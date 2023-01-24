Solar project developers see fewer opportunities to build PV facilities in the northern Netherlands, as grid bottlenecks are becoming worse.Liander has announced that more grid bottlenecks have arisen in the Dutch provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, North Holland, and South Holland. The Dutch power and gas supplier has published an updated map of the congested areas and has invited developers of large-scale power plants to contact its experts for advice. "Liander cannot guarantee that capacity will remain available for a long time," it said in a statement. It noted that the Authority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...