Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Present at Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference on January 31

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a commercial stage pharmaceutical and consumer health company providing pediatric-focused prescription drugs and cost-effective consumer health solutions, today announced that Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on January 31, 2023.

Company Webcast
The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, on the Company's website at https://irdirect.net/AYTU or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham7/aytu/2069810. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

1x1 Meetings
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:
Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
AYTU@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736149/Aytu-BioPharma-to-Present-at-Lytham-Partners-Investor-Select-Conference-on-January-31

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
