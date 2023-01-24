Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Ms. Heidi Flaig has been retained as Senior Operations Manager for the Company's Permian Basin oil and gas assets located in west central Texas. Ms. Flaig and her firm, Petrosaurus Inc., will function as a turnkey technical and business service provider to the Company's US Subsidiary, Wedgemount Texas Corp. ("WTC").

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount, comments, "We are thrilled to welcome Heidi to the WTC team. Heidi and her colleagues at Petrosaurus Inc. bring over forty years' experience providing turnkey operational and business solutions to oil and gas companies in the central Texas region. Heidi's ability to source underproducing asset opportunities, implement development plans, enhance production, and maximize operational efficiencies will prove invaluable to WTC as it executes its oil and gas strategy. Importantly, Ms. Flaig's firm owns the equipment necessary to construct and maintain our sites which provides WTC with the most competitive costs and rapid response times while avoiding the confusion and delays that so often occur when third party vendors are involved."

Ms. Flaig is currently President of Petrosaurus, Petrosaurus Solutions, and CEO of IAO Energy. She brings 20+ years of experience working with US based E&P companies with a particular focus on helping companies overcome operational and technical issues through the optimization of systems. Innovative chemical solutions developed by Ms. Flaig that are customizable for Texas oil and gas challenges, provide a key component of Petrosaurus' value add. Heidi also brings seven years management experience building oil and gas companies through coordinated management of strategic business projects to build credibility with stakeholders at multiple levels.

