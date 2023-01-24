Aptitude Software Limited: Aptitude Software collaborates with Microsoft to integrate Fynapse platform with Dynamics 365 Finance

Integrated solution is built for the modern workplace

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management solutions, is thrilled to bring their finance domain experience and enterprise accounting hub technology to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the integration of Fynapse, Aptitude's fully automated finance management platform. The accounting hub capabilities will provide Dynamics 365 Finance customers with the ability to further increase efficiencies, reduce costs and drive business insights. The solution will be available as a deeply integrated SaaS offering on Microsoft Azure.





The combination of Dynamics 365 Finance and Aptitude Fynapse, which includes Accounting Engine and Subledger modules, will provide finance departments in both enterprise and mid-size organizations, the number one thing they seek - finance automation. In a recent survey of over 1,000 finance professionals, global consulting firm, Protiviti, found that CFO and VP-level respondents cited automation as their number one priority to address over the next 12 months.

The end-to-end offering provides the completeness of an integrated solution with the increased value that comes with using IP-rich technology. The integration will provide Aptitude and Microsoft clients with the ability to unify financial data from various systems to increase scalability, gain the agility to rapidly adopt new compliance regulations, deliver better business insights and reduce the cost of finance. Finance teams can focus on business strategy versus managing time-intensive data consolidation, policy management and transaction processing.

Jeremy Suddards, CEO, Aptitude Software comments, "We are confident that best-of-breed technologies and composable architectures are the future. This agreement with Microsoft gives us the ability to expand the capabilities we offer our clients while providing a real choice to Finance functions."

Georg Glantschnig, VP, Dynamics 365 Finance at Microsoft states, "The technology integration with Aptitude will provide our Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance clients with a consolidated, single source of truth for financial data to accelerate close processes, improve compliance and enhance audit controls. With one cohesive solution, we will turn the complexity of finance digitalization into the opportunity to achieve more with less through more connected financial data, process simplicity and centralized global governance."

The agreement was recently signed, and the integrated solution will soon be available on both the Azure Marketplace and the Microsoft AppSource sites. To learn more, reach out to Carl Gern, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Aptitude Software.

