Seed Group Teams Up with Ryberg from the Netherlands to Bring AI-Assisted Disinfection Technology to the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE and DELFT, Netherlands, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with a Netherlands-based company, Ryberg, which offers AI-assisted and self-driving technology-powered disinfection services for businesses and hospitals across the world.





Ryberg combines the latest in computer vision, robotics, and infection prevention-technologies to deliver intelligence and efficiency in disinfection. Ryberg has developed Disinfection Robots, which are self-driving disinfection machines that operate at the highest efficiency. Their patented Disinfection Engine makes intelligent disinfection decisions, allowing the robots to disinfect spaces for up to 6 hours-designed to bring a strong layer of defense in the age of deadly viruses without the use of chemicals.

As part of the joint venture agreement, Seed Group will help Ryberg offer its services to businesses and hospitals in the Emirates and the wider Middle East by helping it reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as the private sectors, and contribute to strengthening the latest technological innovation landscape in Dubai.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "We are happy to announce our association with Ryberg. The use of robots for disinfection is a relatively risk-free and thus dependable concept. The technology behind this concept is innovative and effective at the same time. It is organizations like Ryberg that are exploring and implementing the power of artificial intelligence and self-driving technology to create products and services that we can utilize to lead a healthy and resilient life. We look forward to a fruitful association with Ryberg."

Man Yong Toh, CEO of Ryberg, said, "The more connected a society becomes, the more vulnerable it is to infectious diseases. The impact can be devastating, especially in cities. Ryberg's philosophy is that prevention is better than cure. That is why Ryberg is dedicated to delivering game-changing AI, robotics, and sensor technologies and solutions to prevent diseases at scale. We're looking forward to working with the highly regarded Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to create impact in the region and safeguard people from diseases across the Middle East."

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Ryberg

Ryberg is a leading AI, robotics, and sensor technology company based in Delft, The Netherlands. For humanity to truly prosper, the cities of the future need to keep their inhabitants healthy and protect them from diseases. Our mission is to build the best products, drive innovation, and inspire and implement solutions to prevent diseases at scale, notably by bringing our patented technologies together in a building-wide as well as a city-wide approach to detect, predict, and deactivate pathogens faster, more thoroughly, and more cost-effectively. We call it the Ryberg Pathogen Shield. For more information, visit www.ryberghealthcare.com

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

Ryberg Media Contact

Man Yong Toh

manyong.toh@ryberghealthcare.com

+31645468948

Seed Group Media Contact

Nomarie Jean Lacsamana

jean@seedgroup.com

+97143735068

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988852/Ryberg_Disinfection_Robot.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seed-group-teams-up-with-ryberg-from-the-netherlands-to-bring-ai-assisted-disinfection-technology-to-the-middle-east-301729029.html