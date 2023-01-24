Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a patent for its molecularly imprinted polymers for extraction and purification of metals and the uses thereof in the country of Peru.

Molecularly Imprinted Polymers ("MIPS") bind selectively to target molecules allowing for specific extraction and purification of the target molecule in the presence of other molecules that are not desirable. In this case, the patent targets utilizing MIPs to efficiently separating valuable metals from ore processing and waste streams. MIPS are the foundation of the IXOS® product line.

"Issuance of domestic and worldwide patents for Sixth Wave's technology continues to validate the uniqueness of the Company's approach to metals and mining. The real value, however, rests in reducing the ideas to practice and validating their commercial application. The fundamental scientific advancements embodied in this line of patents specifically addresses design, manufacturing, and usage of MIPs irrespective of the target metals offering broad protections and expansion of the IXOS designs to address critical metals and minerals. Sixth Wave has already put this into practice with its IXOS-AuC polymer for gold and silver mining where the Company has completed design, validated commercial production capability, and is actively marketing the product following years of successful testing both in our laboratories and on-site at mines in many countries including Peru," said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave believes there are significant revenue opportunities for the Company's MIPS for metals purification currently sold under the IXOS® brand name. This technology enables the delivery of efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost solutions to our mining customers.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries but is focused on developing this and other nanotechnology architectures in the mining and critical battery metals space. The Company has also successfully developed MIPS that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, and cannabinoids for which the Company is actively executing a licensing strategy to monetize these assets.

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the planned features of the MIPs technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the MIPs technology are subject the risk that the MIPs technology may not be accepted by potential customers due to the conservative nature of mining companies with regard to adoption of new technology despite demonstrable performance benefits. Use and adoption by any mining company will also be dependent on the ability of the mining company to obtain permits in their mining jurisdiction. While there is historic data that such permits for the polymer and its required reagents can be obtained in various mining regions around the world, the permitting process can be time consuming and subject to changing regulations outside of Sixth Wave's control.

