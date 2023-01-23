LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $51.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $53.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the preceding third quarter and $51.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the year-ago fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $78.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter, versus $82.6 million for the 2022 third quarter and $72.2 million for the 2021 fourth quarter.
For the full year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $218.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared with $204.6 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-provision net revenue for the full year 2022 increased 16.2% to $305.6 million from $263.1 million for 2021.
"Notwithstanding the operating environment becoming more challenging during the fourth quarter of 2022, we delivered solid financial results which reflect the benefits of the lower-risk, more diversified loan portfolio that we have built," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the market's expectations for the economic conditions to weaken further in 2023, we became even more selective with the loans that we added to the portfolio in terms of loan types and rates. New loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $793 million with commercial loans accounting for 54% of new production. While we had a slight decline in our loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, we closed the year with loans increasing more than 10% year-over-year, or greater than 12% when excluding SBA PPP loans. Total deposits increased 2% quarter-over-quarter, but the growth reflects increased balances of time deposits, representing in part the migration to higher-yielding deposit accounts in the current interest rate environment. The highlight of our fourth quarter was clearly the continued improvements we are experiencing in our asset quality with total nonperforming assets and total criticized loans decreasing 28% and 8%, respectively, quarter-over-quarter.
"While we are cognizant that 2023 will bring further challenges, we believe the progress we have made to strengthen and diversify our franchise over the past few years will serve us well with more sustainable earnings power. We are confident in our ability to continue strengthening franchise value during an economic downturn, while generating profitable growth that will further enhance long-term shareholder value," said Kim.
Q4 2022 Highlights
- Loan originations totaled $793.4 million, representing a well-diversified mix of new loan production with new commercial loans accounting for 54% of total originations for the quarter.
- Loans receivable decreased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 10.4% year-over-year. Excluding PPP, loans receivable decreased 0.5% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 12.2% year-over-year.
- Criticized loan balances decreased 8.0% quarter-over-quarter, or 47.7% year-over-year.
- Total nonperforming assets declined 28.4% quarter-over-quarter and represented 0.36% of total assets at year-end.
- Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.2 million, primarily to account for declines in certain projected macroeconomic factors.
- Net interest income decreased 1.7% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 12.9% year-over-year.
- Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points quarter-over-quarter, but increased 23 basis points year-over-year.
- Total deposits increased 1.5% quarter-over-quarter and 4.6% year-over-year.
- Total cost of deposits increased 83 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 139 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the impact of an aggregate increase of 425 basis points in the Federal Funds target rates during 2022.
- Pre-provision net revenue decreased 5.5% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 8.2% year-over-year.
______________
(1) Pre-provision net revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents the sum of net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses and noninterest income less noninterest expense. Management's reasons and purposes for using this non-GAAP financial measure are set forth on Page 7 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Financial Highlights
At or for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Net income
$
51,703
$
53,748
$
51,623
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
0.43
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)
$
78,113
$
82,627
$
72,179
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$
150,521
$
153,186
$
133,318
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.49
%
3.13
%
Noninterest income
$
12,110
$
13,355
$
13,097
Noninterest expense
$
84,518
$
83,914
$
74,236
Net loans receivable
$
15,241,181
$
15,330,626
$
13,812,193
Deposits
$
15,738,801
$
15,502,209
$
15,040,450
Total cost of deposits
1.62
%
0.79
%
0.23
%
Nonaccrual loans(2)
$
49,687
$
64,571
$
54,616
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable(2)
0.44
%
0.62
%
0.78
%
ACL to loans receivable
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.01
%
ACL to nonaccrual loans(2)
326.76
%
248.66
%
257.34
%
ACL to nonperforming assets(2)
233.82
%
165.55
%
125.76
%
Provision for credit losses
$
8,200
$
9,200
$
1,500
Net charge offs (recoveries)
$
6,402
$
219
$
(2,276
)
Return on average assets ("ROA")
1.10
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
Return on average equity ("ROE")
10.35
%
10.58
%
9.93
%
ROA (PPNR) (1)
1.66
%
1.79
%
1.62
%
ROE (PPNR) (1)
15.64
%
16.26
%
13.88
%
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1)
13.54
%
13.77
%
12.85
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
1.79
%
1.82
%
1.67
%
Efficiency ratio
51.97
%
50.39
%
50.70
%
(1)
Pre-provision net revenue, ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), and ROTCE are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 10 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
(2)
Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation.
Operating Results for the 2022 Fourth Quarter
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 2% to $150.5 million from $153.2 million in the 2022 third quarter and increased 13% from $133.3 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. The Company attributed the quarter-over-quarter decrease predominantly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, which more than offset higher levels of interest income due to increases in loan yields and the average balance of loans receivable.
The net interest margin for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 13 basis points to 3.36% from 3.49% in the preceding third quarter as the increase in the cost of deposits outpaced the expansion of the yields on interest-earning assets. Compared with the year-ago fourth quarter, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points.
The weighted average yield on loans for the 2022 fourth quarter was 5.36%, up 71 basis points from 4.65% in the 2022 third quarter and up 141 basis points from the year-ago fourth quarter. The Company attributed the increases in weighted average yield on loans to the repricing of its variable rate loans following the increases in the market interest rates, as well as a significant increase in the average rate of new loans originated during the quarter and throughout the year.
The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2022 fourth quarter increased by 83 basis points to 1.62% from 0.79% in the 2022 third quarter, reflecting a 119 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits due to the accelerated pace of Federal Funds target rate hikes in the second half of the year. Compared with the year-ago fourth quarter, the weighted average cost of deposits for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 139 basis points from 0.23%, reflecting a 205 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits.
Noninterest income for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 9% to $12.1 million from $13.4 million in the 2022 third quarter. Quarter-over-quarter reductions in the net gains on sales of SBA loans, service fees on deposit accounts and other income and fees were partially offset by an increase in net gains on sales of other loans. The decrease in other income and fees largely reflects lower swap fee income versus the preceding third quarter. During the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company sold $41.2 million in the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans and $3.5 million in retail mortgage loans, compared with $57.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively, sold in the preceding third quarter. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $13.1 million.
Noninterest expense for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 1% to $84.5 million from $83.9 million for the preceding third quarter and increased 14% from $74.2 million for the year-ago fourth quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase largely reflects higher costs associated with earnings credit rebates. The year-over-year increase is attributed to higher salaries and employee benefits and higher costs of earnings credit rebates.
Salaries and employee benefits expense for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased to $52.7 million from $53.2 million in the preceding third quarter, largely reflecting a decrease in incentive compensation expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $44.6 million. The Company's FTE count was 1,549 at December 31, 2022, 1,539 at September 30, 2022 and 1,476 at December 31, 2021.
Earnings credit rebates for the 2022 fourth quarter increased to $5.0 million from $4.7 million in the 2022 third quarter and $555,000 in the 2021 fourth quarter, as a result of the increases in the Federal Funds rates.
The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2022 fourth quarter was 51.97%, compared with 50.39% in the preceding third quarter and 50.70% in the year-ago fourth quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.79% for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with 1.82% for the 2022 third quarter and 1.67% for the 2021 fourth quarter.
The effective tax rate for the 2022 fourth quarter was 26.1%, compared with 26.8% for the preceding third quarter and 27.0% for the year-ago fourth quarter.
Balance Sheet Summary
New loan originations during the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $793.4 million, compared with $1.35 billion in the preceding third quarter and $1.24 billion in the 2021 fourth quarter.
Following are the components of new loan production for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Commercial real estate
$
302,983
$
500,826
$
573,978
Commercial
424,340
732,341
532,634
SBA
28,825
47,428
54,848
Residential mortgage
36,720
67,079
81,325
Consumer
555
1,020
70
Total new loan originations
$
793,423
$
1,348,694
$
1,242,855
At December 31, 2022, loans receivable decreased 0.6% to $15.40 billion from $15.49 billion at September 30, 2022, but increased 10.4% from $13.95 billion at December 31, 2021.
Following is the loan portfolio composition and percentage of total loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
(unaudited)
Balance
Percentage
Balance
Percentage
Balance
Percentage
Commercial loans
$
5,109,532
33.2
%
$
5,124,421
33.1
%
$
4,208,674
30.2
%
Real estate loans
9,414,580
61.1
%
9,504,893
61.3
%
9,105,931
65.3
%
Consumer and other loans
879,428
5.7
%
861,873
5.6
%
638,138
4.5
%
Loans receivable
$
15,403,540
100.0
%
$
15,491,187
100.0
%
$
13,952,743
100.0
%
Total deposits at December 31, 2022 increased 1.5% to $15.74 billion from $15.50 billion at September 30, 2022, largely reflecting an increase in time deposits, and increased 4.6% year-over-year from $15.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Quarter-over-quarter, noninterest bearing demand and money market and NOW deposits decreased 13.3% and 4.6%, respectively, but these decreases were more than offset by a 34.6% increase in time deposits. On a year-over-year basis, noninterest bearing demand deposits at December 31, 2022 decreased 15.7%, money market and NOW deposits decreased 9.1%, and time deposits increased 79.0%.
Following is the deposit composition as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
4,849,493
$
5,590,952
$
5,751,870
Money market and other
5,615,784
5,885,093
6,178,850
Saving deposits
283,464
317,841
321,377
Time deposits
4,990,060
3,708,323
2,788,353
Total deposit balances
$
15,738,801
$
15,502,209
$
15,040,450
Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits and a breakdown of cost of deposits as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
Deposit Breakdown
Cost of Deposits
(unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2021
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
30.8
%
36.1
%
38.3
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Money market and other
35.7
%
38.0
%
41.1
%
2.42
%
1.24
%
0.37
%
Saving deposits
1.8
%
2.0
%
2.1
%
1.29
%
1.18
%
1.18
%
Time deposits
31.7
%
23.9
%
18.5
%
2.53
%
1.27
%
0.34
%
Total deposit balances
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
1.62
%
0.79
%
0.23
%
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.2 million, compared with $9.2 million in the preceding third quarter and $1.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.
Following is the allowance for credit losses and allowance coverage ratios as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Allowance for credit losses
$
162,359
$
160,561
$
140,550
Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.01
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans (1)
242.26
%
168.11
%
128.75
%
(1)
Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million and $19.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Credit Quality
Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Loans on nonaccrual status (1)
$
49,687
$
64,571
$
54,616
Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status
401
5,306
2,131
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
16,931
25,631
52,418
Total nonperforming loans
67,019
95,508
109,165
Other real estate owned
2,418
1,480
2,597
Total nonperforming assets
$
69,437
$
96,988
$
111,762
(1)
Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million and $19.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Total nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 decreased 28.4% to $69.4 million from $97.0 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased 37.9% from $111.8 million at December 31, 2021.
Following are net charge offs (recoveries) and net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Net charge offs (recoveries)
$
6,402
$
219
$
(2,276
)
Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized)
0.17
%
0.01
%
(0.07
)%
Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Special mention
$
157,263
$
79,399
$
257,194
Substandard
104,073
204,713
242,397
Total criticized loans
$
261,336
$
284,112
$
499,591
At December 31, 2022, total criticized loans decreased 8.0% quarter-over-quarter and decreased 47.7% year-over-year, representing the lowest level experienced by the Company since 2011.
Capital
At December 31, 2022, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements generally required to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Minimum Guideline for "Well-Capitalized" Bank
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
10.55%
10.32%
11.03%
6.50%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
10.15%
10.25%
10.11%
5.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio
11.15%
10.92%
11.70%
8.00%
Total Risk-Based Ratio
11.97%
11.72%
12.42%
10.00%
Following are tangible common equity ("TCE") per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
(unaudited)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Tangible common equity per share (1)
$12.96
$12.60
$13.51
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.29%
8.09%
9.31%
(1)
Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the following section. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures, including pre-provision net revenue, ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operational performance and the Company's and the Bank's capital levels and has included these figures in response to market participant interest in these financial metrics. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Assets:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
Cash and due from banks
$
506,776
$
331,336
53
%
$
316,266
60
%
Investment securities
2,243,195
2,264,533
(1
)%
2,666,275
(16
)%
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock and other investments
61,761
65,192
(5
)%
87,961
(30
)%
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
49,245
41,989
17
%
99,049
(50
)%
Loans receivable
15,403,540
15,491,187
(1
)%
13,952,743
10
%
Allowance for credit losses
(162,359
)
(160,561
)
1
%
(140,550
)
16
%
Net loans receivable
15,241,181
15,330,626
(1
)%
13,812,193
10
%
Accrued interest receivable
55,460
42,363
31
%
41,842
33
%
Premises and equipment, net
46,859
46,169
1
%
45,667
3
%
Bank owned life insurance
77,078
76,788
-
%
77,081
-
%
Goodwill
464,450
464,450
-
%
464,450
-
%
Servicing assets
11,628
11,601
-
%
10,418
12
%
Other intangible assets, net
5,726
6,212
(8
)%
7,671
(25
)%
Other assets
401,132
402,129
-
%
260,188
54
%
Total assets
$
19,164,491
$
19,083,388
-
%
$
17,889,061
7
%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
15,738,801
$
15,502,209
2
%
$
15,040,450
5
%
FHLB and FRB borrowings
865,000
1,072,000
(19
)%
300,000
188
%
Convertible notes, net
217,148
216,913
-
%
216,209
-
%
Subordinated debentures
106,565
106,258
-
%
105,354
1
%
Accrued interest payable
26,668
11,713
128
%
4,272
524
%
Other liabilities
190,981
198,570
(4
)%
129,793
47
%
Total liabilities
$
17,145,163
$
17,107,663
-
%
$
15,796,078
9
%
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value
$
137
$
137
-
%
$
136
1
%
Capital surplus
1,431,003
1,428,052
-
%
1,421,698
1
%
Retained earnings
1,083,712
1,048,738
3
%
932,561
16
%
Treasury stock, at cost
(264,667
)
(264,667
)
-
%
(250,000
)
(6
)%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain, net
(230,857
)
(236,535
)
2
%
(11,412
)
(1,923
)%
Total stockholders' equity
2,019,328
1,975,725
2
%
2,092,983
(4
)%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
19,164,491
$
19,083,388
-
%
$
17,889,061
7
%
Common stock shares - authorized
150,000,000
150,000,000
150,000,000
Common stock shares - outstanding
119,495,209
119,479,253
120,006,452
Treasury stock shares
17,382,835
17,382,835
16,343,849
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
% change
Interest and fees on loans
$
207,958
$
175,078
19
%
$
133,821
55
%
$
660,732
$
528,174
25
%
Interest on investment securities
14,758
13,498
9
%
10,657
38
%
52,220
35,492
47
%
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments
1,521
606
151
%
691
120
%
3,163
2,866
10
%
Total interest income
224,237
189,182
19
%
145,169
54
%
716,115
566,532
26
%
Interest on deposits
63,276
30,667
106
%
8,905
611
%
114,839
42,011
173
%
Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes
10,440
5,329
96
%
2,946
254
%
22,855
11,751
94
%
Total interest expense
73,716
35,996
105
%
11,851
522
%
137,694
53,762
156
%
Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses
150,521
153,186
(2
)%
133,318
13
%
578,421
512,770
13
%
Provision (credit) for credit losses
8,200
9,200
(11
)%
1,500
447
%
9,600
(12,200
)
N/A
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
142,321
143,986
(1
)%
131,818
8
%
568,821
524,970
8
%
Service fees on deposit accounts
2,159
2,535
(15
)%
1,894
14
%
8,938
7,275
23
%
International service fees
762
834
(9
)%
1,061
(28
)%
3,134
3,586
(13
)%
Loan servicing fees, net
928
981
(5
)%
747
24
%
3,588
3,367
7
%
Wire transfer fees
863
856
1
%
916
(6
)%
3,477
3,519
(1
)%
Net gains on sales of SBA loans
2,154
2,782
(23
)%
3,614
(40
)%
16,343
8,448
93
%
Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans
20
29
(31
)%
530
(96
)%
882
4,435
(80
)%
Net gains on sales of other loans
623
117
432
%
-
100
%
193
-
100
%
Other income and fees
4,601
5,221
(12
)%
4,335
6
%
14,842
12,964
14
%
Total noninterest income
12,110
13,355
(9
)%
13,097
(8
)%
51,397
43,594
18
%
Salaries and employee benefits
52,694
53,222
(1
)%
44,608
18
%
204,719
175,151
17
%
Occupancy
7,072
6,682
6
%
7,391
(4
)%
28,267
28,898
(2
)%
Furniture and equipment
5,045
4,967
2
%
4,642
9
%
19,434
18,079
7
%
Advertising and marketing
1,869
1,739
7
%
2,329
(20
)%
7,470
8,707
(14
)%
Data processing and communications
2,860
2,469
16
%
2,789
3
%
10,683
10,331
3
%
Professional fees
1,325
1,196
11
%
2,439
(46
)%
6,314
12,168
(48
)%
FDIC assessment
1,596
1,633
(2
)%
1,366
17
%
6,248
5,109
22
%
Credit related expenses
1,040
873
19
%
873
19
%
5,897
4,400
34
%
OREO (income) expense
(425
)
378
N/A
811
N/A
315
1,638
(81
)%
Software impairment
-
-
-
%
-
-
%
-
2,146
(100
)%
Earnings credit rebates
5,002
4,685
7
%
555
801
%
10,998
1,842
497
%
Other
6,440
6,070
6
%
6,433
-
%
23,825
24,823
(4
)%
Total noninterest expense
84,518
83,914
1
%
74,236
14
%
324,170
293,292
11
%
Income before income taxes
69,913
73,427
(5
)%
70,679
(1
)%
296,048
275,272
8
%
Income tax provision
18,210
19,679
(7
)%
19,056
(4
)%
77,771
70,700
10
%
Net income
$
51,703
$
53,748
(4
)%
$
51,623
-
%
$
218,277
$
204,572
7
%
Earnings Per Common Share - Basic
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
0.43
$
1.82
$
1.67
Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.43
$
0.45
$
0.43
$
1.81
$
1.66
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
119,483,499
119,476,035
120,160,300
119,824,970
122,321,768
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
120,102,665
119,996,523
121,025,925
120,472,345
123,133,025
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
(Annualized)
For the
Twelve Months Ended
Profitability measures:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
ROA
1.10
%
1.17
%
1.16
%
1.20
%
1.17
%
ROE
10.35
%
10.58
%
9.93
%
10.73
%
9.88
%
ROA (PPNR) (1)
1.66
%
1.79
%
1.62
%
1.68
%
1.51
%
ROE (PPNR) (1)
15.64
%
16.26
%
13.88
%
15.03
%
12.70
%
ROTCE (2)
13.54
%
13.77
%
12.85
%
13.97
%
12.80
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.49
%
3.13
%
3.36
%
3.09
%
Efficiency ratio
51.97
%
50.39
%
50.70
%
51.47
%
52.72
%
Noninterest expense / average assets
1.79
%
1.82
%
1.67
%
1.78
%
1.68
%
(1)
ROA (PPNR) and ROE (PPNR) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 10 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
(2)
Average tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Interest
Annualized
Interest
Annualized
Interest
Annualized
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
15,393,843
$
207,958
5.36
%
$
14,925,298
$
175,078
4.65
%
$
13,447,009
$
133,821
3.95
%
Investment securities
2,254,678
14,758
2.60
%
2,366,696
13,498
2.26
%
2,674,903
10,657
1.58
%
FHLB stock and other investments
114,077
1,521
5.29
%
107,724
606
2.23
%
773,579
691
0.35
%
Total interest earning assets
$
17,762,598
$
224,237
5.01
%
$
17,399,718
$
189,182
4.31
%
$
16,895,491
$
145,169
3.41
%
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand, interest bearing
$
5,733,448
$
34,991
2.42
%
$
6,255,271
$
19,614
1.24
%
$
5,961,363
$
5,522
0.37
%
Savings
297,128
968
1.29
%
324,487
969
1.18
%
316,758
946
1.18
%
Time deposits
4,276,655
27,317
2.53
%
3,146,432
10,084
1.27
%
2,823,613
2,437
0.34
%
Total interest bearing deposits
10,307,231
63,276
2.44
%
9,726,190
30,667
1.25
%
9,101,734
8,905
0.39
%
FHLB and FRB borrowings
838,335
6,988
3.31
%
448,837
2,393
2.12
%
216,882
648
1.19
%
Convertible notes, net
217,002
1,322
2.38
%
216,762
1,322
2.39
%
216,078
1,322
2.39
%
Subordinated debentures
102,496
2,130
8.13
%
102,182
1,614
6.18
%
101,295
976
3.77
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
11,465,064
$
73,716
2.55
%
$
10,493,971
$
35,996
1.36
%
$
9,635,989
$
11,851
0.49
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
5,174,217
5,719,155
5,967,251
Total funding liabilities/cost of funds
$
16,639,281
1.76
%
$
16,213,126
0.88
%
$
15,603,240
0.30
%
Net interest income/net interest spread
$
150,521
2.46
%
$
153,186
2.95
%
$
133,318
2.92
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.49
%
3.13
%
Cost of deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
5,174,217
$
-
-
%
$
5,719,155
$
-
-
%
$
5,967,251
$
-
-
%
Interest bearing deposits
10,307,231
63,276
2.44
%
9,726,190
30,667
1.25
%
9,101,734
8,905
0.39
%
Total deposits
$
15,481,448
$
63,276
1.62
%
$
15,445,345
$
30,667
0.79
%
$
15,068,985
$
8,905
0.23
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Average
Average
Income/
Average
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
Balance
Expense
Yield/Cost
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
14,634,627
$
660,732
4.51
%
$
13,343,431
$
528,174
3.96
%
Investment securities
2,415,621
52,220
2.16
%
2,392,589
35,492
1.48
%
FHLB stock and other investments
176,313
3,163
1.79
%
844,010
2,866
0.34
%
Total interest earning assets
$
17,226,561
$
716,115
4.16
%
$
16,580,030
$
566,532
3.42
%
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand, interest bearing
$
6,202,104
$
68,961
1.11
%
$
5,657,958
$
22,867
0.40
%
Savings
315,775
3,802
1.20
%
309,295
3,623
1.17
%
Time deposits
3,084,851
42,076
1.36
%
3,178,722
15,521
0.49
%
Total interest bearing deposits
9,602,730
114,839
1.20
%
9,145,975
42,011
0.46
%
FHLB and FRB borrowings
528,342
11,525
2.18
%
208,721
2,561
1.23
%
Convertible notes, net
216,654
5,289
2.41
%
215,633
5,289
2.42
%
Subordinated debentures
102,037
6,041
5.84
%
100,848
3,901
3.82
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
10,449,763
$
137,694
1.32
%
$
9,671,177
$
53,762
0.56
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
5,569,534
5,581,803
Total funding liabilities/cost of funds
$
16,019,297
0.86
%
$
15,252,980
0.35
%
Net interest income/net interest spread
$
578,421
2.84
%
$
512,770
2.86
%
Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.09
%
Cost of deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
5,569,534
$
-
-
%
$
5,581,803
$
-
-
%
Interest bearing deposits
9,602,730
114,839
1.20
%
9,145,975
42,011
0.46
%
Total deposits
$
15,172,264
$
114,839
0.76
%
$
14,727,778
$
42,011
0.29
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
% change
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
15,393,843
$
14,925,298
3
%
$
13,447,009
14
%
$
14,634,627
$
13,343,431
10
%
Investments
2,368,755
2,474,420
(4
)%
3,448,482
(31
)%
2,591,934
3,236,599
(20
)%
Interest earning assets
17,762,598
17,399,718
2
%
16,895,491
5
%
17,226,561
16,580,030
4
%
Total assets
18,863,726
18,428,874
2
%
17,834,345
6
%
18,231,609
17,467,665
4
%
Interest bearing deposits
10,307,231
9,726,190
6
%
9,101,734
13
%
9,602,730
9,145,975
5
%
Interest bearing liabilities
11,465,064
10,493,971
9
%
9,635,989
19
%
10,449,763
9,671,177
8
%
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
5,174,217
5,719,155
(10
)%
5,967,251
(13
)%
5,569,534
5,581,803
-
%
Stockholders' equity
1,997,460
2,032,362
(2
)%
2,079,694
(4
)%
2,034,027
2,071,453
(2
)%
Net interest earning assets
6,297,534
6,905,747
(9
)%
7,259,502
(13
)%
6,776,798
6,908,853
(2
)%
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
Commercial loans
$
5,109,532
$
5,124,421
-
%
$
4,208,674
21
%
Real estate loans
9,414,580
9,504,893
(1
)%
9,105,931
3
%
Consumer and other loans
879,428
861,873
2
%
638,138
38
%
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
15,403,540
15,491,187
(1
)%
13,952,743
10
%
Allowance for credit losses
(162,359
)
(160,561
)
1
%
(140,550
)
16
%
Loans receivable, net
$
15,241,181
$
15,330,626
(1
)%
$
13,812,193
10
%
REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
Retail buildings
$
2,585,383
$
2,632,564
(2
)%
$
2,522,976
2
%
Hotels/motels
952,579
1,091,047
(13
)%
1,308,405
(27
)%
Gas stations/car washes
1,054,720
1,056,217
-
%
1,050,730
-
%
Mixed-use facilities
848,417
825,289
3
%
854,793
(1
)%
Warehouses
1,294,893
1,271,104
2
%
1,244,339
4
%
Multifamily
1,295,644
1,199,320
8
%
744,068
74
%
Other
1,382,944
1,429,352
(3
)%
1,380,620
-
%
Total
$
9,414,580
$
9,504,893
(1
)%
$
9,105,931
3
%
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
% change
12/31/2021
% change
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
4,849,493
$
5,590,952
(13
)%
$
5,751,870
(16
)%
Money market and other
5,615,784
5,885,093
(5
)%
6,178,850
(9
)%
Saving deposits
283,464
317,841
(11
)%
321,377
(12
)%
Time deposits
4,990,060
3,708,323
35
%
2,788,353
79
%
Total deposits
$
15,738,801
$
15,502,209
2
%
$
15,040,450
5
%
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
CAPITAL RATIOS:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,019,328
$
1,975,725
$
2,092,983
Common equity tier 1 ratio
10.55
%
10.32
%
11.03
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.15
%
10.92
%
11.70
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
11.97
%
11.72
%
12.42
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.15
%
10.25
%
10.11
%
Total risk weighted assets
$
17,049,410
$
17,065,355
$
15,036,292
Book value per common share
$
16.90
$
16.54
$
17.44
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.29
%
8.09
%
9.31
%
Tangible common equity per share (1)
$
12.96
$
12.60
$
13.51
(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company's capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
160,561
$
151,580
$
147,450
$
140,550
$
136,774
$
140,550
$
206,741
Provision (credit) for credit losses
8,200
9,200
3,200
(11,000
)
1,500
9,600
(12,200
)
Recoveries
3,222
331
1,642
19,403
3,615
24,598
8,245
Charge offs
(9,624
)
(550
)
(712
)
(1,503
)
(1,339
)
(12,389
)
(62,236
)
Balance at end of period
$
162,359
$
160,561
$
151,580
$
147,450
$
140,550
$
162,359
$
140,550
Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized)
0.17
%
0.01
%
(0.03
)%
(0.52
)%
(0.07
)%
(0.08
)%
0.40
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES):
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Real estate loans
$
2,022
$
9
$
(508
)
$
(16,418
)
$
(2,352
)
$
(14,895
)
$
51,705
Commercial loans
4,174
115
(461
)
(1,529
)
144
2,299
1,362
Consumer loans
206
95
39
47
(68
)
387
924
Total net charge offs (recoveries)
$
6,402
$
219
$
(930
)
$
(17,900
)
$
(2,276
)
$
(12,209
)
$
53,991
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Loans on nonaccrual status (1)
$
49,687
$
64,571
$
69,522
$
52,717
$
54,616
Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status
401
5,306
12,468
3,090
2,131
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
16,931
25,631
26,572
44,555
52,418
Total nonperforming loans
67,019
95,508
108,562
100,362
109,165
Other real estate owned
2,418
1,480
2,010
2,010
2,597
Total nonperforming assets
$
69,437
$
96,988
$
110,572
$
102,372
$
111,762
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.36
%
0.51
%
0.61
%
0.58
%
0.62
%
Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO
0.45
%
0.63
%
0.76
%
0.73
%
0.80
%
Nonperforming assets/total capital
3.44
%
4.91
%
5.53
%
5.02
%
5.34
%
Nonperforming loans/loans receivable
0.44
%
0.62
%
0.75
%
0.71
%
0.78
%
Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable
0.32
%
0.42
%
0.48
%
0.37
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable
1.05
%
1.04
%
1.04
%
1.05
%
1.01
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
326.76
%
248.66
%
218.03
%
279.70
%
257.34
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans
242.26
%
168.11
%
139.63
%
146.92
%
128.75
%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets
233.82
%
165.55
%
137.09
%
144.03
%
125.76
%
(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million, $13.2 million, $17.0 million, and $19.5 million, at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Real estate loans
$
33,915
$
47,807
$
53,966
$
36,655
$
39,756
Commercial loans
5,620
7,675
8,206
8,686
11,025
Consumer loans
10,152
9,089
7,350
7,376
3,835
Total
$
49,687
$
64,571
$
69,522
$
52,717
$
54,616
ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Retail buildings
$
3,331
$
5,474
$
6,337
$
24,356
$
28,483
Hotels/motels
-
-
-
-
472
Gas stations/car washes
181
185
189
193
197
Mixed-use facilities
6
2,832
2,837
2,836
2,846
Warehouses
4,940
4,988
4,770
5,321
5,366
Other (2)
8,473
12,152
12,439
11,849
15,054
Total
$
16,931
$
25,631
$
26,572
$
44,555
$
52,418
(2) Includes commercial business, consumer, and other loans
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
30 - 59 days
$
7,049
$
13,092
$
10,090
$
12,439
$
29,723
60 - 89 days
2,243
4,933
6,354
3,090
10,345
Total
$
9,292
$
18,025
$
16,444
$
15,529
$
40,068
ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Real estate loans
$
4,115
$
9,694
$
7,919
$
6,097
$
20,232
Commercial loans
3,300
6,165
3,397
5,003
3,057
Consumer loans
1,877
2,166
5,128
4,429
16,779
Total
$
9,292
$
18,025
$
16,444
$
15,529
$
40,068
CRITICIZED LOANS:
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Special mention
$
157,263
$
79,399
$
95,797
$
166,958
$
257,194
Substandard
104,073
204,713
244,748
226,661
242,397
Total criticized loans
$
261,336
$
284,112
$
340,545
$
393,619
$
499,591
Hope Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures
Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's and the Bank's financial performance and in response to market participant interest. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management is provided below.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Average stockholders' equity
$
1,997,460
$
2,032,362
$
2,079,694
$
2,034,027
$
2,071,453
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
(470,442
)
(470,941
)
(472,405
)
(471,176
)
(473,177
)
Average tangible common equity
$
1,527,018
$
1,561,421
$
1,607,289
$
1,562,851
$
1,598,276
Net income
$
51,703
$
53,748
$
51,623
$
218,277
$
204,572
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
13.54
%
13.77
%
12.85
%
13.97
%
12.80
%
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,019,328
$
1,975,725
$
2,092,983
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
(470,176
)
(470,662
)
(472,121
)
Tangible common equity
$
1,549,152
$
1,505,063
$
1,620,862
Total assets
$
19,164,491
$
19,083,388
$
17,889,061
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net
(470,176
)
(470,662
)
(472,121
)
Tangible assets
$
18,694,315
$
18,612,726
$
17,416,940
Common shares outstanding
119,495,209
119,479,253
120,006,452
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.29
%
8.09
%
9.31
%
Tangible common equity per share
$
12.96
$
12.60
$
13.51
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses
$
150,521
$
153,186
$
133,318
$
578,421
$
512,770
Noninterest income
12,110
13,355
13,097
51,397
43,594
Revenue
162,631
166,541
146,415
629,818
556,364
Less noninterest expense
84,518
83,914
74,236
324,170
293,292
Pre-provision net revenue
$
78,113
$
82,627
$
72,179
$
305,648
$
263,072
Average assets
$
18,863,726
$
18,428,874
$
17,834,345
$
18,231,609
$
17,467,665
ROA (PPNR)
1.66
%
1.79
%
1.62
%
1.68
%
1.51
%
Average stockholders' equity
1,997,460
2,032,362
2,079,694
2,034,027
2,071,453
ROE (PPNR)
15.64
%
16.26
%
13.88
%
15.03
%
12.70
%
