Leading drug containment provider to release a unique offering including both COP and COC pre-fillable syringes (PFS), adding to its existing glass PFS portfolio, providing customers with the broadest choice for PFS

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced its latest collaboration with Transcoject GmbH, a medical device and pharma packaging solutions company. The collaboration will enable Stevanato Group to add cyclic olefin polymer (COP) and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) PFS to its existing portfolio of solutions providing added value in the customers' supply chain.

By integrating Transcoject's technological know-how with Stevanato Group's capabilities and expertise in drug containment solutions, manufacturing and market trends Stevanato Group will be able to offer pre-fillable syringes in glass and in both COP and COC polymers.

COP and COC pre-fillable syringes may be usable in a wide range of applications, including sensitive biologics, mRNA vaccines, and hyaluronic acid-based drugs. The products' versatility and customizability can make them ideal for meeting many compliance requirements, and they can be seamlessly integrated into existing fill and finish lines.

"The addition of COP and COC pre-fillable syringes will uniquely position Stevanato Group to be able to offer both COC, COP and glass options in the market, empowering customers to select the best-suited solution to fit their needs from multiple options", said Mauro Stocchi, Chief Business Officer at Stevanato Group. "This is a testament to Stevanato Group's focus on meeting market needs through an integrated and comprehensive portfolio of drug delivery solutions".

The technology is intended to enable a broad range of format options from 0.5ml to 200ml, making it adaptable to customers' specific requirements. Stevanato Group expects the technology to be ready in 2025 with a first validated product for Luer Lock PFS. In the interim, Transcoject will support customers by providing sampling and the companies also intend to utilize their current capacity to meet demand. A staked-needle PFS version is expected to be launched in the following years.

"With this cooperation we combine the strengths of the two companies by bringing together complementary fields of technologies. We thereby intend to strengthen agility and flexibility in terms of customers benefit. In addition, we expect this collaboration to foster innovation and increase value for our customers. I believe this partnership will strengthen our ability to offer our customers outstanding pharma packaging solutions", emphasized Dr. Christian von Falkenhausen, CEO of Transcoject GmbH.

The technology will embrace Stevanato Group's commitment to conducting business under the principles of sustainability by embedding sustainability practices, minimizing the consumption of natural resources, and optimizing the efficiency of the manufacturing process.

Stevanato Group will unveil the new COP and COC syringe solutions as Nexa Flex at the Pharmapack Europe conference in Paris, France, on February 1-2, 2023, at booth no. F46.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

About Transcoject

Transcoject was founded in 1969 as one of the first manufacturers of disposable polymer syringes, and soon expanded its portfolio to aseptic filling, contract EO sterilization, and special devices. Since 1995, Transcoject has been developing and manufacturing customized solutions of prefillable syringes in COP and COC. The outstanding quality and the widest PFS portfolio from 0.3 ml to 250 ml as well as its flexibility and innovative strength mark the strong customer and value orientation of the company. See also: www.transcoject.com

