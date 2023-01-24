MZ North America: MZ Group Hires Industry Veteran Michael Kim as Managing Director

Addition of Mr. Kim Adds to MZ's Expanding Team and Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced the arrival of Michael Kim as Managing Director to lead comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications programs for clients across all key markets.

Michael Kim brings over two decades of equity research and investor relations experience focused on strategic messaging, marketing, shareholder targeting, financial reporting/disclosures, competitive analysis, and thematic research across key industry trends. Michael joins MZ from ICR, where he was a Managing Director and led the firm's Financial Services Investor Relations team. Clients spanned subsectors, with market caps ranging from $100 million to $20+ billion. He also brings capital markets advisory experience across IPOs, SPACs, secondary offerings, and M&A transactions. Previously, he spent 16 years in equity research on the sell side covering financial services companies at Sandler O'Neill + Partners, The Buckingham Research Group, Putnam Lovell NBF Securities, and Banc of America Securities. During his equity research career, Michael was recognized by Institutional Investor, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Stamine, with media appearances on CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and Bloomberg. Michael graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a B.S. in Business Administration.

"Our investor relations program is expanding rapidly with a strong team of specialized professionals who help our clients navigate the capital markets," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Michael brings deep industry knowledge in strategic investor relations that will further strengthen our capabilities, advising clients in all facets of corporate and financial communications. His well-rounded experience on the sell-side and capital markets advisory experience makes him ideally suited to advise clients on investor issues. The MZ team is excited to work with Michel as we continue to build our IR financial communications program."

Kim, added: "MZ has continued to make significant investments in building a world-class IR program, adding timely and value-add services, such as its growing financial media presence and ESG Software & Advisory segment. I'm privileged to join such an impressive team that understands the challenges faced by clients and is equipped with a full complement of IR services and technology tools to implement sophisticated financial communications strategies. I look forward to accelerating the growth of the MZ investor relations program and supporting a wide range of clients."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) SPAC & IPO Advisory - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

