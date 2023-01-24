AYRO, Inc.: AYRO Secures Electric Vehicle Design Patent

Awarded design patent is the first of several patents in process by AYRO to support the company's product roadmap.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces that it has been issued U.S. Patent No. D975591 from the U.S. Patent Office for the design of the AYRO Vanish.

The awarded design patent titled "ELECTRIC VEHICLE" is for the ornamental design of the AYRO Vanish. This is the first patent that has been issued for the AYRO Vanish and is one of several patents that have been applied for as part of the vehicle's design. The other patents that are in the process of filing include a total of two new design patents and six additional U.S. utility patents in sustainability and the science underlying sustainability.

"Protecting our intellectual property and creating sustainable enterprise value is a complementary adjunct to the vehicle design process," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO at AYRO. "The vehicles and associated ecosystem we are creating, starting with the 2023 AYRO Vanish utility low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV), breathe new life into a market that has become quite stagnant. Innovation in our market is needed, and AYRO is working to lead in that space."

The design patent includes figures and designs of the AYRO Vanish as well as adaptable configurations of the vehicle.

"Our customizable and adaptable bed configurations for both light-duty and heavy-duty applications are like nothing else on the market," said Mark Luckevich, chief engineer at AYRO. "The ability to create one vehicle that can serve the same purpose as multiple vehicles is just one way that we are changing the LSEV space and redefining sustainability."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

