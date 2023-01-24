Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Houston-based Authenticus Inc. has announced the launch of its innovative Augmented Reality (AR) App for Apple and Android devices that brings Houses, Commercial Buildings, Developments, Real Estate Listings, basically any object that can be designed in 3D, to life. Authenticus is a firm that specializes in immersive visualization technology. Anyone with a smartphone or tablet can use their app to physically walk the true-to-life scaled 3D model from any location.

Convenience is a major factor with the App, as users can walk a real-time AR model of a potential home or rental from anywhere, including the comfort of their own home, after simply scanning a QR code from an online listing. Users also may want to see the 3D life-size model on a plot of land, a vacant lot, or a future development by walking through the 'what could be' using the AR App seeing the entry, looking out the windows, and relinquishing trying to imagine what could be by actually seeing it. The App has multiple tools that will allow users to see a small doll house version, peel back the roof and see the layers of the model, or even photograph and video what they are seeing to share with others.

This augmented reality experience is possible by overlaying a 3D model onto and into the real world, so that users can see both the real world and virtual world at the same time. Taking a life-size format can serve as a highly useful tool for residential and commercial builders, potential homeowners, developers, real estate agents, and designers to visualize the completed project, before construction even begins. This may play a significant role in the decision to purchase property. For developers, they are able to see how the plan of the development takes form, layout the amenities wisely, or tweak the designs to make appropriate changes to save time and resources.

According to Jay R. Schimpf, President of Authenticus, Inc., "A recent survey by Zillow revealed that 75% of recent home buyers have at least one regret about the new home that they have bought. Most of these regrets, which are related to the design of the home, could be avoided by using our app, as it allows potential home buyers to get a completely accurate idea of how the home would look when completed even before any work has started. Using the app, they can walk through the 3D depiction as their plans are brought to life. From the builder's perspective, it is a great sales and marketing tool to show off all their inventory homes. We are one of the first players in the US market to make such usable technology available to the general public."

The app, which is available to download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, unlocks the potential of augmented reality technology at the users' fingertips. In the real estate world, agents for both commercial and residential properties are using this to give potential buyers a visual representation of what the land or building they are trying to sell could look like. Developers of multi-family units and master planned communities are increasingly using the service to showcase future amenities and designs, especially for clubhouses, pool areas, and playgrounds. Designers use the AR to show variations of elements from colors, textures, and other design elements. The interface is highly user-friendly, but it also hosts a quick tutorial to help with familiarity and ease of navigation, and this tool can be used by anyone with a smart device without the need for additional software.

Jay R. Schimpf concluded, "The best part about the app is that it can be used right in the user's home to visualize how a plan would translate into reality by simply scanning a QR code. Through our innovative technology, we have helped thousands of our customers avoid costly mistakes and minimize buyer's regret. The launch of our app will help expand our reach to clients across the country. We have made the app available to builders on a subscription basis or as a one-off service to the general public. We are also exploring franchising opportunities for our technology as well."

About Authenticus Inc

Authenticus Inc. uses innovative immersive technology solutions to help homeowners, architects, builders, developers, designers and real estate agents in the project design and creation process to save time and money in the long run. The company specializes in immersive 2D and 3D visualizations, renderings, modeling, augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality experiences. With Authenticus clients can avoid a wrong step by authenticating the next one.

