LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $51.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share. This compares with net income of $53.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the preceding third quarter and $51.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, in the year-ago fourth quarter. Pre-provision net revenue(1) totaled $78.1 million for the 2022 fourth quarter, versus $82.6 million for the 2022 third quarter and $72.2 million for the 2021 fourth quarter.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $218.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared with $204.6 million, or $1.66 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-provision net revenue for the full year 2022 increased 16.2% to $305.6 million from $263.1 million for 2021.

"Notwithstanding the operating environment becoming more challenging during the fourth quarter of 2022, we delivered solid financial results which reflect the benefits of the lower-risk, more diversified loan portfolio that we have built," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the market's expectations for the economic conditions to weaken further in 2023, we became even more selective with the loans that we added to the portfolio in terms of loan types and rates. New loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $793 million with commercial loans accounting for 54% of new production. While we had a slight decline in our loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, we closed the year with loans increasing more than 10% year-over-year, or greater than 12% when excluding SBA PPP loans. Total deposits increased 2% quarter-over-quarter, but the growth reflects increased balances of time deposits, representing in part the migration to higher-yielding deposit accounts in the current interest rate environment. The highlight of our fourth quarter was clearly the continued improvements we are experiencing in our asset quality with total nonperforming assets and total criticized loans decreasing 28% and 8%, respectively, quarter-over-quarter.

"While we are cognizant that 2023 will bring further challenges, we believe the progress we have made to strengthen and diversify our franchise over the past few years will serve us well with more sustainable earnings power. We are confident in our ability to continue strengthening franchise value during an economic downturn, while generating profitable growth that will further enhance long-term shareholder value," said Kim.

Q4 2022 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $793.4 million, representing a well-diversified mix of new loan production with new commercial loans accounting for 54% of total originations for the quarter.

Loans receivable decreased 0.6% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 10.4% year-over-year. Excluding PPP, loans receivable decreased 0.5% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 12.2% year-over-year.

Criticized loan balances decreased 8.0% quarter-over-quarter, or 47.7% year-over-year.

Total nonperforming assets declined 28.4% quarter-over-quarter and represented 0.36% of total assets at year-end.

Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.2 million, primarily to account for declines in certain projected macroeconomic factors.

Net interest income decreased 1.7% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 12.9% year-over-year.

Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points quarter-over-quarter, but increased 23 basis points year-over-year.

Total deposits increased 1.5% quarter-over-quarter and 4.6% year-over-year.

Total cost of deposits increased 83 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 139 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the impact of an aggregate increase of 425 basis points in the Federal Funds target rates during 2022.

Pre-provision net revenue decreased 5.5% quarter-over-quarter, but increased 8.2% year-over-year.

______________

(1) Pre-provision net revenue, a non-GAAP financial measure, represents the sum of net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses and noninterest income less noninterest expense. Management's reasons and purposes for using this non-GAAP financial measure are set forth on Page 7 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Financial Highlights

At or for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Net income $ 51,703 $ 53,748 $ 51,623 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 78,113 $ 82,627 $ 72,179 Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 150,521 $ 153,186 $ 133,318 Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.49 % 3.13 % Noninterest income $ 12,110 $ 13,355 $ 13,097 Noninterest expense $ 84,518 $ 83,914 $ 74,236 Net loans receivable $ 15,241,181 $ 15,330,626 $ 13,812,193 Deposits $ 15,738,801 $ 15,502,209 $ 15,040,450 Total cost of deposits 1.62 % 0.79 % 0.23 % Nonaccrual loans(2) $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 54,616 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable(2) 0.44 % 0.62 % 0.78 % ACL to loans receivable 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.01 % ACL to nonaccrual loans(2) 326.76 % 248.66 % 257.34 % ACL to nonperforming assets(2) 233.82 % 165.55 % 125.76 % Provision for credit losses $ 8,200 $ 9,200 $ 1,500 Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 6,402 $ 219 $ (2,276 ) Return on average assets ("ROA") 1.10 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Return on average equity ("ROE") 10.35 % 10.58 % 9.93 % ROA (PPNR) (1) 1.66 % 1.79 % 1.62 % ROE (PPNR) (1) 15.64 % 16.26 % 13.88 % Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) 13.54 % 13.77 % 12.85 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.79 % 1.82 % 1.67 % Efficiency ratio 51.97 % 50.39 % 50.70 %

(1) Pre-provision net revenue, ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), and ROTCE are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 10 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. (2) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation.

Operating Results for the 2022 Fourth Quarter

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 2% to $150.5 million from $153.2 million in the 2022 third quarter and increased 13% from $133.3 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. The Company attributed the quarter-over-quarter decrease predominantly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, which more than offset higher levels of interest income due to increases in loan yields and the average balance of loans receivable.

The net interest margin for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 13 basis points to 3.36% from 3.49% in the preceding third quarter as the increase in the cost of deposits outpaced the expansion of the yields on interest-earning assets. Compared with the year-ago fourth quarter, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2022 fourth quarter was 5.36%, up 71 basis points from 4.65% in the 2022 third quarter and up 141 basis points from the year-ago fourth quarter. The Company attributed the increases in weighted average yield on loans to the repricing of its variable rate loans following the increases in the market interest rates, as well as a significant increase in the average rate of new loans originated during the quarter and throughout the year.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2022 fourth quarter increased by 83 basis points to 1.62% from 0.79% in the 2022 third quarter, reflecting a 119 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits due to the accelerated pace of Federal Funds target rate hikes in the second half of the year. Compared with the year-ago fourth quarter, the weighted average cost of deposits for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 139 basis points from 0.23%, reflecting a 205 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits.

Noninterest income for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased 9% to $12.1 million from $13.4 million in the 2022 third quarter. Quarter-over-quarter reductions in the net gains on sales of SBA loans, service fees on deposit accounts and other income and fees were partially offset by an increase in net gains on sales of other loans. The decrease in other income and fees largely reflects lower swap fee income versus the preceding third quarter. During the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company sold $41.2 million in the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans and $3.5 million in retail mortgage loans, compared with $57.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively, sold in the preceding third quarter. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $13.1 million.

Noninterest expense for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 1% to $84.5 million from $83.9 million for the preceding third quarter and increased 14% from $74.2 million for the year-ago fourth quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase largely reflects higher costs associated with earnings credit rebates. The year-over-year increase is attributed to higher salaries and employee benefits and higher costs of earnings credit rebates.

Salaries and employee benefits expense for the 2022 fourth quarter decreased to $52.7 million from $53.2 million in the preceding third quarter, largely reflecting a decrease in incentive compensation expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense for the 2021 fourth quarter totaled $44.6 million. The Company's FTE count was 1,549 at December 31, 2022, 1,539 at September 30, 2022 and 1,476 at December 31, 2021.

Earnings credit rebates for the 2022 fourth quarter increased to $5.0 million from $4.7 million in the 2022 third quarter and $555,000 in the 2021 fourth quarter, as a result of the increases in the Federal Funds rates.

The Company's efficiency ratio for the 2022 fourth quarter was 51.97%, compared with 50.39% in the preceding third quarter and 50.70% in the year-ago fourth quarter. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.79% for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared with 1.82% for the 2022 third quarter and 1.67% for the 2021 fourth quarter.

The effective tax rate for the 2022 fourth quarter was 26.1%, compared with 26.8% for the preceding third quarter and 27.0% for the year-ago fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations during the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $793.4 million, compared with $1.35 billion in the preceding third quarter and $1.24 billion in the 2021 fourth quarter.

Following are the components of new loan production for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Commercial real estate $ 302,983 $ 500,826 $ 573,978 Commercial 424,340 732,341 532,634 SBA 28,825 47,428 54,848 Residential mortgage 36,720 67,079 81,325 Consumer 555 1,020 70 Total new loan originations $ 793,423 $ 1,348,694 $ 1,242,855

At December 31, 2022, loans receivable decreased 0.6% to $15.40 billion from $15.49 billion at September 30, 2022, but increased 10.4% from $13.95 billion at December 31, 2021.

Following is the loan portfolio composition and percentage of total loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 (unaudited) Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Balance Percentage Commercial loans $ 5,109,532 33.2 % $ 5,124,421 33.1 % $ 4,208,674 30.2 % Real estate loans 9,414,580 61.1 % 9,504,893 61.3 % 9,105,931 65.3 % Consumer and other loans 879,428 5.7 % 861,873 5.6 % 638,138 4.5 % Loans receivable $ 15,403,540 100.0 % $ 15,491,187 100.0 % $ 13,952,743 100.0 %

Total deposits at December 31, 2022 increased 1.5% to $15.74 billion from $15.50 billion at September 30, 2022, largely reflecting an increase in time deposits, and increased 4.6% year-over-year from $15.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Quarter-over-quarter, noninterest bearing demand and money market and NOW deposits decreased 13.3% and 4.6%, respectively, but these decreases were more than offset by a 34.6% increase in time deposits. On a year-over-year basis, noninterest bearing demand deposits at December 31, 2022 decreased 15.7%, money market and NOW deposits decreased 9.1%, and time deposits increased 79.0%.

Following is the deposit composition as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,849,493 $ 5,590,952 $ 5,751,870 Money market and other 5,615,784 5,885,093 6,178,850 Saving deposits 283,464 317,841 321,377 Time deposits 4,990,060 3,708,323 2,788,353 Total deposit balances $ 15,738,801 $ 15,502,209 $ 15,040,450

Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits and a breakdown of cost of deposits as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

Deposit Breakdown Cost of Deposits (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 30.8 % 36.1 % 38.3 % - % - % - % Money market and other 35.7 % 38.0 % 41.1 % 2.42 % 1.24 % 0.37 % Saving deposits 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 1.29 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Time deposits 31.7 % 23.9 % 18.5 % 2.53 % 1.27 % 0.34 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 1.62 % 0.79 % 0.23 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the 2022 fourth quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.2 million, compared with $9.2 million in the preceding third quarter and $1.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.

Following is the allowance for credit losses and allowance coverage ratios as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Allowance for credit losses $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 140,550 Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans (1) 242.26 % 168.11 % 128.75 %

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million and $19.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Credit Quality

Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 54,616 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 401 5,306 2,131 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 16,931 25,631 52,418 Total nonperforming loans 67,019 95,508 109,165 Other real estate owned 2,418 1,480 2,597 Total nonperforming assets $ 69,437 $ 96,988 $ 111,762

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million and $19.5 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 decreased 28.4% to $69.4 million from $97.0 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased 37.9% from $111.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Following are net charge offs (recoveries) and net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 6,402 $ 219 $ (2,276 ) Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17 % 0.01 % (0.07 )%

Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Special mention $ 157,263 $ 79,399 $ 257,194 Substandard 104,073 204,713 242,397 Total criticized loans $ 261,336 $ 284,112 $ 499,591

At December 31, 2022, total criticized loans decreased 8.0% quarter-over-quarter and decreased 47.7% year-over-year, representing the lowest level experienced by the Company since 2011.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements generally required to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Minimum Guideline for "Well-Capitalized" Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 10.55% 10.32% 11.03% 6.50% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.15% 10.25% 10.11% 5.00% Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 11.15% 10.92% 11.70% 8.00% Total Risk-Based Ratio 11.97% 11.72% 12.42% 10.00%

Following are tangible common equity ("TCE") per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021:

(unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Tangible common equity per share (1) $12.96 $12.60 $13.51 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.29% 8.09% 9.31%

(1) Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the following section. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures, including pre-provision net revenue, ROA (PPNR), ROE (PPNR), tangible common equity, tangible common equity per share, tangible assets and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operational performance and the Company's and the Bank's capital levels and has included these figures in response to market participant interest in these financial metrics. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Investor Conference Call

The Company previously announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international) and asking for the "Hope Bancorp Call." A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com. Other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp's website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through January 31, 2023, replay access code 9204177.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $19.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 54 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama and Georgia. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations regarding the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market and statements regarding our business strategies, objectives and vision. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or similar expressions. With respect to any such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection provided for in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: possible further deterioration in economic conditions in our areas of operation; interest rate risk associated with volatile interest rates and related asset-liability matching risk; liquidity risks; risk of significant non-earning assets, and net credit losses that could occur, particularly in times of weak economic conditions or times of rising interest rates; the failure of or changes to assumptions and estimates underlying the Company's allowances for credit losses; regulatory risks associated with current and future regulations; and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and capitalization. For additional information concerning these and other risk factors, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change Cash and due from banks $ 506,776 $ 331,336 53 % $ 316,266 60 % Investment securities 2,243,195 2,264,533 (1 )% 2,666,275 (16 )% Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock and other investments 61,761 65,192 (5 )% 87,961 (30 )% Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 49,245 41,989 17 % 99,049 (50 )% Loans receivable 15,403,540 15,491,187 (1 )% 13,952,743 10 % Allowance for credit losses (162,359 ) (160,561 ) 1 % (140,550 ) 16 % Net loans receivable 15,241,181 15,330,626 (1 )% 13,812,193 10 % Accrued interest receivable 55,460 42,363 31 % 41,842 33 % Premises and equipment, net 46,859 46,169 1 % 45,667 3 % Bank owned life insurance 77,078 76,788 - % 77,081 - % Goodwill 464,450 464,450 - % 464,450 - % Servicing assets 11,628 11,601 - % 10,418 12 % Other intangible assets, net 5,726 6,212 (8 )% 7,671 (25 )% Other assets 401,132 402,129 - % 260,188 54 % Total assets $ 19,164,491 $ 19,083,388 - % $ 17,889,061 7 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 15,738,801 $ 15,502,209 2 % $ 15,040,450 5 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 865,000 1,072,000 (19 )% 300,000 188 % Convertible notes, net 217,148 216,913 - % 216,209 - % Subordinated debentures 106,565 106,258 - % 105,354 1 % Accrued interest payable 26,668 11,713 128 % 4,272 524 % Other liabilities 190,981 198,570 (4 )% 129,793 47 % Total liabilities $ 17,145,163 $ 17,107,663 - % $ 15,796,078 9 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 137 $ 137 - % $ 136 1 % Capital surplus 1,431,003 1,428,052 - % 1,421,698 1 % Retained earnings 1,083,712 1,048,738 3 % 932,561 16 % Treasury stock, at cost (264,667 ) (264,667 ) - % (250,000 ) (6 )% Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain, net (230,857 ) (236,535 ) 2 % (11,412 ) (1,923 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,019,328 1,975,725 2 % 2,092,983 (4 )% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,164,491 $ 19,083,388 - % $ 17,889,061 7 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 119,495,209 119,479,253 120,006,452 Treasury stock shares 17,382,835 17,382,835 16,343,849

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 207,958 $ 175,078 19 % $ 133,821 55 % $ 660,732 $ 528,174 25 % Interest on investment securities 14,758 13,498 9 % 10,657 38 % 52,220 35,492 47 % Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 1,521 606 151 % 691 120 % 3,163 2,866 10 % Total interest income 224,237 189,182 19 % 145,169 54 % 716,115 566,532 26 % Interest on deposits 63,276 30,667 106 % 8,905 611 % 114,839 42,011 173 % Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes 10,440 5,329 96 % 2,946 254 % 22,855 11,751 94 % Total interest expense 73,716 35,996 105 % 11,851 522 % 137,694 53,762 156 % Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses 150,521 153,186 (2 )% 133,318 13 % 578,421 512,770 13 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,200 9,200 (11 )% 1,500 447 % 9,600 (12,200 ) N/A Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 142,321 143,986 (1 )% 131,818 8 % 568,821 524,970 8 % Service fees on deposit accounts 2,159 2,535 (15 )% 1,894 14 % 8,938 7,275 23 % International service fees 762 834 (9 )% 1,061 (28 )% 3,134 3,586 (13 )% Loan servicing fees, net 928 981 (5 )% 747 24 % 3,588 3,367 7 % Wire transfer fees 863 856 1 % 916 (6 )% 3,477 3,519 (1 )% Net gains on sales of SBA loans 2,154 2,782 (23 )% 3,614 (40 )% 16,343 8,448 93 % Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans 20 29 (31 )% 530 (96 )% 882 4,435 (80 )% Net gains on sales of other loans 623 117 432 % - 100 % 193 - 100 % Other income and fees 4,601 5,221 (12 )% 4,335 6 % 14,842 12,964 14 % Total noninterest income 12,110 13,355 (9 )% 13,097 (8 )% 51,397 43,594 18 % Salaries and employee benefits 52,694 53,222 (1 )% 44,608 18 % 204,719 175,151 17 % Occupancy 7,072 6,682 6 % 7,391 (4 )% 28,267 28,898 (2 )% Furniture and equipment 5,045 4,967 2 % 4,642 9 % 19,434 18,079 7 % Advertising and marketing 1,869 1,739 7 % 2,329 (20 )% 7,470 8,707 (14 )% Data processing and communications 2,860 2,469 16 % 2,789 3 % 10,683 10,331 3 % Professional fees 1,325 1,196 11 % 2,439 (46 )% 6,314 12,168 (48 )% FDIC assessment 1,596 1,633 (2 )% 1,366 17 % 6,248 5,109 22 % Credit related expenses 1,040 873 19 % 873 19 % 5,897 4,400 34 % OREO (income) expense (425 ) 378 N/A 811 N/A 315 1,638 (81 )% Software impairment - - - % - - % - 2,146 (100 )% Earnings credit rebates 5,002 4,685 7 % 555 801 % 10,998 1,842 497 % Other 6,440 6,070 6 % 6,433 - % 23,825 24,823 (4 )% Total noninterest expense 84,518 83,914 1 % 74,236 14 % 324,170 293,292 11 % Income before income taxes 69,913 73,427 (5 )% 70,679 (1 )% 296,048 275,272 8 % Income tax provision 18,210 19,679 (7 )% 19,056 (4 )% 77,771 70,700 10 % Net income $ 51,703 $ 53,748 (4 )% $ 51,623 - % $ 218,277 $ 204,572 7 % Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.82 $ 1.67 Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.81 $ 1.66 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 119,483,499 119,476,035 120,160,300 119,824,970 122,321,768 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 120,102,665 119,996,523 121,025,925 120,472,345 123,133,025

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended (Annualized) For the Twelve Months Ended Profitability measures: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 ROA 1.10 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.17 % ROE 10.35 % 10.58 % 9.93 % 10.73 % 9.88 % ROA (PPNR) (1) 1.66 % 1.79 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.51 % ROE (PPNR) (1) 15.64 % 16.26 % 13.88 % 15.03 % 12.70 % ROTCE (2) 13.54 % 13.77 % 12.85 % 13.97 % 12.80 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.49 % 3.13 % 3.36 % 3.09 % Efficiency ratio 51.97 % 50.39 % 50.70 % 51.47 % 52.72 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.79 % 1.82 % 1.67 % 1.78 % 1.68 %

(1) ROA (PPNR) and ROE (PPNR) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's reasons and purposes for using these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth on Table Page 10 of this earnings release. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. (2) Average tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,393,843 $ 207,958 5.36 % $ 14,925,298 $ 175,078 4.65 % $ 13,447,009 $ 133,821 3.95 % Investment securities 2,254,678 14,758 2.60 % 2,366,696 13,498 2.26 % 2,674,903 10,657 1.58 % FHLB stock and other investments 114,077 1,521 5.29 % 107,724 606 2.23 % 773,579 691 0.35 % Total interest earning assets $ 17,762,598 $ 224,237 5.01 % $ 17,399,718 $ 189,182 4.31 % $ 16,895,491 $ 145,169 3.41 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 5,733,448 $ 34,991 2.42 % $ 6,255,271 $ 19,614 1.24 % $ 5,961,363 $ 5,522 0.37 % Savings 297,128 968 1.29 % 324,487 969 1.18 % 316,758 946 1.18 % Time deposits 4,276,655 27,317 2.53 % 3,146,432 10,084 1.27 % 2,823,613 2,437 0.34 % Total interest bearing deposits 10,307,231 63,276 2.44 % 9,726,190 30,667 1.25 % 9,101,734 8,905 0.39 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 838,335 6,988 3.31 % 448,837 2,393 2.12 % 216,882 648 1.19 % Convertible notes, net 217,002 1,322 2.38 % 216,762 1,322 2.39 % 216,078 1,322 2.39 % Subordinated debentures 102,496 2,130 8.13 % 102,182 1,614 6.18 % 101,295 976 3.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 11,465,064 $ 73,716 2.55 % $ 10,493,971 $ 35,996 1.36 % $ 9,635,989 $ 11,851 0.49 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,174,217 5,719,155 5,967,251 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 16,639,281 1.76 % $ 16,213,126 0.88 % $ 15,603,240 0.30 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 150,521 2.46 % $ 153,186 2.95 % $ 133,318 2.92 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.49 % 3.13 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,174,217 $ - - % $ 5,719,155 $ - - % $ 5,967,251 $ - - % Interest bearing deposits 10,307,231 63,276 2.44 % 9,726,190 30,667 1.25 % 9,101,734 8,905 0.39 % Total deposits $ 15,481,448 $ 63,276 1.62 % $ 15,445,345 $ 30,667 0.79 % $ 15,068,985 $ 8,905 0.23 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 14,634,627 $ 660,732 4.51 % $ 13,343,431 $ 528,174 3.96 % Investment securities 2,415,621 52,220 2.16 % 2,392,589 35,492 1.48 % FHLB stock and other investments 176,313 3,163 1.79 % 844,010 2,866 0.34 % Total interest earning assets $ 17,226,561 $ 716,115 4.16 % $ 16,580,030 $ 566,532 3.42 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 6,202,104 $ 68,961 1.11 % $ 5,657,958 $ 22,867 0.40 % Savings 315,775 3,802 1.20 % 309,295 3,623 1.17 % Time deposits 3,084,851 42,076 1.36 % 3,178,722 15,521 0.49 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,602,730 114,839 1.20 % 9,145,975 42,011 0.46 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 528,342 11,525 2.18 % 208,721 2,561 1.23 % Convertible notes, net 216,654 5,289 2.41 % 215,633 5,289 2.42 % Subordinated debentures 102,037 6,041 5.84 % 100,848 3,901 3.82 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 10,449,763 $ 137,694 1.32 % $ 9,671,177 $ 53,762 0.56 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,569,534 5,581,803 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 16,019,297 0.86 % $ 15,252,980 0.35 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 578,421 2.84 % $ 512,770 2.86 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.09 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 5,569,534 $ - - % $ 5,581,803 $ - - % Interest bearing deposits 9,602,730 114,839 1.20 % 9,145,975 42,011 0.46 % Total deposits $ 15,172,264 $ 114,839 0.76 % $ 14,727,778 $ 42,011 0.29 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 % change Loans, including loans held for sale $ 15,393,843 $ 14,925,298 3 % $ 13,447,009 14 % $ 14,634,627 $ 13,343,431 10 % Investments 2,368,755 2,474,420 (4 )% 3,448,482 (31 )% 2,591,934 3,236,599 (20 )% Interest earning assets 17,762,598 17,399,718 2 % 16,895,491 5 % 17,226,561 16,580,030 4 % Total assets 18,863,726 18,428,874 2 % 17,834,345 6 % 18,231,609 17,467,665 4 % Interest bearing deposits 10,307,231 9,726,190 6 % 9,101,734 13 % 9,602,730 9,145,975 5 % Interest bearing liabilities 11,465,064 10,493,971 9 % 9,635,989 19 % 10,449,763 9,671,177 8 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 5,174,217 5,719,155 (10 )% 5,967,251 (13 )% 5,569,534 5,581,803 - % Stockholders' equity 1,997,460 2,032,362 (2 )% 2,079,694 (4 )% 2,034,027 2,071,453 (2 )% Net interest earning assets 6,297,534 6,905,747 (9 )% 7,259,502 (13 )% 6,776,798 6,908,853 (2 )% LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change Commercial loans $ 5,109,532 $ 5,124,421 - % $ 4,208,674 21 % Real estate loans 9,414,580 9,504,893 (1 )% 9,105,931 3 % Consumer and other loans 879,428 861,873 2 % 638,138 38 % Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 15,403,540 15,491,187 (1 )% 13,952,743 10 % Allowance for credit losses (162,359 ) (160,561 ) 1 % (140,550 ) 16 % Loans receivable, net $ 15,241,181 $ 15,330,626 (1 )% $ 13,812,193 10 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change Retail buildings $ 2,585,383 $ 2,632,564 (2 )% $ 2,522,976 2 % Hotels/motels 952,579 1,091,047 (13 )% 1,308,405 (27 )% Gas stations/car washes 1,054,720 1,056,217 - % 1,050,730 - % Mixed-use facilities 848,417 825,289 3 % 854,793 (1 )% Warehouses 1,294,893 1,271,104 2 % 1,244,339 4 % Multifamily 1,295,644 1,199,320 8 % 744,068 74 % Other 1,382,944 1,429,352 (3 )% 1,380,620 - % Total $ 9,414,580 $ 9,504,893 (1 )% $ 9,105,931 3 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 % change 12/31/2021 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,849,493 $ 5,590,952 (13 )% $ 5,751,870 (16 )% Money market and other 5,615,784 5,885,093 (5 )% 6,178,850 (9 )% Saving deposits 283,464 317,841 (11 )% 321,377 (12 )% Time deposits 4,990,060 3,708,323 35 % 2,788,353 79 % Total deposits $ 15,738,801 $ 15,502,209 2 % $ 15,040,450 5 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL RATIOS: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,019,328 $ 1,975,725 $ 2,092,983 Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.55 % 10.32 % 11.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15 % 10.92 % 11.70 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.97 % 11.72 % 12.42 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.15 % 10.25 % 10.11 % Total risk weighted assets $ 17,049,410 $ 17,065,355 $ 15,036,292 Book value per common share $ 16.90 $ 16.54 $ 17.44 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.29 % 8.09 % 9.31 % Tangible common equity per share (1) $ 12.96 $ 12.60 $ 13.51 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company's capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. A quantitative reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 147,450 $ 140,550 $ 136,774 $ 140,550 $ 206,741 Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,200 9,200 3,200 (11,000 ) 1,500 9,600 (12,200 ) Recoveries 3,222 331 1,642 19,403 3,615 24,598 8,245 Charge offs (9,624 ) (550 ) (712 ) (1,503 ) (1,339 ) (12,389 ) (62,236 ) Balance at end of period $ 162,359 $ 160,561 $ 151,580 $ 147,450 $ 140,550 $ 162,359 $ 140,550 Net charge offs (recoveries)/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17 % 0.01 % (0.03 )% (0.52 )% (0.07 )% (0.08 )% 0.40 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES): 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Real estate loans $ 2,022 $ 9 $ (508 ) $ (16,418 ) $ (2,352 ) $ (14,895 ) $ 51,705 Commercial loans 4,174 115 (461 ) (1,529 ) 144 2,299 1,362 Consumer loans 206 95 39 47 (68 ) 387 924 Total net charge offs (recoveries) $ 6,402 $ 219 $ (930 ) $ (17,900 ) $ (2,276 ) $ (12,209 ) $ 53,991

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522 $ 52,717 $ 54,616 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status 401 5,306 12,468 3,090 2,131 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 16,931 25,631 26,572 44,555 52,418 Total nonperforming loans 67,019 95,508 108,562 100,362 109,165 Other real estate owned 2,418 1,480 2,010 2,010 2,597 Total nonperforming assets $ 69,437 $ 96,988 $ 110,572 $ 102,372 $ 111,762 Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets/loans receivable & OREO 0.45 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.73 % 0.80 % Nonperforming assets/total capital 3.44 % 4.91 % 5.53 % 5.02 % 5.34 % Nonperforming loans/loans receivable 0.44 % 0.62 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.78 % Nonaccrual loans/loans receivable 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.37 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses/loans receivable 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans 326.76 % 248.66 % 218.03 % 279.70 % 257.34 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 242.26 % 168.11 % 139.63 % 146.92 % 128.75 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming assets 233.82 % 165.55 % 137.09 % 144.03 % 125.76 % (1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $9.8 million, $9.9 million, $13.2 million, $17.0 million, and $19.5 million, at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. NONACCRUAL LOANS BY TYPE: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Real estate loans $ 33,915 $ 47,807 $ 53,966 $ 36,655 $ 39,756 Commercial loans 5,620 7,675 8,206 8,686 11,025 Consumer loans 10,152 9,089 7,350 7,376 3,835 Total $ 49,687 $ 64,571 $ 69,522 $ 52,717 $ 54,616 ACCRUING TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURED LOANS: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Retail buildings $ 3,331 $ 5,474 $ 6,337 $ 24,356 $ 28,483 Hotels/motels - - - - 472 Gas stations/car washes 181 185 189 193 197 Mixed-use facilities 6 2,832 2,837 2,836 2,846 Warehouses 4,940 4,988 4,770 5,321 5,366 Other (2) 8,473 12,152 12,439 11,849 15,054 Total $ 16,931 $ 25,631 $ 26,572 $ 44,555 $ 52,418 (2) Includes commercial business, consumer, and other loans

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 30 - 59 days $ 7,049 $ 13,092 $ 10,090 $ 12,439 $ 29,723 60 - 89 days 2,243 4,933 6,354 3,090 10,345 Total $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 $ 15,529 $ 40,068 ACCRUING DELINQUENT LOANS 30-89 DAYS PAST DUE BY TYPE: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Real estate loans $ 4,115 $ 9,694 $ 7,919 $ 6,097 $ 20,232 Commercial loans 3,300 6,165 3,397 5,003 3,057 Consumer loans 1,877 2,166 5,128 4,429 16,779 Total $ 9,292 $ 18,025 $ 16,444 $ 15,529 $ 40,068 CRITICIZED LOANS: 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Special mention $ 157,263 $ 79,399 $ 95,797 $ 166,958 $ 257,194 Substandard 104,073 204,713 244,748 226,661 242,397 Total criticized loans $ 261,336 $ 284,112 $ 340,545 $ 393,619 $ 499,591

Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures Management reviews select non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's and the Bank's financial performance and in response to market participant interest. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management is provided below. Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,997,460 $ 2,032,362 $ 2,079,694 $ 2,034,027 $ 2,071,453 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (470,442 ) (470,941 ) (472,405 ) (471,176 ) (473,177 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,527,018 $ 1,561,421 $ 1,607,289 $ 1,562,851 $ 1,598,276 Net income $ 51,703 $ 53,748 $ 51,623 $ 218,277 $ 204,572 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 13.54 % 13.77 % 12.85 % 13.97 % 12.80 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,019,328 $ 1,975,725 $ 2,092,983 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (470,176 ) (470,662 ) (472,121 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,549,152 $ 1,505,063 $ 1,620,862 Total assets $ 19,164,491 $ 19,083,388 $ 17,889,061 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (470,176 ) (470,662 ) (472,121 ) Tangible assets $ 18,694,315 $ 18,612,726 $ 17,416,940 Common shares outstanding 119,495,209 119,479,253 120,006,452 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.29 % 8.09 % 9.31 % Tangible common equity per share $ 12.96 $ 12.60 $ 13.51 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net interest income before provision (credit) for credit losses $ 150,521 $ 153,186 $ 133,318 $ 578,421 $ 512,770 Noninterest income 12,110 13,355 13,097 51,397 43,594 Revenue 162,631 166,541 146,415 629,818 556,364 Less noninterest expense 84,518 83,914 74,236 324,170 293,292 Pre-provision net revenue $ 78,113 $ 82,627 $ 72,179 $ 305,648 $ 263,072 Average assets $ 18,863,726 $ 18,428,874 $ 17,834,345 $ 18,231,609 $ 17,467,665 ROA (PPNR) 1.66 % 1.79 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.51 % Average stockholders' equity 1,997,460 2,032,362 2,079,694 2,034,027 2,071,453 ROE (PPNR) 15.64 % 16.26 % 13.88 % 15.03 % 12.70 %

Contacts

Angie Yang

SVP, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

213-251-2219

angie.yang@bankofhope.com