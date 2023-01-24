Unified corporate identity reflects the organization's global reach, impact, and purpose

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) today announced its intent to change its name to better reflect its bold vision and purpose-driven approach to creating healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen intends to become Cencora. The new name represents a unified presence that will continue to fuel the company's ongoing growth strategy and advance its impact across healthcare.

"Over time, we have established ourselves as a trusted industry partner that prioritizes innovation, advocates for patient access, and advances strategic partnerships across the global pharmaceutical supply chain. To further bolster our position, we must continue to adapt and evolve within our dynamic industry as we pursue the goal of enhancing health outcomes. Building a unified brand is fundamental to our identity as a global healthcare company. We believe our new name better reflects who we are today and our impact across pharmaceutical care," said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President Chief Executive Officer of AmerisourceBergen.

The name Cencora is inspired by customers and team members around the world. In addition, a shared identity will create a more inclusive experience for employees as well as a stronger employer brand to attract talent and increase employee loyalty, retention, and performance. The name tells a compelling story, boldly differentiates the company, and was created with a future-oriented mindset. AmerisourceBergen intends to begin operating as Cencora in the second half of calendar year 2023.

The change to Cencora is aligned with the organization's growth strategy and continued emphasis on innovation. AmerisourceBergen has focused on supporting pharmaceutical advancement and access for patients, manufacturers, and providers across the global healthcare supply chain.

Operating as Cencora, a unified and internationally inclusive name and brand, the company will continue to invest in and focus on its core pharmaceutical distribution business, while also growing its platform of pharma and biopharma services to support pharmaceutical innovation and access.

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

