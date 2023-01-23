MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) today announced net income of $40.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $54.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $52.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $49.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $54.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $196.3 million, or $4.70 per diluted share, compared to $224.8 million, or $5.21 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted net income was $209.7 million, or $5.02 per diluted share in 2022 compared to $225.9 million, or $5.24 per diluted share in 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023. The Board of Directors additionally authorized the Company to repurchase up to $125 million of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2023, at the discretion of management.

Highlights

Net income of $40.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $49.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share

Organic loan growth of 9.6% annualized for the quarter (excluding warehouse and PPP)

Improved credit metrics with nonperforming assets of 0.35% of total assets

Net charge-offs for the quarter of 0.02%, annualized

Increase in loan yield, net of acquired loan accretion and PPP income, to 5.01%, compared to 4.62% in the linked quarter

"Our full-year 2022 results illustrate the ability of our business model to deliver healthy loan growth, sustainable earnings, and resilient credit quality throughout the economic cycle," said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. "Despite both macroeconomic uncertainty and a dynamic interest rate environment, our bankers across Texas and Colorado continued to attract new business and deepen existing relationships through year-end. Our fourth quarter results also included healthy loan growth, resilient credit quality, and a renewed focus on expense discipline. While we will remain vigilant against emerging risks heading into 2023, we are nonetheless encouraged by the momentum generated this past year by our talented bankers across four of the strongest markets in the country."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $141.8 million for fourth quarter 2022 compared to $132.7 million for fourth quarter 2021 and $147.3 million for third quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income from the prior year was primarily driven by year over year loan growth as well as increased rates on interest earning assets due to Fed Funds rate increases, offset by increased funding costs on deposit accounts in addition to lower acquired loan accretion and PPP income for the year over year period. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to the increased funding costs on our deposit products as a result of the continued rate increases offset to a lesser extent by increased earnings on interest earning assets, primarily loans and interest-bearing cash accounts. The fourth quarter 2022 includes $1.1 million in acquired loan accretion compared to $2.1 million in third quarter 2022 and $5.7 million in fourth quarter 2021. In addition, net PPP fees of $58 thousand were recognized in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $4.0 million in fourth quarter 2021 and $343 thousand in third quarter 2022. Total fees left to be recognized were $101 thousand as of December 31, 2022.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets decreased $1.4 billion and totaled $16.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $17.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $68.9 million from $16.0 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease from the prior year is primarily due to lower average interest bearing cash balances, which decreased approximately $2.9 billion offset by an increase of $1.4 billion in average loan balances for the year over year period. The increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to organic loan growth for the quarter.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.67% for fourth quarter 2022 compared to 3.30% for fourth quarter 2021 and 4.30% for third quarter 2022. The increase in asset yield compared to the linked quarter and prior year is primarily a result of increases in the Fed Funds rate, while the prior year increase is also a result of the shift in earning assets from lower yielding interest-bearing deposit balances to higher yielding loans due to the strong loan growth for the year over year period. The average loan yield, net of acquired loan accretion and PPP income was 5.01% for the current quarter, compared to 4.07% for prior year quarter and 4.62% for the linked quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 1.81% for fourth quarter 2022 compared to 0.46% for fourth quarter 2021 and 1.02% for third quarter 2022. The increase from the linked quarter and prior year is reflective of higher rates on deposit products and short-term borrowings as a result of Fed Funds rate increases.

The net interest margin was 3.49% for fourth quarter 2022 compared to 3.00% for fourth quarter 2021 and 3.64% for third quarter 2022. The net interest margin excluding acquired loan accretion was 3.46% for fourth quarter 2022 compared to 2.87% fourth quarter 2021 and 3.59% for third quarter 2022. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to higher earnings on loans due to organic growth for the year over year period, in addition to higher yields resulting from Fed rate increases, offset by increased funding costs on deposit products. The prior year change also reflects a shift in the asset mix to higher yielding assets due to loan growth. The decrease in the net interest margin from the linked quarter was primarily due to the increased funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $3.9 million compared to fourth quarter 2021 and $2.3 million compared to third quarter 2022.

The change from the prior year primarily reflects decreases of $3.2 million and $1.1 million, in mortgage banking revenue and mortgage warehouse purchase fees while the linked quarter change reflects decreases of $936 thousand in mortgage banking revenue, $205 thousand in mortgage warehouse purchase fees, respectively, and $723 thousand in other nonintereset income.

Both mortgage banking revenue and mortgage warehouse purchase fees were lower in fourth quarter 2022 compared to prior year and linked quarter due to decreased demand and lower volumes, as well as narrower margins resulting from rate increases over the year. Offsetting the decrease in mortgage banking revenue was a fair value gain on derivative hedging instruments of $291 thousand in fourth quarter 2022 compared to a fair value loss of $378 thousand in fourth quarter 2021 and a fair value gain of $61 thousand in third quarter 2022.

The decrease in other noninterest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the termination of a correspondent relationship during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $18.9 million compared to fourth quarter 2021 and $7.0 million compared to third quarter 2022. As explained below, $10.4 million of non-recurring transactions related to salaries and benefits expense and impairment charges were recorded during fourth quarter 2022.

The increase in noninterest expense in fourth quarter 2022 compared to the prior year is due primarily to increases of $11.0 million in salaries and benefits expenses, $1.4 million in occupancy expenses, $902 thousand in communications and technology expense and, $1.0 million in professional fees and $3.7 million in other noninterest expense.

The increase in noninterest expense in fourth quarter 2022 compared to the linked quarter is due primarily to increases of $3.1 million in salaries and benefits expenses, $1.1 million in professional fees and $2.7 million in other noninterest expense.

The increase in salaries and benefits from the prior year is due primarily to $7.1 million in severance and accelerated stock vesting expenses recognized in fourth quarter 2022 due to a targeted reduction-in-force related to departmental and business line restructurings that occurred mid-quarter. Salaries, bonus, payroll taxes, insurance expense and 401(k) match were $4.6 million higher in the current quarter compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to additional headcount, including several executive and senior positions added during the year over year period. In addition, deferred salaries expense, which reduces overall expense, was $1.3 million lower compared the prior year quarter. Offsetting these changes was $1.2 million in lower mortgage commissions and incentives due to lower volumes for the year over year period.

The increase in salaries and benefits expense from the linked quarter was driven by the separation expenses described above, which were $3.8 million higher than the linked quarter, offset by related declines in salaries and bonus expense totaling $1.9 million due to the reduction-in-force. In addition, third quarter 2022 includes a $1.0 million economic development incentive grant related to job growth recorded as an offset to salaries expense.

The increase in occupancy expenses from the prior year was primarily due to higher depreciation and property tax expense due to the opening of the second phase of the Company's headquarters campus in second quarter 2022. The increase in communications and technology expense from prior year was due to higher data processing costs and software expense for the year over year period.

The increase in professional fees compared to prior year and the linked quarter was due primarily to increased consulting fees related to various departmental and infrastructure projects.

The increase in other noninterest expense compared to the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to asset impairment charges of $3.3 million during fourth quarter 2022 including the write-off of capitalized software costs related a terminated infrastructure initiative project during the quarter, as well as the write-off related to a correspondent bank relationship terminated during the quarter as described above.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded $2.8 million provision for credit losses for fourth quarter 2022, compared to zero provision expense for fourth quarter 2021 and $3.1 million provision for the linked quarter. Provision expense during a given period is generally dependent on changes in various factors, including economic conditions, credit quality and past due trends, as well as loan growth and charge-offs or specific credit loss allocations taken during the respective period.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $148.8 million, or 1.09% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $148.7 million, or 1.28% at December 31, 2021 and compared to $146.4 million, or 1.10% at September 30, 2022. The dollar increase from the linked quarter is primarily due to provision taken during the quarter in addition to changes in specific credit loss allocations and net charge-offs taken during the period. The percentage decrease from the prior year reflects changes in the economic outlook, specifically related to the COVID pandemic.

The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures was $3.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.7 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $4.3 million at September 30, 2022. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments are generally driven by the remaining unfunded amount and the expected utilization rate of a given loan segment.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $10.7 million was recorded for the fourth quarter 2022, an effective rate of 20.7% compared to tax expense of $13.6 million and an effective rate of 20.1% for the prior year quarter and tax expense of $13.5 million and an effective rate of 20.5% for the linked quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $13.6 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $13.3 billion at September 30, 2022 and $11.7 billion at December 31, 2021. PPP loans totaled $5.0 million, $7.0 million and $112.1 million as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans and mortgage warehouse loans increased $320.0 million, or 9.6% on an annualized basis, during fourth quarter 2022.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans decreased to $297.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from $402.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $801.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $105.1 million, or 26.1% from the linked quarter and a decrease of $504.6 million, or 62.9% year over year. The changes from the linked quarter and prior year are reflective of decreased demand and lower volumes related to mortgage rate increases and shorter dwell times for the year over year period.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased to $64.1 million, or 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $81.1 million or 0.45% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and increased from $57.5 million, or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Total nonperforming loans decreased to $40.1 million, or 0.29% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022, compared to $57.0 million, or 0.43% at September 30, 2022 and $57.3 million, or 0.49% at December 31, 2021.

The decrease in nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets from the linked quarter is primarily due to the sale of a $7.7 million commercial nonaccrual loan and the payoff and partial charge-off of a $10.2 million commercial nonaccrual loan.

The decrease in nonperforming loans for the year over year period reflects the sale and payoff of the commercial nonaccrual loans discussed above and the foreclosure of an $11.7 million commercial real estate property that was moved to other real estate owned during third quarter 2022, offset by the addition of a $12.5 million commercial real estate placed on nonaccrual. The increase in nonperforming assets from the prior year also reflects the foreclosure of a $12.9 million commercial real estate property that was both added to nonaccrual and foreclosed upon during the first half of 2022.

Charge-offs were 0.02% annualized in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 0.04% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.10% annualized in the prior year quarter.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits were $15.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $15.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and compared to $15.6 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $567.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.2 million from September 30, 2022 and an increase of $133.7 million from December 31, 2021. The year over year and linked quarter changes reflect additions of FHLB advances of $150.0 million and $100.0 million, respectively, while the year over year change also reflects reductions of $17.0 million in borrowings on the Company's unsecured line of credit.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2022, the estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 10.09%, 9.49%, 10.45% and 12.35%, respectively, compared to 10.00%, 9.41%, 10.35%, and 12.27%, respectively, at September 30, 2022 and 11.12%, 8.80%, 11.52%, and 13.67%, respectively at December 31, 2021.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, doing business as Independent Financial, Independent Bank Group serves customers across Texas and Colorado with a wide range of relationship-driven banking services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings," "tangible book value," "tangible book value per common share," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted net interest margin," "return on tangible equity," "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 189,769 $ 173,687 $ 150,696 $ 140,865 $ 145,954 Interest expense 47,982 26,413 12,697 9,717 13,303 Net interest income 141,787 147,274 137,999 131,148 132,651 Provision for credit losses 2,833 3,100 - (1,443 ) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,954 144,174 137,999 132,591 132,651 Noninterest income 11,227 13,477 13,877 12,885 15,086 Noninterest expense 98,774 91,733 85,925 82,457 79,908 Income tax expense 10,653 13,481 13,591 12,279 13,642 Net income 40,754 52,437 52,360 50,740 54,187 Adjusted net income (1) 49,433 54,880 53,304 52,130 54,995 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings: Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.27 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 $ 1.26 Diluted 0.99 1.27 1.25 1.18 1.26 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 1.20 1.33 1.28 1.22 1.28 Diluted (1) 1.20 1.33 1.27 1.22 1.28 Dividends 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.36 Book value 57.91 57.19 57.45 58.94 60.26 Tangible book value (1) 32.25 31.44 31.61 34.02 35.25 Common shares outstanding 41,190,677 41,165,006 41,156,261 42,795,228 42,756,234 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2) 41,193,716 41,167,258 41,737,534 42,768,079 42,874,182 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 41,285,383 41,253,662 41,813,443 42,841,471 42,940,354 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 18,258,414 $ 17,944,493 $ 18,107,093 $ 17,963,253 $ 18,732,648 Cash and cash equivalents 654,322 516,159 776,131 1,604,256 2,608,444 Securities available for sale 1,691,784 1,730,163 1,846,132 1,938,726 2,006,727 Securities held to maturity 207,059 207,516 207,972 188,047 - Loans, held for sale 11,310 21,973 26,519 22,743 32,124 Loans, held for investment (3) 13,597,264 13,285,757 12,979,938 11,958,759 11,650,598 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 312,099 409,044 538,190 569,554 788,848 Allowance for credit losses on loans 148,787 146,395 144,170 146,313 148,706 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,057,020 1,060,131 1,063,248 1,066,366 1,069,511 Other real estate owned 23,900 23,900 12,900 - - Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,736,830 5,107,001 5,123,321 5,003,728 5,066,588 Interest-bearing deposits 10,384,587 9,854,007 9,940,627 9,846,543 10,487,320 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 567,066 466,892 509,718 419,545 433,371 Junior subordinated debentures 54,419 54,370 54,320 54,270 54,221 Total stockholders' equity 2,385,383 2,354,340 2,364,335 2,522,460 2,576,650

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 0.90 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 6.85 8.66 8.62 7.99 8.35 Return on tangible equity (4) 12.42 15.52 15.32 13.64 14.30 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.09 1.22 1.21 1.15 1.13 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 8.31 9.07 8.78 8.21 8.48 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 15.07 16.24 15.60 14.02 14.51 Net interest margin 3.49 3.64 3.51 3.22 3.00 Efficiency ratio (5) 62.52 55.13 54.52 55.07 51.96 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) (5) 55.51 53.23 53.75 54.37 51.33 Credit Quality Ratios (3) (6) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.40 % 0.31 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.29 0.43 0.54 0.59 0.49 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate 0.47 0.61 0.64 0.59 0.49 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 371.14 256.65 206.28 205.99 259.35 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.09 1.10 1.11 1.22 1.28 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02 0.04 0.09 0.01 0.10 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.09 % 10.00 % 9.81 % 11.09 % 11.12 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 9.49 9.41 9.28 9.38 8.80 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.45 10.35 10.17 11.48 11.52 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.35 12.27 12.24 13.72 13.67 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 13.06 13.12 13.06 14.04 13.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.72 7.67 7.63 8.62 8.53

____________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights). (3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans and includes SBA PPP loans of $4,958, $7,029, $26,669, $67,011 and $112,128, respectively. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (5) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (6) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $64,109, $81,054, $82,905, $71,143 and $57,452, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings totaled $40,089, $57,040, $69,891, $71,029 and $57,338, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Annual Selected Financial Information Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Per Share Data Net income - basic $ 4.71 $ 5.22 Net income - diluted 4.70 5.21 Cash dividends 1.52 1.32 Book value 57.91 60.26 Outstanding Shares Period-end shares 41,190,677 42,756,234 Weighted average shares - basic (1) 41,710,829 43,070,452 Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 41,794,088 43,129,237 Selected Annual Ratios Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 8.04 8.86 Net interest margin 3.46 3.10

(1) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 174,445 $ 135,619 $ 602,210 $ 547,931 Interest on taxable securities 8,036 6,686 32,944 22,754 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,631 2,137 10,360 8,344 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 4,657 1,512 9,503 4,533 Total interest income 189,769 145,954 655,017 583,562 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 42,322 8,858 77,628 44,199 Interest on FHLB advances 1,231 505 2,017 2,038 Interest on other borrowings 3,465 3,504 14,451 15,247 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 964 436 2,713 1,756 Total interest expense 47,982 13,303 96,809 63,240 Net interest income 141,787 132,651 558,208 520,322 Provision for credit losses 2,833 - 4,490 (9,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,954 132,651 553,718 529,322 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,208 2,712 12,204 9,842 Investment management fees 2,148 2,247 9,146 8,586 Mortgage banking revenue 1,243 4,443 8,938 23,157 Mortgage warehouse purchase program fees 391 1,495 2,676 6,908 (Loss) gain on sale of loans (343 ) 30 (1,844 ) 56 Gain on sale of other real estate - - - 63 Gain on sale of securities available for sale - 13 - 13 Loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment (184 ) (243 ) (494 ) (304 ) Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,384 1,368 5,371 5,209 Other 3,380 3,021 15,469 12,987 Total noninterest income 11,227 15,086 51,466 66,517 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 57,250 46,268 212,087 180,336 Occupancy 11,412 9,972 42,938 40,688 Communications and technology 6,661 5,759 24,937 22,355 FDIC assessment 2,052 1,366 6,883 5,865 Advertising and public relations 523 217 2,106 1,097 Other real estate owned expenses, net (168 ) - 31 4 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,111 3,145 12,491 12,580 Professional fees 4,581 3,558 15,571 15,530 Other 13,352 9,623 41,845 35,151 Total noninterest expense 98,774 79,908 358,889 313,606 Income before taxes 51,407 67,829 246,295 282,233 Income tax expense 10,653 13,642 50,004 57,483 Net income $ 40,754 $ 54,187 $ 196,291 $ 224,750

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 134,183 $ 243,926 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 520,139 2,364,518 Cash and cash equivalents 654,322 2,608,444 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 496 3,245 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,691,784 2,006,727 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively 207,059 - Loans held for sale (includes $10,612 and $28,249 carried at fair value, respectively) 11,310 32,124 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $148,787 and $148,706, respectively 13,760,576 12,290,740 Premises and equipment, net 355,368 308,023 Other real estate owned 23,900 - Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 23,436 21,573 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 240,448 235,637 Deferred tax asset 78,669 26,178 Goodwill 994,021 994,021 Other intangible assets, net 62,999 75,490 Other assets 154,026 130,446 Total assets $ 18,258,414 $ 18,732,648 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,736,830 $ 5,066,588 Interest-bearing 10,384,587 10,487,320 Total deposits 15,121,417 15,553,908 FHLB advances 300,000 150,000 Other borrowings 267,066 283,371 Junior subordinated debentures 54,419 54,221 Other liabilities 130,129 114,498 Total liabilities 15,873,031 16,155,998 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively) - - Common stock (41,190,677 and 42,756,234 shares outstanding, respectively) 412 428 Additional paid-in capital 1,959,193 1,945,497 Retained earnings 638,354 625,484 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (212,576 ) 5,241 Total stockholders' equity 2,385,383 2,576,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,258,414 $ 18,732,648

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 13,722,274 $ 174,445 5.04 % $ 12,294,835 $ 135,619 4.38 % Taxable securities 1,475,585 8,036 2.16 1,493,924 6,686 1.78 Nontaxable securities 424,519 2,631 2.46 376,368 2,137 2.25 Interest-bearing deposits and other 486,369 4,657 3.80 3,370,591 1,512 0.18 Total interest-earning assets 16,108,747 189,769 4.67 17,535,718 145,954 3.30 Noninterest-earning assets 1,885,384 1,839,196 Total assets $ 17,994,131 $ 19,374,914 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,989,205 $ 25,440 1.69 % $ 6,375,607 $ 4,850 0.30 % Savings accounts 778,692 98 0.05 749,412 223 0.12 Money market accounts 1,935,083 10,380 2.13 2,616,661 2,625 0.40 Certificates of deposit 1,280,598 6,404 1.98 1,147,917 1,160 0.40 Total deposits 9,983,578 42,322 1.68 10,889,597 8,858 0.32 FHLB advances 218,478 1,231 2.24 347,826 505 0.58 Other borrowings - short-term - - - 8,457 40 1.88 Other borrowings - long-term 267,005 3,465 5.15 266,311 3,464 5.16 Junior subordinated debentures 54,402 964 7.03 54,204 436 3.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,523,463 47,982 1.81 11,566,395 13,303 0.46 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 4,988,091 5,106,155 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 122,940 127,990 Stockholders' equity 2,359,637 2,574,374 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,994,131 $ 19,374,914 Net interest income $ 141,787 $ 132,651 Interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.84 % Net interest margin (2) 3.49 3.00 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 142,845 3.52 $ 133,681 3.02 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 153.07 151.61

____________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis For The Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. For The Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 13,148,633 $ 602,210 4.58 % $ 12,501,641 $ 547,931 4.38 % Taxable securities 1,617,454 32,944 2.04 1,204,153 22,754 1.89 Nontaxable securities 429,057 10,360 2.41 358,261 8,344 2.33 Interest-bearing deposits and other 921,391 9,503 1.03 2,693,812 4,533 0.17 Total interest-earning assets 16,116,535 655,017 4.06 16,757,867 583,562 3.48 Noninterest-earning assets 1,892,555 1,800,301 Total assets $ 18,009,090 $ 18,558,168 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 6,002,530 $ 45,405 0.76 % $ 5,967,655 $ 22,615 0.38 % Savings accounts 787,937 387 0.05 711,401 1,034 0.15 Money market accounts 2,130,908 21,562 1.01 2,584,386 13,580 0.53 Certificates of deposit 1,027,561 10,274 1.00 1,269,736 6,970 0.55 Total deposits 9,948,936 77,628 0.78 10,533,178 44,199 0.42 FHLB advances 150,890 2,017 1.34 362,192 2,038 0.56 Other borrowings - short-term 15,918 593 3.73 6,278 118 1.88 Other borrowings - long-term 266,746 13,858 5.20 287,860 15,129 5.26 Junior subordinated debentures 54,328 2,713 4.99 54,130 1,756 3.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,436,818 96,809 0.93 11,243,638 63,240 0.56 Noninterest-bearing checking accounts 5,018,631 4,675,667 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 111,326 102,205 Stockholders' equity 2,442,315 2,536,658 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,009,090 $ 18,558,168 Net interest income $ 558,208 $ 520,322 Interest rate spread 3.13 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (2) 3.46 3.10 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 562,633 3.49 $ 524,260 3.13 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 154.42 149.04

____________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio Composition As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Total Loans By Class December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial (1) $ 2,240,959 16.1 % $ 1,983,886 15.9 % Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 312,099 2.2 788,848 6.3 Real estate: Commercial real estate 7,817,447 56.2 6,617,455 53.1 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,231,071 8.8 1,180,181 9.5 Residential real estate (2) 1,604,169 11.5 1,332,246 10.7 Single-family interim construction 508,839 3.7 380,627 3.0 Agricultural 124,422 0.9 106,512 0.8 Consumer 81,667 0.6 81,815 0.7 Total loans 13,920,673 100.0 % 12,471,570 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (148,787 ) (148,706 ) Total loans, net $ 13,771,886 $ 12,322,864

____________

(1) Includes SBA PPP loans of $4,958 with net deferred loan fees of $101 and $112,128 with net deferred fees of $2,552 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale of $11,310 and $32,124 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 141,787 $ 147,274 $ 137,999 $ 131,148 $ 132,651 Provision Expense - Reported (b) 2,833 3,100 - (1,443 ) - Noninterest Income - Reported (c) 11,227 13,477 13,877 12,885 15,086 Loss (gain) on sale of loans 343 - 17 1,484 (30 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale - - - - (13 ) Loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 184 101 46 163 243 Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (36 ) (60 ) (45 ) (51 ) (27 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (d) 11,718 13,518 13,895 14,481 15,259 Noninterest Expense - Reported (e) 98,774 91,733 85,925 82,457 79,908 Separation expense (1) (7,131 ) (2,809 ) (1,106 ) - - Economic development employee incentive grant - 1,000 - - - Impairment of assets (3,286 ) (1,156 ) - - - COVID-19 expense (2) - - - - (614 ) Acquisition expense (3) (40 ) (65 ) (65 ) (130 ) (225 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (f) 88,317 88,703 84,754 82,327 79,069 Income Tax Expense - Reported (g) 10,653 13,481 13,591 12,279 13,642 Net Income - Reported (a) - (b) + (c) - (e) - (g) = (h) 40,754 52,437 52,360 50,740 54,187 Adjusted Net Income (4) (a) - (b) + (d) - (f) = (i) $ 49,433 $ 54,880 $ 53,304 $ 52,130 $ 54,995 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY (5) Total Average Assets (j) $ 17,994,131 $ 17,893,072 $ 17,715,989 $ 18,439,352 $ 19,374,914 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (k) 2,359,637 2,401,544 2,435,117 2,575,784 2,574,374 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (6) (l) 1,301,558 1,340,363 1,370,825 1,508,370 1,503,815 Reported Return on Average Assets (h) / (j) 0.90 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Reported Return on Average Equity (h) / (k) 6.85 8.66 8.62 7.99 8.35 Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity (h) / (l) 12.42 15.52 15.32 13.64 14.30 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (7) (i) / (j) 1.09 1.22 1.21 1.15 1.13 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (7) (i) / (k) 8.31 9.07 8.78 8.21 8.48 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (7) (i) / (l) 15.07 16.24 15.60 14.02 14.51 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (m) $ 3,111 $ 3,117 $ 3,118 $ 3,145 $ 3,145 Reported Efficiency Ratio (e - m) / (a + c) 62.52 % 55.13 % 54.52 % 55.07 % 51.96 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (f - m) / (a + d) 55.51 53.23 53.75 54.37 51.33

____________

(1) Separation expenses include severance and accelerated vesting expense for stock awards related to the separation of certain employees. The quarter ended December 31, 2022 reflects a reduction in workforce due to the restructuring of certain departments and business lines. The quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 reflect payments made due to the separation of executive officers, while the quarter ended September 30, 2022 also includes $202 thousand in severance payments and accelerated vesting expense for stock awards related to the dissolution of a Company department. (2) COVID-19 expense includes expenses for COVID testing kits, vaccination incentive bonuses, and personal protection and cleaning supplies. (3) Acquisition expenses includes compensation related expenses for equity awards granted at acquisition. (4) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.7%, 20.5%, 20.6%, 19.5%, and 20.1%, respectively. (5) Quarterly metrics are annualized. (6) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (7) Calculated using adjusted net income.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets Ratio As of the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,385,383 $ 2,354,340 $ 2,364,335 $ 2,522,460 $ 2,576,650 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (62,999 ) (66,110 ) (69,227 ) (72,345 ) (75,490 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,328,363 $ 1,294,209 $ 1,301,087 $ 1,456,094 $ 1,507,139 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 18,258,414 $ 17,944,493 $ 18,107,093 $ 17,963,253 $ 18,732,648 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (62,999 ) (66,110 ) (69,227 ) (72,345 ) (75,490 ) Tangible assets $ 17,201,394 $ 16,884,362 $ 17,043,845 $ 16,896,887 $ 17,663,137 Common shares outstanding 41,190,677 41,165,006 41,156,261 42,795,228 42,756,234 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.72 % 7.67 % 7.63 % 8.62 % 8.53 % Book value per common share $ 57.91 $ 57.19 $ 57.45 $ 58.94 $ 60.26 Tangible book value per common share 32.25 31.44 31.61 34.02 35.25

