
nm
Total interest income
352,247
303,528
256,302
235,940
240,854
16 %
46 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
31,174
9,090
4,015
3,916
4,357
243 %
nm
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
323
545
66
63
48
(41) %
nm
Borrowings
8,023
798
50
49
51
nm
nm
Junior subordinated debentures
7,248
5,491
4,001
3,149
3,019
32 %
140 %
Total interest expense
46,768
15,924
8,132
7,177
7,475
194 %
nm
Net interest income
305,479
287,604
248,170
228,763
233,379
6 %
31 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
19 %
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
12,139
12,632
12,011
11,583
11,188
(4) %
9 %
Card-based fees
9,017
9,115
10,530
8,708
9,355
(1) %
(4) %
Brokerage revenue
25
27
27
11
31
(7) %
(19) %
Residential mortgage banking (loss) revenue, net
(1,812)
17,341
30,544
60,786
43,185
(110) %
(104) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
-
-
-
2
4
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
nm
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
1,531
1,525
1,303
2,337
4,816
- %
(68) %
BOLI income
2,033
2,023
2,110
2,087
2,101
- %
(3) %
Other income (loss)
11,662
(10,571)
785
(2,884)
12,524
nm
(7) %
Total non-interest income
34,879
29,445
55,235
79,969
82,738
18 %
(58) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
107,982
109,164
110,942
113,138
117,477
(1) %
(8) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
34,021
35,042
34,559
34,829
34,310
(3) %
(1) %
Intangible amortization
1,019
1,025
1,026
1,025
1,130
(1) %
(10) %
FDIC assessments
3,487
3,007
2,954
4,516
2,896
16 %
20 %
Merger related expenses
11,637
769
2,672
2,278
15,183
nm
(23) %
Other expenses
36,836
28,957
27,421
26,644
28,715
27 %
28 %
Total non-interest expense
194,982
177,964
179,574
182,430
199,711
10 %
(2) %
Income before provision for income taxes
112,428
111,513
105,139
121,498
117,142
1 %
(4) %
Provision for income taxes
29,464
27,473
26,548
30,341
28,788
7 %
2 %
Net income
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
(1) %
(6) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
217,054
217,051
217,030
216,782
216,624
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,566
217,386
217,279
217,392
217,356
- %
- %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.38
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
(3) %
(7) %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.38
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
(3) %
(7) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 1,050,258
$ 890,515
18 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
72,264
60,399
20 %
Exempt from federal income tax
5,351
5,947
(10) %
Dividends
438
1,318
(67) %
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
19,706
3,864
410 %
Total interest income
1,148,017
962,043
19 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
48,195
27,151
78 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
997
280
256 %
Borrowings
8,920
2,838
214 %
Junior subordinated debentures
19,889
12,127
64 %
Total interest expense
78,001
42,396
84 %
Net interest income
1,070,016
919,647
16 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
84,016
(42,651)
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
48,365
42,086
15 %
Card-based fees
37,370
36,114
3 %
Brokerage revenue
90
5,112
(98) %
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
106,859
186,811
(43) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
8
(75) %
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,099)
(1,511)
370 %
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
6,696
15,715
(57) %
BOLI income
8,253
8,302
(1) %
Other (loss) income
(1,008)
63,681
(102) %
Total non-interest income
199,528
356,318
(44) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
441,226
480,820
(8) %
Occupancy and equipment, net
138,451
137,546
1 %
Intangible amortization
4,095
4,520
(9) %
FDIC assessments
13,964
9,238
51 %
Merger related expenses
17,356
15,183
14 %
Other expenses
119,858
113,149
6 %
Total non-interest expense
734,950
760,456
(3) %
Income before provision for income taxes
450,578
558,160
(19) %
Provision for income taxes
113,826
137,860
(17) %
Net income
$ 336,752
$ 420,300
(20) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
216,980
219,032
(1) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
217,403
219,581
(1) %
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.55
$ 1.92
(19) %
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 1.55
$ 1.91
(19) %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq.
Quarter
Year over Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 327,313
$ 321,447
$ 315,348
$ 307,144
$ 222,015
2 %
47 %
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
967,330
1,232,412
687,233
2,358,292
2,539,606
(22) %
(62) %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
72,959
72,277
75,347
78,966
81,214
1 %
(10) %
Available for sale, at fair value
3,196,166
3,136,391
3,416,707
3,638,080
3,870,435
2 %
(17) %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,476
2,547
2,637
2,700
2,744
(3) %
(10) %
Loans held for sale
71,647
148,275
228,889
309,946
353,105
(52) %
(80) %
Loans and leases
26,155,981
25,507,951
24,432,678
22,975,761
22,553,180
3 %
16 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(301,135)
(283,065)
(261,111)
(248,564)
(248,412)
6 %
21 %
Net loans and leases
25,854,846
25,224,886
24,171,567
22,727,197
22,304,768
2 %
16 %
Restricted equity securities
47,144
40,993
10,867
10,889
10,916
15 %
332 %
Premises and equipment, net
176,016
165,305
165,196
167,369
171,125
6 %
3 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
78,598
81,729
87,249
87,333
82,366
(4) %
(5) %
Other intangible assets, net
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
(18) %
(46) %
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
185,017
196,177
179,558
165,807
123,615
(6) %
50 %
Bank owned life insurance
331,759
329,699
328,764
328,040
327,745
1 %
1 %
Deferred tax asset, net
132,823
128,120
70,134
39,051
-
4 %
nm
Other assets
399,800
385,938
389,409
408,497
542,442
4 %
(26) %
Total assets
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
1 %
4 %
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 27,065,612
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
1 %
2 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
308,769
383,569
527,961
499,539
492,247
(20) %
(37) %
Borrowings
906,175
756,214
6,252
6,290
6,329
20 %
nm
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
323,639
325,744
321,268
305,719
293,081
(1) %
10 %
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
87,813
87,870
87,927
87,984
88,041
- %
- %
Operating lease liabilities
91,694
95,512
101,352
101,732
95,427
(4) %
(4) %
Deferred tax liability, net
-
-
-
-
4,353
nm
(100) %
Other liabilities
585,111
588,430
440,235
328,677
317,503
(1) %
84 %
Total liabilities
29,368,813
29,054,446
27,617,418
28,029,528
27,891,666
1 %
5 %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,450,493
3,448,007
3,445,531
3,443,266
3,444,849
- %
- %
Accumulated deficit
(543,803)
(580,933)
(619,108)
(651,912)
(697,338)
(6) %
(22) %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
(5) %
nm
Total shareholders' equity
2,479,826
2,417,514
2,518,276
2,607,598
2,749,270
3 %
(10) %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
1 %
4 %
Common shares outstanding at period end
217,054
217,053
217,049
216,967
216,626
- %
- %
Book value per common share
$ 11.42
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
3 %
(10) %
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 11.40
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
3 %
(10) %
Tangible equity - common (1)
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
3 %
(10) %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
0.11
(1.18)
nm = not meaningful
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
$ 0.21
0 %
0 %
Book value
$ 11.42
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
3 %
(10) %
Tangible book value (1)
$ 11.40
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
3 %
(10) %
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1)
$ 13.37
$ 13.18
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
1 %
6 %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
1.17
(5.86)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
0.02
0.32
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
(0.05)
(0.09)
Return on average common equity
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
0.51
0.60
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
0.51
0.59
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
0.29
(7.60)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
(0.02)
0.52
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
(0.09)
0.01
Operating return on average common equity (1)
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
0.28
2.16
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
0.28
2.15
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
4.92 %
4.41 %
3.94 %
3.79 %
3.94 %
0.51
0.98
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.62 %
4.10 %
3.53 %
3.24 %
3.25 %
0.52
1.37
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.54
0.66
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.66
0.87
Cost of total deposits
0.46 %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.32
0.40
Cost of total funding (3)
0.65 %
0.23 %
0.12 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.42
0.54
Net interest margin (2)
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.14 %
3.15 %
0.13
0.86
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
3.62 %
3.04 %
5.71 %
8.92 %
10.78 %
0.58
(7.16)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
85.32 %
84.54 %
80.91 %
76.85 %
74.70 %
0.78
10.62
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
95.85 %
93.55 %
89.23 %
84.77 %
82.12 %
2.30
13.73
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
40.30 %
42.29 %
42.00 %
41.35 %
41.69 %
(1.99)
(1.39)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
94.52 %
96.34 %
96.66 %
96.82 %
96.84 %
(1.82)
(2.32)
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.02
(0.01)
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.02
0.01
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
0.05
0.05
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
13.7 %
13.2 %
13.5 %
14.0 %
14.3 %
0.50
(0.60)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
11.0 %
10.7 %
11.0 %
11.4 %
11.6 %
0.30
(0.60)
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4) Estimated holding company ratios.
Umpqua Holding Corporation
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Per Common Share Data:
Dividends
$ 0.84
$ 0.84
- %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
57.83 %
59.53 %
(1.70)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)
1.73 %
1.70 %
0.03
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.09 %
1.39 %
(0.30)
Return on average common equity
13.07 %
15.56 %
(2.49)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
13.11 %
15.63 %
(2.52)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
55.66 %
58.30 %
(2.64)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
1.83 %
1.73 %
0.10
Operating return on average assets (1)
1.17 %
1.41 %
(0.24)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
13.97 %
15.86 %
(1.89)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.00 %
15.93 %
(1.93)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
4.29 %
3.99 %
0.30
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.88 %
3.33 %
0.55
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.31 %
0.18 %
0.13
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.47 %
0.26 %
0.21
Cost of total deposits
0.18 %
0.10 %
0.08
Cost of total funding (3)
0.28 %
0.16 %
0.12
Net interest margin (2)
3.62 %
3.18 %
0.44
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
5.28 %
10.15 %
(4.87)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
81.96 %
75.78 %
6.18
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
90.91 %
83.77 %
7.14
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
41.48 %
40.76 %
0.72
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
96.06 %
96.25 %
(0.19)
(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan & Lease Portfolio
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 3,894,840
$ 3,846,426
$ 3,798,242
$ 3,884,784
$ 3,786,887
1 %
3 %
Owner occupied term, net
2,567,761
2,549,761
2,497,553
2,327,899
2,332,422
1 %
10 %
Multifamily, net
5,285,791
5,090,661
4,768,273
4,323,633
4,051,202
4 %
30 %
Construction & development, net
1,077,346
1,036,931
1,017,297
940,286
890,338
4 %
21 %
Residential development, net
200,838
205,935
194,909
195,308
206,990
(2) %
(3) %
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
3,029,547
3,003,424
2,904,861
2,772,206
3,008,473
1 %
1 %
Lines of credit & other, net
960,054
914,507
920,604
871,483
910,733
5 %
5 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,706,172
1,669,817
1,576,144
1,484,252
1,467,676
2 %
16 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
5,647,035
5,470,624
5,168,457
4,748,266
4,517,266
3 %
25 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,631,965
1,565,094
1,415,722
1,250,702
1,197,170
4 %
36 %
Consumer & other, net
154,632
154,771
170,616
176,942
184,023
- %
(16) %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 26,155,981
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
3 %
16 %
(1) The Bank participated in the Paycheck Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
Net PPP loan balance
$ 24,420
$ 37,949
$ 101,554
$ 172,790
$ 380,440
(36) %
(94) %
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
15 %
15 %
15 %
17 %
17 %
Owner occupied term, net
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
Multifamily, net
20 %
20 %
20 %
19 %
18 %
Construction & development, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
12 %
12 %
12 %
12 %
13 %
Lines of credit & other, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
21 %
21 %
21 %
21 %
20 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
6 %
6 %
6 %
5 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 10,288,849
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
$ 11,058,251
$ 11,023,724
(9) %
(7) %
Demand, interest bearing
4,080,469
3,903,746
3,723,650
3,955,329
3,774,937
5 %
8 %
Money market
7,721,011
7,601,506
7,284,641
7,572,581
7,611,718
2 %
1 %
Savings
2,265,052
2,455,917
2,446,876
2,429,073
2,375,723
(8) %
(5) %
Time
2,710,231
1,609,580
1,548,047
1,684,353
1,808,583
68 %
50 %
Total
$ 27,065,612
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
$ 26,594,685
1 %
2 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 25,616,010
$ 26,292,548
$ 25,619,500
$ 26,140,993
$ 25,964,358
(3) %
(1) %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
38 %
42 %
43 %
42 %
41 %
Demand, interest bearing
15 %
15 %
14 %
15 %
14 %
Money market
29 %
28 %
28 %
28 %
29 %
Savings
8 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
Time
10 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
7 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
430,568
434,347
434,436
428,915
428,181
Demand, interest bearing
57,391
56,698
57,145
63,800
66,010
Money market
55,222
55,712
56,430
56,783
57,222
Savings
157,216
159,008
159,709
160,267
160,449
Time
37,424
32,202
32,103
34,127
35,665
Total
737,821
737,967
739,823
743,892
747,527
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 23.9
$ 25.9
$ 25.6
$ 25.8
$ 25.7
Demand, interest bearing
71.1
68.9
65.2
62.0
57.2
Money market
139.8
136.4
129.1
133.4
133.0
Savings
14.4
15.4
15.3
15.2
14.8
Time
72.4
50.0
48.2
49.4
50.7
Total
$ 36.7
$ 36.3
$ 35.3
$ 35.9
$ 35.6
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
Commercial real estate, net
$ 5,011
$ 5,403
$ 5,514
$ 5,950
$ 5,767
(7) %
(13) %
Commercial, net
25,691
18,652
12,645
12,415
13,098
38 %
96 %
Residential, net
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
30,702
24,055
18,159
18,365
18,865
28 %
63 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
Commercial real estate, net
1
1
23
1
1
- %
- %
Commercial, net
7,909
5,143
3,311
8
4,160
54 %
90 %
Residential, net (1)
19,894
21,411
22,340
23,162
27,981
(7) %
(29) %
Consumer & other, net
134
152
196
111
194
(12) %
(31) %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
27,938
26,707
25,870
23,282
32,336
5 %
(14) %
Total non-performing loans and leases
58,640
50,762
44,029
41,647
51,201
16 %
15 %
Other real estate owned
203
-
1,868
1,868
1,868
nm
(89) %
Total non-performing assets
$ 58,843
$ 50,762
$ 45,897
$ 43,515
$ 53,069
16 %
11 %
Performing restructured loans and leases
$ 6,767
$ 7,076
$ 7,631
$ 8,405
$ 6,694
(4) %
1 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 64,893
$ 53,538
$ 34,659
$ 42,409
$ 31,680
21 %
105 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.25 %
0.21 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.04
0.11
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
0.23 %
0.02
(0.01)
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.17 %
0.02
0.01
nm = not meaningful
(1) Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
$ 257,560
8 %
10 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
30,580
28,542
18,787
5,696
(1,751)
7 %
nm
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(128)
-
(8)
-
(58)
nm
121 %
Commercial, net
(14,721)
(9,459)
(9,035)
(7,858)
(10,197)
56 %
44 %
Residential, net
(53)
(4)
-
(167)
-
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
(906)
(929)
(836)
(885)
(675)
(2) %
34 %
Total charge-offs
(15,808)
(10,392)
(9,879)
(8,910)
(10,930)
52 %
45 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
163
123
73
25
56
33 %
191 %
Commercial, net
2,708
2,842
2,934
2,545
2,585
(5) %
5 %
Residential, net
24
249
216
173
326
(90) %
(93) %
Consumer & other, net
403
590
416
623
566
(32) %
(29) %
Total recoveries
3,298
3,804
3,639
3,366
3,533
(13) %
(7) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
35
123
65
25
(2)
(72) %
nm
Commercial, net
(12,013)
(6,617)
(6,101)
(5,313)
(7,612)
82 %
58 %
Residential, net
(29)
245
216
6
326
(112) %
(109) %
Consumer & other, net
(503)
(339)
(420)
(262)
(109)
48 %
361 %
Total charge-offs
(12,510)
(6,588)
(6,240)
(5,544)
(7,397)
90 %
69 %
Balance, end of period
$ 301,135
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
6 %
21 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 11,853
$ 12,823
$ 12,918
$ 12,767
$ 11,752
(8) %
1 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
2,368
(970)
(95)
151
1,015
nm
133 %
Balance, end of period
14,221
11,853
12,823
12,918
12,767
20 %
11 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 315,356
$ 294,918
$ 273,934
$ 261,482
$ 261,179
7 %
21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.19 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.08
0.06
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
20.86 %
36.61 %
36.84 %
37.78 %
32.32 %
(15.75)
(11.46)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.15 %
1.11 %
1.07 %
1.08 %
1.10 %
0.04
0.05
ACL to loans and leases
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.16 %
0.05
0.05
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 248,412
$ 328,401
(24) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases
83,605
(35,132)
nm
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
(136)
(1,144)
(88) %
Commercial, net
(41,073)
(54,425)
(25) %
Residential, net
(224)
(70)
220 %
Consumer & other, net
(3,556)
(3,658)
(3) %
Total charge-offs
(44,989)
(59,297)
(24) %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
384
645
(40) %
Commercial, net
11,029
10,703
3 %
Residential, net
662
924
(28) %
Consumer & other, net
2,032
2,168
(6) %
Total recoveries
14,107
14,440
(2) %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
248
(499)
nm
Commercial, net
(30,044)
(43,722)
(31) %
Residential, net
438
854
(49) %
Consumer & other, net
(1,524)
(1,490)
2 %
Total charge-offs
(30,882)
(44,857)
(31) %
Balance, end of period
$ 301,135
$ 248,412
21 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 12,767
$ 20,286
(37) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments
1,454
(7,519)
nm
Balance, end of period
14,221
12,767
11 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 315,356
$ 261,179
21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
0.13 %
0.20 %
(0.07)
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
31.36 %
24.35 %
7.01
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 110,850
$ 1,603
5.79 %
$ 173,397
$ 2,205
5.09 %
$ 366,043
$ 2,907
3.18 %
Loans and leases (1)
25,855,556
320,747
4.92 %
24,886,203
276,625
4.41 %
22,098,818
218,594
3.94 %
Taxable securities
3,042,044
18,290
2.40 %
3,271,185
18,261
2.23 %
3,681,650
16,668
1.81 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
200,825
1,571
3.13 %
212,847
1,651
3.10 %
247,183
1,831
2.96 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,095,854
10,319
3.74 %
893,471
5,115
2.27 %
3,190,380
1,229
0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets
30,305,129
$ 352,530
4.62 %
29,437,103
$ 303,857
4.10 %
29,584,074
$ 241,229
3.25 %
Other assets
1,332,361
1,231,074
1,302,304
Total assets
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,886,378
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 4,005,643
$ 5,372
0.53 %
$ 3,829,688
$ 1,705
0.18 %
$ 3,765,212
$ 524
0.06 %
Money market deposits
7,651,974
17,473
0.91 %
7,550,791
5,817
0.31 %
7,717,844
1,448
0.07 %
Savings deposits
2,345,564
226
0.04 %
2,468,187
250
0.04 %
2,342,865
206
0.03 %
Time deposits
2,100,803
8,103
1.53 %
1,501,724
1,318
0.35 %
1,864,949
2,179
0.46 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
16,103,984
31,174
0.77 %
15,350,390
9,090
0.23 %
15,690,870
4,357
0.11 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
354,624
323
0.36 %
509,559
545
0.42 %
484,891
48
0.04 %
Borrowings
796,414
8,023
4.00 %
90,475
798
3.50 %
6,353
51
3.19 %
Junior subordinated debentures
413,708
7,248
6.95 %
409,151
5,491
5.33 %
387,471
3,019
3.09 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,668,730
$ 46,768
1.05 %
16,359,575
$ 15,924
0.39 %
16,569,585
$ 7,475
0.18 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,870,842
11,250,764
11,219,766
Other liabilities
659,279
490,572
379,274
Total liabilities
29,198,851
28,100,911
28,168,625
Common equity
2,438,639
2,567,266
2,717,753
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,886,378
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 233,754
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.57 %
3.71 %
3.07 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.15 %
(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $329,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $375,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
Average Balance
Interest Income or Expense
Average Yields or Rates
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 208,141
$ 8,812
4.23 %
$ 500,070
$ 15,149
3.03 %
Loans and leases (1)
24,225,518
1,041,446
4.29 %
21,925,108
875,366
3.99 %
Taxable securities
3,343,721
72,702
2.17 %
3,321,142
61,717
1.86 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
216,943
6,669
3.07 %
248,256
7,458
3.00 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,561,808
19,706
1.26 %
2,936,273
3,864
0.13 %
Total interest-earning assets
29,556,131
$ 1,149,335
3.88 %
28,930,849
$ 963,554
3.33 %
Other assets
1,261,265
1,336,523
Total assets
$ 30,817,396
$ 30,267,372
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,886,390
$ 8,185
0.21 %
$ 3,462,035
$ 1,865
0.05 %
Money market deposits
7,552,666
26,415
0.35 %
7,624,707
5,964
0.08 %
Savings deposits
2,411,448
880
0.04 %
2,200,608
729
0.03 %
Time deposits
1,743,988
12,715
0.73 %
2,217,464
18,593
0.84 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,594,492
48,195
0.31 %
15,504,814
27,151
0.18 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
465,600
997
0.21 %
454,994
280
0.06 %
Borrowings
226,665
8,920
3.94 %
195,985
2,838
1.45 %
Junior subordinated debentures
399,568
19,889
4.98 %
369,259
12,127
3.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,686,325
$ 78,001
0.47 %
16,525,052
$ 42,396
0.26 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
11,053,921
10,669,531
Other liabilities
501,573
372,078
Total liabilities
28,241,819
27,566,661
Common equity
2,575,577
2,700,711
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 30,817,396
$ 30,267,372
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 1,071,334
$ 921,158
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.41 %
3.07 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.62 %
3.18 %
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Net interest income
$ 305,030
$ 286,532
$ 247,009
$ 227,087
$ 231,250
6 %
32 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
19 %
nm
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
-
-
-
2
4
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives, net
(2,329)
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
(156) %
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
4,192
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
nm
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
34,362
36,769
34,461
35,650
42,812
(7) %
(20) %
Total non-interest income
36,509
11,919
24,513
18,989
39,375
206 %
(7) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
11,637
769
2,672
2,278
15,183
nm
(23) %
Exit and disposal costs
1,966
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
44 %
(35) %
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
167,267
154,320
148,946
148,423
150,587
8 %
11 %
Allocated expenses, net(1)
(1,905)
(39)
3,702
3,735
4,314
nm
(144) %
Total non-interest expense
178,965
156,414
155,762
157,469
173,106
14 %
3 %
Income before income taxes
129,626
114,465
97,068
83,803
98,255
13 %
32 %
Provision for income taxes
33,763
28,212
24,530
20,917
24,067
20 %
40 %
Net income
$ 95,863
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
11 %
29 %
Effective Tax Rate
26 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
24 %
Efficiency Ratio
52 %
52 %
57 %
64 %
64 %
Total assets
$ 31,577,603
$ 31,100,700
$ 29,721,590
$ 30,153,079
$ 30,155,058
2 %
5 %
Total loans and leases
$ 26,155,981
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
$ 22,553,180
3 %
16 %
Total deposits
$ 26,937,431
$ 26,588,217
$ 25,925,294
$ 26,479,078
$ 26,370,568
1 %
2 %
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
3.88 %
3.83 %
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
0.05
2.36
FHLMC 30 year fixed
6.42 %
6.70 %
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
(0.28)
3.31
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Net interest income
$ 449
$ 1,072
$ 1,161
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
(58) %
(79) %
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
4,252
10,515
15,101
16,844
23,624
(60) %
(82) %
Servicing
9,184
9,529
9,505
9,140
9,457
(4) %
(3) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,986)
(4,978)
(4,961)
(5,347)
(5,311)
- %
(6) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
40,149
15,415
(160) %
(164) %
MSR hedge loss
(348)
(14,128)
-
-
-
(98) %
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
182
185
178
194
178
(2) %
2 %
Total non-interest income
(1,630)
17,526
30,722
60,980
43,363
(109) %
(104) %
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
14,112
21,511
27,514
28,696
30,919
(34) %
(54) %
Allocated expenses, net(1)
1,905
39
(3,702)
(3,735)
(4,314)
nm
nm
Total non-interest expense
16,017
21,550
23,812
24,961
26,605
(26) %
(40) %
Income before income taxes
(17,198)
(2,952)
8,071
37,695
18,887
483 %
(191) %
Provision for income taxes
(4,299)
(739)
2,018
9,424
4,721
482 %
(191) %
Net income
$ (12,899)
$ (2,213)
$ 6,053
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
483 %
(191) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
25 %
Efficiency Ratio
nm
116 %
75 %
40 %
58 %
Total assets
$ 271,036
$ 371,260
$ 414,104
$ 484,047
$ 485,878
(27) %
(44) %
Loans held for sale
$ 71,647
$ 148,275
$ 228,889
$ 309,946
$ 353,105
(52) %
(80) %
Total deposits
$ 128,181
$ 228,890
$ 207,129
$ 220,509
$ 224,117
(44) %
(43) %
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 216,833
$ 396,979
$ 576,532
$ 649,122
$ 871,268
(45) %
(75) %
Gain on sale margin
1.96 %
2.65 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.71 %
Direct LHFS expense
$ 7,292
$ 10,465
$ 13,197
$ 14,296
$ 18,150
(30) %
(60) %
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
3.36 %
2.64 %
2.29 %
2.20 %
2.08 %
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 13,020,189
$ 12,997,911
$ 12,932,747
$ 12,810,574
$ 12,755,671
- %
2 %
MSR, net
$ 185,017
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
$ 123,615
(6) %
50 %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.42 %
1.51 %
1.39 %
1.29 %
0.97 %
(0.09)
0.45
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
3.88 %
3.83 %
2.98 %
2.32 %
1.52 %
0.05
2.36
FHLMC 30 year fixed
6.42 %
6.70 %
5.70 %
4.67 %
3.11 %
(0.28)
3.31
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Year Ended
% Change
Year Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Net interest income
$ 1,065,658
$ 908,087
17 %
$ 4,358
$ 11,560
(62) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
84,016
(42,651)
nm
-
-
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
-
-
nm
46,712
157,789
(70) %
Servicing
-
-
nm
37,358
36,836
1 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
-
-
nm
(20,272)
(18,903)
7 %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
-
-
nm
57,537
11,089
419 %
MSR hedge loss
-
-
nm
(14,476)
-
nm
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
2
8
(75) %
-
-
nm
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,099)
(1,511)
370 %
-
-
nm
Gain on swap derivatives, net
16,249
8,395
94 %
-
-
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(58,464)
3,032
nm
-
-
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
141,242
158,725
(11) %
739
858
(14) %
Total non-interest income
91,930
168,649
(45) %
107,598
187,669
(43) %
Non-interest expense
Merger related expenses
17,356
15,183
14 %
-
-
nm
Exit and disposal costs
6,805
12,763
(47) %
-
-
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
618,956
589,556
5 %
91,833
142,954
(36) %
Allocated expenses, net (1)
5,493
8,174
(33) %
(5,493)
(8,174)
(33) %
Total non-interest expense
648,610
625,676
4 %
86,340
134,780
(36) %
Income before income taxes
424,962
493,711
(14) %
25,616
64,449
(60) %
Provision for income taxes
107,422
121,748
(12) %
6,404
16,112
(60) %
Net income
$ 317,540
$ 371,963
(15) %
$ 19,212
$ 48,337
(60) %
Effective Tax Rate
25 %
25 %
-
25 %
25 %
-
Efficiency Ratio
56 %
58 %
(2.00)
77 %
68 %
9.00
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 1,839,466
$ 4,747,104
(61) %
Gain on sale margin
2.54 %
3.32 %
(0.78)
Direct LHFS expense
$ 45,250
$ 94,718
(52) %
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.46 %
2.00 %
0.46
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 2,479,826
$ 2,417,514
$ 2,518,276
$ 2,607,598
$ 2,749,270
3 %
(10) %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
(18) %
(46) %
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
$ 2,740,430
3 %
(10) %
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
$ (426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
1,759
(5) %
nm
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
c
$ 2,901,945
$ 2,861,310
$ 2,819,634
$ 2,783,539
$ 2,738,671
1 %
6 %
Total assets
d
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
$ 30,640,936
1 %
4 %
Less: Other intangible assets, net
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
8,840
(18) %
(46) %
Tangible assets
e
$ 31,843,894
$ 31,466,196
$ 30,128,905
$ 30,629,311
$ 30,632,096
1 %
4 %
Common shares outstanding at period end
f
217,054
217,053
217,049
216,967
216,626
- %
- %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
7.79 %
7.68 %
8.36 %
8.51 %
8.97 %
0.11
(1.18)
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
8.95 %
0.11
(1.18)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
9.11 %
9.09 %
9.36 %
9.09 %
8.94 %
0.02
0.17
Book value per common share
a / f
$ 11.42
$ 11.14
$ 11.60
$ 12.02
$ 12.69
3 %
(10) %
Tangible book value per common share
b / f
$ 11.40
$ 11.11
$ 11.57
$ 11.98
$ 12.65
3 %
(10) %
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI
c / f
$ 13.37
$ 13.18
$ 12.99
$ 12.83
$ 12.64
1 %
6 %
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2
$ 4
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(2,329)
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
(156) %
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
4,192
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
nm
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
40,149
15,415
(160) %
(164) %
MSR hedge loss
(348)
(14,128)
-
-
-
(98) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (8,115)
$ (22,575)
$ 951
$ 23,488
$ 11,978
(64) %
(168) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 11,637
$ 769
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
nm
(23) %
Exit and disposal costs
1,966
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
44 %
(35) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 13,603
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
nm
(25) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
$ 233,754
6 %
31 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 34,879
$ 29,445
$ 55,235
$ 79,969
$ 82,738
18 %
(58) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(64) %
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 42,994
$ 52,020
$ 54,284
$ 56,481
$ 70,760
(17) %
(39) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 340,641
$ 317,378
$ 303,757
$ 309,086
$ 316,492
7 %
8 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 348,756
$ 339,953
$ 302,806
$ 285,598
$ 304,514
3 %
15 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 194,982
$ 177,964
$ 179,574
$ 182,430
$ 199,711
10 %
(2) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(13,603)
(2,133)
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
nm
(25) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 181,379
$ 175,831
$ 176,460
$ 177,119
$ 181,506
3 %
- %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
(1) %
(6) %
Provision for income taxes
29,464
27,473
26,548
30,341
28,788
7 %
2 %
Income before provision for income taxes
112,428
111,513
105,139
121,498
117,142
1 %
(4) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
19 %
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
145,376
139,085
123,831
126,302
116,406
5 %
25 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(64) %
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
nm
(25) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 167,094
$ 163,793
$ 125,994
$ 108,125
$ 122,633
2 %
36 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
$ 88,354
(1) %
(6) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(11,978)
(64) %
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
nm
(25) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(5,459)
(6,116)
(480)
4,576
1,190
(11) %
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 99,223
$ 102,632
$ 80,274
$ 77,556
$ 95,771
(3) %
4 %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Average assets
n
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,597,413
$ 30,886,378
3 %
2 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
5,298
6,343
7,379
8,407
9,491
(16) %
(44) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 31,632,192
$ 30,661,834
$ 30,349,524
$ 30,589,006
$ 30,876,887
3 %
2 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 2,438,639
$ 2,567,266
$ 2,584,836
$ 2,715,059
$ 2,717,753
(5) %
(10) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
5,298
6,343
7,379
8,407
9,491
(16) %
(44) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,433,341
$ 2,560,923
$ 2,577,457
$ 2,706,652
$ 2,708,262
(5) %
(10) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
217,054
217,051
217,030
216,782
216,624
- %
- %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
217,566
217,386
217,279
217,392
217,356
- %
- %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 0.38
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
(3) %
(7) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 0.38
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
$ 0.42
$ 0.41
(3) %
(7) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
63.10 %
1.17
(5.86)
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
1.50 %
0.02
0.32
Return on average assets
j / n
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.13 %
(0.05)
(0.09)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
1.14 %
(0.05)
(0.10)
Return on average common equity
j / p
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
12.90 %
0.51
0.60
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
12.94 %
0.51
0.59
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic
m / r
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
(2) %
5 %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted
m / s
$ 0.46
$ 0.47
$ 0.37
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
(2) %
5 %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
59.61 %
0.29
(7.60)
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
1.58 %
(0.02)
0.52
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
(0.09)
0.01
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
1.23 %
(0.09)
0.01
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
13.98 %
0.28
2.16
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
14.03 %
0.28
2.15
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 2
$ 4
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
(466)
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(2,329)
4,194
7,337
7,047
(303)
(156) %
nm
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
4,192
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
(2,672)
nm
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 2,147
$ (24,850)
$ (9,948)
$ (16,661)
$ (3,437)
nm
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 11,637
$ 769
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
$ 15,183
nm
(23) %
Exit and disposal costs
1,966
1,364
442
3,033
3,022
44 %
(35) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 13,603
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
$ 18,205
nm
(25) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 305,313
$ 286,861
$ 247,361
$ 227,441
$ 231,625
6 %
32 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 36,509
$ 11,919
$ 24,513
$ 18,989
$ 39,375
206 %
(7) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(2,147)
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(109) %
(162) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 34,362
$ 36,769
$ 34,461
$ 35,650
$ 42,812
(7) %
(20) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 341,822
$ 298,780
$ 271,874
$ 246,430
$ 271,000
14 %
26 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 339,675
$ 323,630
$ 281,822
$ 263,091
$ 274,437
5 %
24 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)
h
$ 178,965
$ 156,414
$ 155,762
$ 157,469
$ 173,106
14 %
3 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(13,603)
(2,133)
(3,114)
(5,311)
(18,205)
nm
(25) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 165,362
$ 154,281
$ 152,648
$ 152,158
$ 154,901
7 %
7 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 95,863
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
11 %
29 %
Provision for income taxes
33,763
28,212
24,530
20,917
24,067
20 %
40 %
Income before provision for income taxes
129,626
114,465
97,068
83,803
98,255
13 %
32 %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
(736)
19 %
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
162,574
142,037
115,760
88,607
97,519
14 %
67 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(2,147)
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(109) %
(162) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
nm
(25) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 174,030
$ 169,020
$ 128,822
$ 110,579
$ 119,161
3 %
46 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 95,863
$ 86,253
$ 72,538
$ 62,886
$ 74,188
11 %
29 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(2,147)
24,850
9,948
16,661
3,437
(109) %
(162) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
18,205
nm
(25) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(2,893)
(6,685)
(3,205)
(5,461)
(2,664)
(57) %
9 %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 104,426
$ 106,551
$ 82,395
$ 79,397
$ 93,166
(2) %
12 %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
52.36 %
52.35 %
57.29 %
63.90 %
63.88 %
0.01
(11.52)
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
48.68 %
47.67 %
54.16 %
57.83 %
56.44 %
1.01
(7.76)
Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income
115.55 %
102.63 %
92.30 %
68.99 %
83.97 %
12.92
31.58
Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
105.24 %
103.82 %
102.64 %
102.37 %
97.28 %
1.42
7.96
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Seq. Quarter
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
$ (9,914)
$ 16,403
$ 10,899
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
(160) %
(164) %
MSR hedge loss
(348)
(14,128)
-
-
-
(98) %
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (10,262)
$ 2,275
$ 10,899
$ 40,149
$ 15,415
nm
(167) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
nm
nm
Net interest income
c
$ 449
$ 1,072
$ 1,161
$ 1,676
$ 2,129
(58) %
(79) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ (1,630)
$ 17,526
$ 30,722
$ 60,980
$ 43,363
(109) %
(104) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
10,262
(2,275)
(10,899)
(40,149)
(15,415)
nm
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 8,632
$ 15,251
$ 19,823
$ 20,831
$ 27,948
(43) %
(69) %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ (1,181)
$ 18,598
$ 31,883
$ 62,656
$ 45,492
(106) %
(103) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 9,081
$ 16,323
$ 20,984
$ 22,507
$ 30,077
(44) %
(70) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1)
h
$ 16,017
$ 21,550
$ 23,812
$ 24,961
$ 26,605
(26) %
(40) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 16,017
$ 21,550
$ 23,812
$ 24,961
$ 26,605
(26) %
(40) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ (12,899)
$ (2,213)
$ 6,053
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
483 %
(191) %
Provision for income taxes
(4,299)
(739)
2,018
9,424
4,721
482 %
(191) %
Income before provision for income taxes
(17,198)
(2,952)
8,071
37,695
18,887
483 %
(191) %
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
(17,198)
(2,952)
8,071
37,695
18,887
483 %
(191) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
10,262
(2,275)
(10,899)
(40,149)
(15,415)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ (6,936)
$ (5,227)
$ (2,828)
$ (2,454)
$ 3,472
33 %
(300) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ (12,899)
$ (2,213)
$ 6,053
$ 28,271
$ 14,166
483 %
(191) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
10,262
(2,275)
(10,899)
(40,149)
(15,415)
nm
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
-
-
-
nm
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
(2,566)
569
2,725
10,037
3,854
nm
(167) %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ (5,203)
$ (3,919)
$ (2,121)
$ (1,841)
$ 2,605
33 %
(300) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
nm
115.87 %
74.69 %
39.84 %
58.48 %
nm
nm
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
176.38 %
132.02 %
113.48 %
110.90 %
88.46 %
34 %
99 %
Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income
(15.55) %
(2.63) %
7.70 %
31.01 %
16.03 %
(12.92)
(31.58)
Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
(5.24) %
(3.82) %
(2.64) %
(2.37) %
2.72 %
(1.42)
(7.96)
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Includes adjustments related to allocated expenses between the Core Banking and Mortgage Banking segments.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Consolidated
Year to Date
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 2
$ 8
(75) %
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,099)
(1,511)
370 %
Gain on swap derivatives
16,249
8,395
94 %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(58,464)
3,032
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
57,537
11,089
419 %
MSR hedge loss
(14,476)
-
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (6,251)
$ 21,013
(130) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 17,356
$ 15,183
14 %
Exit and disposal costs
6,805
12,763
(47) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 24,161
$ 27,946
(14) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 1,071,334
$ 921,158
16 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 199,528
$ 356,318
(44) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
6,251
(21,013)
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 205,779
$ 335,305
(39) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 1,270,862
$ 1,277,476
(1) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 1,277,113
$ 1,256,463
2 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 734,950
$ 760,456
(3) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(24,161)
(27,946)
(14) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 710,789
$ 732,510
(3) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 336,752
$ 420,300
(20) %
Provision for income taxes
113,826
137,860
(17) %
Income before provision for income taxes
450,578
558,160
(19) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
84,016
(42,651)
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
534,594
515,509
4 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
6,251
(21,013)
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
24,161
27,946
(14) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 565,006
$ 522,442
8 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 336,752
$ 420,300
(20) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
6,251
(21,013)
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
24,161
27,946
(14) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(7,479)
1,014
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 359,685
$ 428,247
(16) %
nm = not meaningful
Average assets
n
$ 30,817,396
$ 30,267,372
2 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
$ 6,847
$ 12,057
(43) %
Average tangible assets
o
$ 30,810,549
$ 30,255,315
2 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 2,575,577
$ 2,700,711
(5) %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
$ 6,847
$ 12,057
(43) %
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,568,730
$ 2,688,654
(4) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
r
216,980
219,032
(1) %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
s
217,403
219,581
(1) %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic
j / r
$ 1.55
$ 1.92
(19) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted
j / s
$ 1.55
$ 1.91
(19) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
57.83 %
59.53 %
(1.70)
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
1.73 %
1.70 %
0.03
Return on average assets
j / n
1.09 %
1.39 %
(0.30)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
1.09 %
1.39 %
(0.30)
Return on average common equity
j / p
13.07 %
15.56 %
(2.49)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
13.11 %
15.63 %
(2.52)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic
m / r
$ 1.66
$ 1.96
(15) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted
m / s
$ 1.65
$ 1.95
(15) %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
55.66 %
58.30 %
(2.64)
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
1.83 %
1.73 %
0.10
Operating return on average assets
m / n
1.17 %
1.41 %
(0.24)
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
1.17 %
1.42 %
(0.25)
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
13.97 %
15.86 %
(1.89)
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
14.00 %
15.93 %
(1.93)
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Year to Date
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ 2
$ 8
(75) %
Loss on equity securities, net
(7,099)
(1,511)
370 %
Gain on swap derivatives
16,249
8,395
94 %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
(58,464)
3,032
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ (49,312)
$ 9,924
nm
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 17,356
$ 15,183
14 %
Exit and disposal costs
6,805
12,763
(47) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 24,161
$ 27,946
(14) %
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 1,066,976
$ 909,598
17 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 91,930
$ 168,649
(45) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
49,312
(9,924)
nm
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 141,242
$ 158,725
(11) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 1,158,906
$ 1,078,247
7 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 1,208,218
$ 1,068,323
13 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (2)
h
$ 648,610
$ 625,676
4 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(24,161)
(27,946)
(14) %
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 624,449
$ 597,730
4 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 317,540
$ 371,963
(15) %
Provision for income taxes
107,422
121,748
(12) %
Income before provision for income taxes
424,962
493,711
(14) %
Provision (recapture) for credit losses
84,016
(42,651)
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
508,978
451,060
13 %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
49,312
(9,924)
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
24,161
27,946
(14) %
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 582,451
$ 469,082
24 %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 317,540
$ 371,963
(15) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
49,312
(9,924)
nm
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
24,161
27,946
(14) %
Tax effect of adjustments
(18,244)
(1,758)
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 372,769
$ 388,227
(4) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
55.97 %
58.03 %
(2.06)
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
51.68 %
55.95 %
(4.27)
Core Banking net income / Consolidated net income
94.29 %
88.50 %
5.79
Core Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
103.64 %
90.65 %
12.99
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Year to Date
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Year over Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
$ 57,537
$ 11,089
419 %
MSR hedge loss
(14,476)
-
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 43,061
$ 11,089
288 %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ -
$ -
nm
Net interest income
c
$ 4,358
$ 11,560
(62) %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 107,598
$ 187,669
(43) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(43,061)
(11,089)
288 %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 64,537
$ 176,580
(63) %
Revenue (GAAP)
f=c+d
$ 111,956
$ 199,229
(44) %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP)
g=c+e
$ 68,895
$ 188,140
(63) %
Non-interest expense (GAAP) (1)
h
$ 86,340
$ 134,780
(36) %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 86,340
$ 134,780
(36) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 19,212
$ 48,337
(60) %
Provision for income taxes
6,404
16,112
(60) %
Income before provision for income taxes
25,616
64,449
(60) %
Provision for credit losses
-
-
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
25,616
64,449
(60) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(43,061)
(11,089)
288 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ (17,445)
$ 53,360
(133) %
Net income (GAAP)
j
$ 19,212
$ 48,337
(60) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(43,061)
(11,089)
288 %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
-
-
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
10,765
2,772
288 %
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ (13,084)
$ 40,020
(133) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
77.12 %
67.65 %
9.47
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
125.32 %
71.64 %
53.68
Mortgage Banking net income / Consolidated net income
5.71 %
11.50 %
(5.79)
Mortgage Banking operating net income / Consolidated operating net income
(3.64) %
9.35 %
(12.99)
nm = not meaningful
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4
