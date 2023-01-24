Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Frankfurt
28.02.22
20:29 Uhr
2,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.01.2023 | 12:25
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Admission to trading cancellation 24-Jan-2023 / 11:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

«Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company (hereinafter - the Company) hereby notifies that the admission to trading of American Depositary Receipts (each representing 10 Ordinary shares of the Company; ISIN US8688612048) on the Multilateral Trading Facility of the London Stock Exchange plc (Market segment - IOBE, Trading Service - International Order Book) is supposed to be cancelled on January 25, 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 218013 
News ID:    1542367 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2023 05:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.