DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation 24-Jan-2023 / 11:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

«Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company (hereinafter - the Company) hereby notifies that the admission to trading of American Depositary Receipts (each representing 10 Ordinary shares of the Company; ISIN US8688612048) on the Multilateral Trading Facility of the London Stock Exchange plc (Market segment - IOBE, Trading Service - International Order Book) is supposed to be cancelled on January 25, 2023.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 218013 News ID: 1542367 End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)