BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 25% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Diluted earnings per share were $4.61 for 2022, a 21% increase from 2021.
- Deposits increased $494.9 million, or by 18%, annualized to $11.6 billion on a linked-quarter basis.
- Total loans grew from $9.5 billion to $11.7 billion, or by 23%, during 2022, and grew $409.4 million, or 14% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 29.45% during the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 31.54% in the prior quarter and 35.47% in the year-ago quarter.
- Cash dividend increased from $0.23 to $0.28 per quarter, a 22% increase.
- Book value per share increased to $23.89, a 12% increase year-over-year.
Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "2022 was a year of growth in both our footprint and profitability while maintaining credit quality. Our company has expanded to Panama City and Tallahassee, Florida, and the Piedmont region of North Carolina, with offices in Charlotte and Asheville. Diluted EPS increased 21% year-over-year, due in part to our best-in-class bankers, who continue to deliver superior growth."
Bud Foshee, CFO, said, "We continue to see strong credit quality metrics, evidenced by our below-industry-average charge-offs and non-performing assets over the past three years. Our commitment to operational efficiency will continue in 2023."
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Period Ending
Period Ending
% Change
Period Ending
% Change
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
Net Income
$
67,724
$
64,031
6
%
$
53,753
26
%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
67,693
$
64,031
6
%
$
53,722
26
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.24
$
1.17
6
%
$
0.99
25
%
Return on Average Assets
1.89
%
1.77
%
1.40
%
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
21.27
%
20.49
%
18.75
%
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,537,685
54,546,682
54,493,959
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS
Net Income
$
251,504
$
207,734
21
%
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
251,442
$
207,672
21
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
4.61
$
3.82
21
%
Return on Average Assets
1.71
%
1.53
%
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
23.32
%
19.26
%
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
54,534,774
54,434,573
BALANCE SHEET
Total Assets
$
14,595,753
$
13,890,030
5
%
$
15,448,806
(6)
%
Loans
11,687,968
11,278,614
4
%
9,532,934
23
%
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits
3,321,347
3,661,936
(9)
%
4,799,767
(31)
%
Total Deposits
11,546,805
11,051,915
4
%
12,452,836
(7)
%
Stockholders' Equity
1,297,896
1,242,589
4
%
1,152,015
13
%
DETAILED FINANCIALS
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $67.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $53.8 million and $53.7 million, respectively, for the same quarter in 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.25 and $1.24, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.99 for both in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Annualized return on average assets was 1.89% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 21.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 1.40% and 18.75%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net interest income was $122.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $126.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $101.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.52% compared to 3.64% in the third quarter of 2022 and 2.71% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan yields were 5.32% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 4.77% during the third quarter of 2022, and 4.40% during the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion of net fees of $103,000 on PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2022 had a negligible impact on the loan yield, compared to $400,000 of PPP loan fee accretion during the third quarter of 2022, or one basis points of the loan yield and $5.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, or 22 basis points of the loan yield. Investment yields were 2.48% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.47% during the third quarter of 2022, and 2.38% during the fourth quarter of 2021. Average interest-bearing deposit rates increased to 1.70% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.76% during the third quarter of 2022 and 0.33% during the fourth quarter of 2021. Average borrowing rates increased to 3.75% during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.27% during the third quarter of 2022 and 0.21% during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.49 billion, an increase of $565.1 million, or 20.5% annualized, over average loans of $10.92 billion for the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $2.43 billion, or 26.8%, over average loans of $9.06 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.39 billion, a decrease of $146.0 million, or 5.0%, annualized, over average total deposits of $11.53 billion for the third quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $1.00 billion, or 8.1%, over average total deposits of $12.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of three basis points compared to 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% and 0.03% for the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was 1.25%, 1.25%, and 1.22%, respectively. We recorded a $7.1 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-interest income decreased $399,000, or 5.4%, to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $2.0 million, or 22.1%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $569,000, or 43.9%, to $1.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $26,000, or 1.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $43,000, or 9.1%, to $514,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $270,000, or 34.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card revenue increased $61,000, or 2.8%, to $2.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $351,000, or 13.4%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 12.6% and the aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts increased 17.8% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash surrender value life insurance decreased $30,000, or 1.8%, to $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $37,000, or 2.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.0 million, or 59.0%, to $725,000 from $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $1.3 million, or 64.0%, on a linked quarter basis. We recognized $162,000 of income related to our interest rate cap during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $839,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021. Merchant service revenue increased by $114,000, or 30.4%, to $490,000, during the fourth quarter of 2022, from $376,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $397,000, or 1.0%, to $38.1 million from $38.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $4.6 million, or 10.8%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $1.9 million, or 11.1%, to $19.2 million from $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $457,000, or 2.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of FTE employees increased by 69 to 571 at December 31, 2022 compared to 502 at December 31, 2021, and increased by 13 from the end of the third quarter of 2022. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $353,000, or 12.1%, to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $123,000, or 3.9% on a linked-quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense increased $3.3 million, or 68.2%, to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $957,000, or 13.3%, on a linked-quarter basis. This increase in third party processing also includes Federal Reserve Bank charges related to correspondent bank settlement activities, which increased by $3.1 million year-over-year to $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Professional services expense increased $9,000, or 1.0%, to $922,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $913,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $269,000 to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased $336,000, or 34.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $6.5 million, or 56.6%, to $5.0 million from $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and decreased $5.7 million on a linked-quarter basis. During the third quarter of 2022 we reached a preliminary settlement on a lawsuit and wrote down the value of a private investment resulting in combined charges of $3.1 million, or $2.4 million net of income tax. Our reserve for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased by $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 29.45% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 35.47% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and compared to 31.54% during the third quarter of 2022.
Income tax expense increased $8.6 million, or 109.7%, to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate was 19.49% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 12.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021. We recognized an aggregate of $3.4 million in credits during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to investments in tax credit partnerships, compared to an aggregate of $7.4 million in credits during the fourth quarter of 2021 related to investments in new market tax credits. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021 of $10,000 and $363,000, respectively.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Financial measures included in this press release that are presented adjusted for these expenses are net income, net income available to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common stockholders' equity and efficiency ratio. Each of these six financial measures excludes the impact of this item, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.
At December 31,
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Book value per share - GAAP
$
23.89
$
22.87
$
22.32
$
21.61
$
21.24
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
1,297,896
1,242,589
1,211,918
1,172,975
1,152,015
Adjustments:
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,638
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
$
1,284,281
$
1,228,974
$
1,198,334
$
1,159,360
$
1,138,377
Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP
$
23.64
$
22.62
$
22.07
$
21.36
$
20.99
Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP
8.89
%
8.95
%
8.36
%
7.65
%
7.46
%
Total assets - GAAP
$
14,595,753
$
13,890,030
$
14,494,317
$
15,339,419
$
15,448,806
Adjustments:
Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,615
)
(13,638
)
Total tangible assets - non-GAAP
$
14,582,138
$
13,876,415
$
14,480,733
$
15,325,804
$
15,435,168
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP
8.81
%
8.86
%
8.28
%
7.56
%
7.38
%
About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, and Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "could," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves, interest rate spread relationships and inflation; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; the effect of data breaches, cyberattacks or other data security issues; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2022, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.
More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Interest income
$
170,273
$
149,299
$
126,555
$
113,188
$
108,954
Interest expense
47,889
22,881
10,187
7,466
7,804
Net interest income
122,384
126,418
116,368
105,722
101,150
Provision for credit losses
7,135
15,603
9,507
5,362
8,451
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
115,249
110,815
106,861
100,360
92,699
Non-interest income
6,966
8,939
9,506
7,948
7,365
Non-interest expense
38,092
42,685
39,821
37,218
38,489
Income before income tax
84,123
77,069
76,546
71,090
61,575
Provision for income tax
16,399
13,038
14,410
13,477
7,822
Net income
67,724
64,031
62,136
57,613
53,753
Preferred stock dividends
31
-
31
-
31
Net income available to common stockholders
$
67,693
$
64,031
$
62,105
$
57,613
$
53,722
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.25
$
1.18
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.24
$
1.17
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
Average diluted shares outstanding
54,537,685
54,528,554
54,532,385
54,522,042
54,493,959
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
14,595,753
$
13,890,030
$
14,494,317
$
15,339,419
$
15,448,806
Loans
11,687,968
11,278,614
10,617,320
9,898,957
9,532,934
Debt securities
1,678,936
1,714,603
1,790,218
1,617,977
1,305,527
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,321,347
3,661,936
4,686,511
4,889,495
4,799,767
Total deposits
11,546,805
11,051,915
11,772,337
12,408,755
12,452,836
Borrowings
64,726
64,721
64,716
64,711
64,706
Stockholders' equity
1,297,896
1,242,589
1,211,918
1,172,975
1,152,015
Shares outstanding
54,326,527
54,324,007
54,306,875
54,282,132
54,227,060
Book value per share
$
23.89
$
22.87
$
22.32
$
21.61
$
21.24
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
23.64
$
22.62
$
22.07
$
21.36
$
20.99
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized)
Net interest margin
3.52
%
3.64
%
3.26
%
2.89
%
2.71
%
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.77
%
1.67
%
1.53
%
1.40
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
21.27
%
20.49
%
20.93
%
20.09
%
18.75
%
Efficiency ratio
29.45
%
31.54
%
31.64
%
32.74
%
35.47
%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets
1.10
%
1.23
%
1.11
%
1.02
%
1.03
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (2)
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.54
%
9.37
%
9.59
%
9.86
%
9.95
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
9.54
%
9.37
%
9.59
%
9.87
%
9.96
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.06
%
10.91
%
11.12
%
11.43
%
11.58
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets
9.29
%
8.84
%
8.19
%
7.67
%
7.39
%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1)
8.81
%
8.86
%
8.28
%
7.56
%
7.38
%
(1) This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.
(2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
106,317
$
56,934
87
%
Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions
708,221
4,106,790
(83
)%
Federal funds sold
1,515
58,372
(97
)%
Cash and cash equivalents
816,053
4,222,096
(81
)%
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
644,815
842,570
(23
)%
Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $935,953 at 2022 and $466,286 at 2021)
1,034,121
462,957
123
%
Restricted equity securities
7,734
7,311
6
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,607
1,114
44
%
Loans
11,687,968
9,532,934
23
%
Less allowance for credit losses
(146,297
)
(116,660
)
25
%
Loans, net
11,541,671
9,416,274
23
%
Premises and equipment, net
59,850
60,300
(1
)%
Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets
13,615
13,638
-
%
Other assets
476,287
422,546
13
%
Total assets
$
14,595,753
$
15,448,806
(6
)%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
3,321,347
$
4,799,767
(31
)%
Interest-bearing
8,225,458
7,653,069
7
%
Total deposits
11,546,805
12,452,836
(7
)%
Federal funds purchased
1,618,798
1,711,777
(5
)%
Other borrowings
64,726
64,706
-
%
Other liabilities
67,528
67,472
-
%
Total liabilities
13,297,857
14,296,791
(7
)%
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,329,527 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,227,060 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021
54
54
-
%
Additional paid-in capital
229,693
226,397
1
%
Retained earnings
1,109,902
911,008
22
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(42,253
)
14,056
(401
)%
Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
1,297,396
1,151,515
13
%
Noncontrolling interest
500
500
-
%
Total stockholders' equity
1,297,896
1,152,015
13
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,595,753
$
15,448,806
(6
)%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
153,924
$
100,348
$
499,691
$
385,721
Taxable securities
10,895
6,747
40,722
25,413
Nontaxable securities
27
47
137
302
Federal funds sold
818
18
1,556
29
Other interest and dividends
4,609
1,794
17,209
4,840
Total interest income
170,273
108,954
559,315
416,305
Interest expense:
Deposits
33,471
6,271
59,396
26,569
Borrowed funds
14,418
1,533
29,027
5,233
Total interest expense
47,889
7,804
88,423
31,802
Net interest income
122,384
101,150
470,892
384,503
Provision for credit losses
7,135
8,451
37,607
31,517
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
115,249
92,699
433,285
352,986
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,866
1,297
8,033
6,839
Mortgage banking
514
471
2,438
7,340
Credit card income
2,261
2,200
9,917
7,347
Securities (losses) gains
-
-
(6,168
)
620
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance
1,600
1,630
6,478
6,642
Other operating income
725
1,767
12,661
4,664
Total non-interest income
6,966
7,365
33,359
33,452
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,230
17,303
77,952
67,728
Equipment and occupancy expense
3,263
2,910
12,319
11,404
Third party processing and other services
8,170
4,856
27,333
16,362
Professional services
922
913
4,277
3,891
FDIC and other regulatory assessments
1,311
1,042
4,565
5,679
Other real estate owned expense
239
48
295
868
Other operating expense
4,957
11,417
31,075
27,157
Total non-interest expense
38,092
38,489
157,816
133,089
Income before income tax
84,123
61,575
308,828
253,349
Provision for income tax
16,399
7,822
57,324
45,615
Net income
67,724
53,753
251,504
207,734
Dividends on preferred stock
31
31
62
62
Net income available to common stockholders
$
67,693
$
53,722
$
251,442
$
207,672
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.25
$
0.99
$
4.63
$
3.83
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.24
$
0.99
$
4.61
$
3.82
LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
3,145,317
$
3,104,155
$
2,966,040
$
2,955,927
$
2,984,053
Real estate - construction
1,532,388
1,433,698
1,383,155
1,164,690
1,103,076
Real estate - mortgage:
Owner-occupied commercial
2,199,280
2,145,621
2,026,807
1,919,811
1,874,103
1-4 family mortgage
1,146,831
1,089,826
1,015,698
926,697
826,765
Other mortgage
3,597,750
3,438,762
3,160,510
2,869,158
2,678,084
Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage
6,943,861
6,674,209
6,203,015
5,715,666
5,378,952
Consumer
66,402
66,552
65,110
62,674
66,853
Total loans
$
11,687,968
$
11,278,614
$
10,617,320
$
9,898,957
$
9,532,934
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
140,967
$
128,387
$
119,463
$
116,660
$
108,950
Loans charged off:
Commercial financial and agricultural
2,116
2,902
1,667
2,574
1,285
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
14
Real estate - mortgage
-
170
23
27
-
Consumer
200
261
123
75
141
Total charge offs
2,316
3,333
1,813
2,676
1,440
Recoveries:
Commercial financial and agricultural
393
297
1,217
105
671
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Real estate - mortgage
-
-
-
-
18
Consumer
118
12
13
12
10
Total recoveries
511
309
1,230
117
699
Net charge-offs
1,805
3,024
583
2,559
741
Provision for credit losses
7,135
15,604
9,507
5,362
8,451
Ending balance
$
146,297
$
140,967
$
128,387
$
119,463
$
116,660
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.25
%
1.25
%
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.22
%
Allowance for credit losses to total average loans
1.27
%
1.29
%
1.26
%
1.24
%
1.29
%
Net charge-offs to total average loans
0.06
%
0.11
%
0.02
%
0.11
%
0.03
%
Provision for credit losses to total average loans
0.25
%
0.57
%
0.37
%
0.23
%
0.37
%
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
12,450
$
11,655
$
10,540
$
14,738
$
6,762
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
5,391
4,803
4,991
4,686
5,335
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
248
1,245
1,207
1,989
1,208
Total
$
18,089
$
17,703
$
16,738
$
21,413
$
13,305
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
Nonperforming assets to earning assets
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,175.08
%
1,209.50
%
1,218.05
%
826.19
%
1,725.23
%
Restructured accruing loans
$
2,480
$
236
$
421
$
426
$
431
Restructured accruing loans to total loans
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
Beginning balance:
$
2,041
$
2,403
$
2,482
$
2,576
$
2,893
Additions
444
-
-
-
-
Net (paydowns) / advances
(5)
(362)
(79)
(94)
(303)
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
(14)
Transfer to OREO
-
-
-
-
-
Ending balance
$
2,480
$
2,041
$
2,403
$
2,482
$
2,576
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands except per share data)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
153,924
$
131,375
$
111,287
$
103,105
$
100,348
Taxable securities
10,895
11,089
10,515
8,223
6,747
Nontaxable securities
27
30
37
43
47
Federal funds sold
818
632
93
13
18
Other interest and dividends
4,609
6,173
4,623
1,804
1,794
Total interest income
170,273
149,299
126,555
113,188
108,954
Interest expense:
Deposits
33,471
13,655
6,427
5,843
6,271
Borrowed funds
14,418
9,226
3,760
1,623
1,533
Total interest expense
47,889
22,881
10,187
7,466
7,804
Net interest income
122,384
126,418
116,368
105,722
101,150
Provision for credit losses
7,135
15,603
9,507
5,362
8,451
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
115,249
110,815
106,861
100,360
92,699
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,866
1,892
2,133
2,142
1,297
Mortgage banking
514
784
614
526
471
Credit card income
2,261
2,612
2,672
2,372
2,200
Securities losses
-
-
(2,833)
(3,335)
-
Increase in cash surrender value life insurance
1,600
1,637
1,633
1,608
1,630
Other operating income
725
2,014
5,287
4,635
1,767
Total non-interest income
6,966
8,939
9,506
7,948
7,365
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,230
19,687
20,734
18,301
17,303
Equipment and occupancy expense
3,263
3,140
2,983
2,933
2,910
Third party processing and other services
8,170
7,213
6,345
5,605
4,856
Professional services
922
1,036
1,327
992
913
FDIC and other regulatory assessments
1,311
975
1,147
1,132
1,042
Other real estate owned expense
239
21
32
3
48
Other operating expense
4,957
10,613
7,253
8,252
11,417
Total non-interest expense
38,092
42,685
39,821
37,218
38,489
Income before income tax
84,123
77,069
76,546
71,090
61,575
Provision for income tax
16,399
13,038
14,410
13,477
7,822
Net income
67,724
64,031
62,136
57,613
53,753
Dividends on preferred stock
31
-
31
-
31
Net income available to common stockholders
$
67,693
$
64,031
$
62,105
$
57,613
$
53,722
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.25
$
1.18
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.24
$
1.17
$
1.14
$
1.06
$
0.99
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(Dollars in thousands)
4th Quarter 2022
3rd Quarter 2022
2nd Quarter 2022
1st Quarter 2022
4th Quarter 2021
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
Taxable
$
11,465,538
5.32
%
$
10,900,105
4.77
%
$
10,165,470
4.38
%
$
9,621,484
4.29
%
$
9,032,914
4.40
%
Tax-exempt (2)
19,526
6.75
19,852
4.14
23,616
4.09
25,195
4.08
26,148
4.07
Total loans, net of unearned income
11,485,064
5.32
10,919,957
4.77
10,189,086
4.38
9,646,679
4.29
9,059,062
4.40
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,515
3.67
2,906
2.73
471
3.41
927
1.73
998
1.99
Debt securities:
Taxable
1,755,764
2.49
1,797,560
2.47
1,775,425
2.37
1,518,572
2.17
1,134,378
2.38
Tax-exempt (2)
4,863
2.47
5,863
2.39
7,148
2.35
8,812
2.36
9,823
2.36
Total securities (3)
1,760,627
2.49
1,803,423
2.47
1,782,573
2.37
1,527,384
2.17
1,144,201
2.38
Federal funds sold
82,656
3.93
102,028
2.46
30,721
1.21
16,639
0.31
39,445
0.18
Restricted equity securities
7,724
7.35
7,724
3.65
7,724
3.74
7,371
3.70
873
3.18
Interest-bearing balances with banks
458,115
3.83
945,142
2.56
2,332,412
0.80
3,637,882
0.20
4,561,662
0.16
Total interest-earning assets
$
13,795,701
4.90
$
13,781,180
4.30
$
14,342,987
3.54
$
14,836,882
3.06
$
14,806,241
2.92
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
113,823
256,607
204,994
74,534
79,293
Net premises and equipment
60,323
60,155
60,673
61,209
61,837
Allowance for credit losses, accrued
interest and other assets
273,964
294,006
297,893
313,560
303,300
Total assets
$
14,243,811
$
14,391,948
$
14,906,547
$
15,286,185
$
15,250,671
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking
$
1,763,622
0.73
%
$
1,722,926
0.28
%
$
1,699,602
0.21
%
$
1,594,645
0.20
%
$
1,499,918
0.19
%
Savings
141,163
0.64
144,368
0.21
134,469
0.18
135,545
0.17
123,179
0.18
Money market
5,047,133
2.07
4,444,583
0.89
4,617,021
0.33
4,985,224
0.26
5,100,192
0.26
Time deposits
860,336
1.69
809,057
1.16
766,225
0.86
792,930
0.91
807,342
1.05
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,812,254
1.70
7,120,934
0.76
7,217,317
0.36
7,508,344
0.31
7,530,631
0.33
Federal funds purchased
1,453,445
3.75
1,493,444
2.27
1,550,805
0.79
1,620,012
0.23
1,608,349
0.21
Other borrowings
64,726
4.23
65,406
4.19
64,713
4.28
64,708
4.28
64,704
4.23
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
9,330,425
2.04
%
$
8,679,784
1.05
%
$
8,832,835
0.46
%
$
9,193,064
0.33
%
$
9,203,684
0.34
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,572,956
4,410,318
4,824,521
4,870,701
4,856,243
Other liabilities
77,544
62,093
58,784
59,619
54,134
Stockholders' equity
1,307,553
1,263,870
1,205,551
1,156,186
1,121,578
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(44,667
)
(24,117
)
(15,144
)
6,615
15,032
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,243,811
$
14,391,948
$
14,906,547
$
15,286,185
$
15,250,671
Net interest spread
2.86
%
3.25
%
3.08
%
2.77
%
2.58
%
Net interest margin
3.52
%
3.64
%
3.26
%
2.89
%
2.71
%
(1)
Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $3,630, $3,849, $5,303, $6,823, and $7,686 are included in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
(2)
Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
(3)
Unrealized (losses) gains on debt securities of $(62,568), $(34,688), $(25,703), $8,245, and $18,974 for the fourth quarter of 2022, third quarter of 2022, second quarter of 2022, first quarter of 2022, and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.
