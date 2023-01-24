Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.

"We're thrilled to work with Gamma and help them digitally transform their risk management and reporting processes. Their team understands the value that bringing all aspects of enterprise risk together under one roof delivers for the organization," said Jim Wetekamp, CEO at Riskonnect. "A clear view of exposure and the ability to swiftly respond to risk is especially crucial in today's compounding risk landscape. We look forward to supporting Gamma as they continue to advance in their integrated risk management journey."

Gamma has experienced a high level of growth in recent years due to an increase in demand for its comprehensive portfolio of communications services. This rapid growth, along with its commitment to providing its customers and shareholders with next-level service and trust, has led to Gamma's deployment of a new governance and risk framework. Gamma selected Riskonnect for its integrated and technology-driven approach, which enhances Gamma's reporting abilities and gives the company an immediate view of its performance.

"We are a fast-moving technology provider and our view of risk needs to maintain the same dynamic pace as the rest of the business," said Amy Lemberger, Group Risk and Governance Director, Gamma. "Riskonnect supports our existing risk framework rather than us having to shape the framework to fit a solution. This leads to quick deployment and immediate benefits, with the opportunity to scale to meet our evolving governance requirements. The configurability of the solution makes it nimble enough to meet our fast-changing environment and we can do this ourselves, which adds to our agility."

Riskonnect's Enterprise Risk Management solution will connect all of Gamma's business units with a centralized view of risks and their impacts. The transparency and accountability Riskonnect provides will equip the risk management team at Gamma to support the business as it continues on its accelerated growth path. Gamma joins Riskonnect's many telecommunications customers including Vodafone, British Telecom, AT&T, and Millicom.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

