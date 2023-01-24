Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") has entered into an exploration lease and purchase option agreement (the "Agreement") for the New Sawyer Gold Mine Property ("New Sawyer" or the "Property"). The property is privately owned, containing both surface and mineral rights, and covers 246.6 hectares. The property contains the historic New Sawyer Gold Mine which includes 12 identified vertical shafts. The property lies within the Sawyer-Keystone Gold Trend ("Sawyer Trend"), a >20 km long structurally-controlled alignment of volcanic-hosted, Haile-type alteration and historic gold mines (Moye, 2018). The New Sawyer mine and the Sawyer Trend are located in Randolph County, North Carolina.

Pancon's Technical Advisor Keith Laskowski, QP, stated: "The Carolina Terrane hosts hundreds of historic gold mines and thousands of occurences. The >20 kilometer Sawyer Gold Trend is characterized as a deeply weathered, antiformal, axial-planar shear zone with widespread alteration and gold mineralization. The New Sawyer property, on the northeastern end of the Sawyer Trend, contains historic gold mineralization that occurs within silicified zones hosted within sericite-pyrite (limonite) alteration. The Sawyer Gold Trend has similarities to the Haile Mine in South Carolina and many significant orogenic gold systems around the world."

History

The New Sawyer Mine was briefly described by the U.S.G.S. in Professional Paper 213 (Pardee & Park, 1948) where they reported prior surface sampling and noted multiple shafts ranging from 10 - 20 meters in depth. Records indicated the mine was in production in 1902, however nearby properties were operating much earlier in 1856. Gold was produced from multiple zones hosted in a large zone of Haile-type sericite-pyrite-clay alteration. No production records are available. The property has since been explored by three companies to varying degrees, starting in the 1980s:

1986-88: Battle Mountain Gold completed systematic soil sampling (357 samples), trenching (13 trenches/1157 m), 6 reverse circulation drill holes and 3 core holes. Soil sampling identified two continuous soil anomalies, the main anomaly extending 650 meters northeast and approximately 200 meters wide, with a second anomaly along trend extending 150 meters northeast and about 80 meters wide. Trenches constructed within this anomaly identified significant gold values in 6 of 8 trenches.

2012: Romarco drilled six holes, no data available.

2019 - 20: Carolina Mining Company ("CMC") compiled historic data and re-excavated portions of two historic trenches within the historic soil gold anomaly to verify the historic results reported by Battle Mountain Gold. Two 30-meter long mechanical trenches were oriented northwest-southeast across the fabric of the geology, located about 100 meters apart. The trenches were excavated with a track hoe to the point of refusal. Continuous chip channel samples of oxidized bedrock were collected and analysed using CIMM Best Practices and QA/QC procedures according to NI 43-101 recommendations. Trench results confirmed the historic results and included:

Trench NS-1: 30.0 meters @ 1.6 g/t Au from 0 - 30m (open in both directions), Including 16.0 meters @ 2.2 g/t Au, from 12-28 m

Trench NS-2: 30.0 meters @ 1.0 g/t Au from 0 - 30 (open in both directions), including 10.0 meters @ 2.1 g/t Au, from 20 - 30 m (see figures below)



CMC also completed a helicopter-supported VTEM and Magnetics survey covering the property.

The New Sawyer property contains significant historic results that will be incorporated in a systematic evaluation of gold distribution on the property and within the Sawyer Trend, incorporating new ideas and concepts established recently by the successful developments at the Haile Gold Mine. The New Sawyer property has potential for near surface, oxide, bulk-mineable gold-mineralization within a large, structurally controlled alteration zone that has not been explored.

Figure 1: Location Map of Sawyer and Regional Geology



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/152144_30c6709304439a1f_003full.jpg

Figure 2: New Sawyer Trench NS-1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/152144_30c6709304439a1f_004full.jpg

Figure 3: New Sawyer Trench NS-2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5156/152144_30c6709304439a1f_005full.jpg

Details of the Agreement:

The initial term of the Agreement shall be of a period of ten (10) years (the "Initial Term"), effective March 1, 2023. Pancon retains the exclusive first right to automatically renew the Agreement for an additional ten (10) years (the "Additional Term"). The Company will grant the New Sawyer landowner a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty subject to the ability of Pancon to purchase 0.5% of the NSR.

Qualified Person

Keith Laskowski (MSc) is a Technical Advisor for the Company and is a Qualified Professional (#01221QP) of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Pancon

Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF), or Pancon, is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship project is the past-producing Brewer Gold Mine, located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 12 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. Pancon's 100%-owned, 673 hectare Jefferson Gold Project is continusous with and mostly surrounds the 389 hectare Brewer property. In March 2023, the Company will commence an exclusive minerals exploration lease and purchase option agreement for the 246.6 hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property on the historic and underexplored Sawyer Gold Trend, located in Randolph County, North Carolina.

