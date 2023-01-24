PAN Communications Announces Strategic Hires and Promotions of its Senior Leadership Team to Support the Agency's Five-year Growth Plan

Leadership appointments provide agency scale across key growth areas including PAN's Integrated Marketing, Technology and Healthcare Practices

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / PAN Communications , a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced organizational shifts that mark the next stage of evolution for the business. The strategic hires and senior level promotions shared today are the next phase of a multi-year plan to ensure PAN stays agile and ahead of the curve as industries collectively navigate a new year of challenges, opportunities and growth.

For the first time ever, PAN's leadership bench will include two executive vice presidents and seven senior vice presidents, providing more strategic senior consulting over key areas of the business to help guide our clients and teams. This blend of expertise and versatility enables our midsize agency to scale in ways that take advantage of the market opportunities.

"One of PAN's greatest strengths is that we continue to innovate," says CEO Phil Nardone . "After nearly 30 years in business, and on the heels of our annual strategic offsite meeting, we're still finding new ways to move meaningful ideas into the spotlight. Our clients trust us with their challenges and with their stories and I take great pride in the way our senior leadership continues to grow and evolve to match ever-changing needs."

Top Row, from left to right: Megan Kessler, Chief of Integrated Marketing & Strategy; Zareen Fidlon, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing; Adam Novak, Senior Vice President; Emily Holt, Senior Vice President; Bottom Row, from left to right: Catherine Doyle, Senior Vice President; Matthew Briggs, Senior Vice President, Healthcare; Kari Hulley, Senior Vice President, Healthcare

With the strategic evolution of our leadership, PAN is positioned for continued growth in three key ways:

Bolstering of our integrated marketing practice: The agency has been preparing for this moment for nearly a decade. Amid booming demand for dynamic storytelling across integrated channels, PAN has continually invested in key skillsets and new service offerings to uniquely meet marketers at the intersection of digital strategy and traditional storytelling to create a hybrid experience. In 2022, 75% of PAN's organic growth was attributed to integrated marketing offerings. As clients continue to lean on us for our expertise in this space, we are investing further in growing the dedicated IM team. The addition of Zareen Fidlon as dedicated SVP of integrated marketing will be instrumental in continuing to drive value to clients in this area. Additionally, Megan Kessler will transition from Executive Vice President to Chief of Integrated Marketing and Strategy - a new role at PAN critical to creating the firm's next five-year vision for how we build on our IM services, a key component of the firm's organic growth strategy.

"We pride ourselves on not just meeting the needs of our clients but anticipating them and ensuring we have the right team structure in place to drive success," says Chief Client Officer Darlene Doyle . "As we guide our clients through their big moments, we are fortunate to bring an unmatched team of senior leaders who can offer their expertise, counsel, strategy and passion to every one of those moments. We are ready to meet our clients at their next stage of growth."

As we commence a new phase of our agency journey, PAN looks forward to working with our clients for the long term, building partnerships and solutions that last and grow with our clients.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 200 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to mid- and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach . Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando, and London, as well as a growing virtual community. The agency's teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, Citrix, Quickbase, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at pancommunications.com and follow us on Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

