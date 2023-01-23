Codexis, Inc.: Codexis Announces Appointment of Sri Ryali as Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the appointment of Sri Ryali as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Ryali brings 20 years of finance and commercial experience in life sciences to Codexis. In this role, Mr. Ryali will lead all aspects of the Company's financial operations and will report directly to Dr. Stephen Dilly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis.



"I am excited to announce the addition of Sri to Codexis as we continue to build a top executive leadership team with the strategic acumen, operational experience and commercial mindset to deliver on our prioritized corporate goals," said Dr. Dilly. "2023 is a pivotal year for our Company as we execute on our plan to focus resources on programs with the greatest potential for commercial success. Sri's extensive experience leading financial organizations within biopharmaceutical companies, including providing critical leadership and oversight for several new product launches, will be central to our ongoing efforts to create long-term shareholder value."

"Codexis is well positioned to capitalize on its unique enzyme engineering capabilities, and I am energized by the opportunity to be part of a talented leadership team as we focus on realizing the full commercial potential of our platform," said Mr. Ryali. "I look forward to working closely with the team as we execute on our strategy to translate our compelling scientific capabilities and robust intellectual property portfolio into growing opportunities that benefit our customers, our shareholders and potential future patients."

Most recently, Mr. Ryali served as the Chief Financial Officer of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly traded, commercial-stage company, where he was responsible for finance, investor relations and other general and administrative functions during a period when the company initiated multiple late-stage clinical trials and launched its first commercial product in the United States and Europe. Prior to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Mr. Ryali held roles of increasing responsibility at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., most recently serving as Vice President of Finance. Prior to this, he was Senior Director, Financial Planning and Analysis at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc. and held a series of different finance-related positions of increasing responsibility at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Amgen Inc. Mr. Ryali earned a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a double major in Economics and Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals and mRNA therapeutics; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's programs having the potential to create significant value over the next few years and the Company's enzymes being able to drive improvements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis' control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2022 and in Codexis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2022, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and in Codexis' other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

