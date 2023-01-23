Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.01.2023
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
23.01.2023
Ashland, Inc.: Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, there were 54,271,587 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environment, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,900 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Seth A. MrozekCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-5010+1 (302) 995-3158
samrozek@ashland.comccbrown@ashland.com

Attachment

  • Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend_FNL_20230123

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
