Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Guy Hebert, a senior mining executive with extensive experience in uranium and polymetallic deposits to our Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Guy Hebert has been active in the mining industry for the last 49 years and was the architect of over $400 million in financing for either uranium, gold, and base metal mining projects in Canada and internationally. He has brought three mines into production since 1980. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Strateco Resources Inc. where he developed the high-grade uranium Matoush project in Quebec between 2000 and 2020. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Lyon Lake Mines Ltd. from 1986 to 2001 and brought the Beta Vargas mine, a 1,000 tons per day open pit gold mine in Costa Rica, into production. He was President and CEO of Audrey Resources Inc. from 1985 to 1992 and started up the Bouchard-Hebert mine, a 2,500 tons per day open pit and underground polymetallic mine (Zn, Cu, Au, Ag) in Quebec that was taken over by Cambior in 1992. As President of Aiguebelle Resources Inc. from 1980 to 1985, Mr. Hebert brought the 1,500 tons per day Yvan Vezina gold mine in Quebec into production between 1980 and 1985 which was taken over by Cambior. Mr. Hebert holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree with a speciality in Geology from the University of Montreal (1973) and a Master of Business Administration from Sherbrooke University (1977).

Mr. Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman commented: "We are thrilled to have Mr. Hebert join our advisory team. Guy has senior experience in funding, exploring, and developing uranium and polymetallic projects such as our recently announced Falea uranium, copper, silver project in Mali, West Africa. Mr. Hebert's guidance will be of tremendous value to the management team and board of directors."

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in Africa.

