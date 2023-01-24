New America Energy Corp.: Annual Financial Statement Overview

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), and its operating subsidiary, Third Bench Holdings, LLC ("Third Bench" or the "Company"), are pleased to report that the Company has posted its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, with OTC Markets.

The Company's Gross Profit increased from just under $4.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year to just over $7.3 million for the 2022 fiscal year. This represents an increase of approximately 85%.

Sales for the 2022 fiscal year increased from approximately $14.8 million to approximately $19.9 million. This represents an increase of approximately 35%.

The Company's Current Assets on August 31, 2022, were approximately $8.7 million, vs. approximately $5.0 million on August 31, 2021. This represents an increase of approximately 74%.

"We are very encouraged by our growth in 2022. The growth consisted of internal growth as well as acquisitions, including the acquisition of Davis Kitchens in Albuquerque. As we work to integrate our operating subsidiaries more synergistically, we expect to see increased growth and profitability," stated David Fair, the Company's CEO.

Mr. Fair continued, "We feel like we have a great foundation in place to build on, and we are looking forward to dramatically growing our businesses in fiscal 2023."

Third Bench, a subsidiary of New America Energy Corp., operates five subsidiary companies operating as architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen, and bath areas. Third Bench, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in these categories: residential and commercial cabinets throughout the Western U.S. for customers. Third Bench also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering.

