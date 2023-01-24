The African Development Fund is helping the Eritrean government to deploy a 30 MW solar facility in Dekemhare, Eritrea. It has launched a tender to seek consultants for the project.The African Development Fund (ADF) is helping Eritrea's government to develop a 30 MW solar plant in Dekemhare, in the central part of the African country. The ADF is currently seeking consultants for the project through a tender. The project will includ3 an unspecified amount of battery storage and a 66 kV transmission line. The government chose the proposed location for its relatively cool temperature, the elevation, ...

