WKN: A14U14 ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 Ticker-Symbol: 7AP 
Frankfurt
23.01.23
09:15 Uhr
1,990 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Adding value to private companies

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Adding value to private companies

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Adding value to private companies 24-Jan-2023 / 10:15 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | Adding value to private companies

Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark talks us through his recent report entitled 'Making Pearls out of Oysters', explains how the company improves performance, how their sale relative multiple is typically ca.30% higher than on purchase, what Apax the manager and Apax Global Alpha the trust, specifically bring to the party and risk involved.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
