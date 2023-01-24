DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Adding value to private companies

Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Adding value to private companies

Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent report entitled 'Making Pearls out of Oysters', explains how the company improves performance, how their sale relative multiple is typically ca.30% higher than on purchase, what Apax the manager and Apax Global Alpha the trust, specifically bring to the party and risk involved.

