Brought to you by the same group that organized the first-ever Medical Psychedelics House this past Spring, the event showcased top healthcare innovations to the world's global leaders

Energia Foundation, an organization working at the forefront of healthcare and social movements, hosted theHouse of Health in Davos, Switzerland from January 15 to the 20th alongside the House of Balance located at Mühlestrasse 8, 7260 Davos. The event brought together the biggest contributors to human health innovations from around the globe.

This past spring, the Energia Foundation made waves with the first-ever Medical Psychedelics House of Davos which had over 1 million virtual viewers and thousands of in-person attendees. Throughout the week the Davos House skyrocketed in popularity and greatly expanded psychedelic education globally both during and after the event. This year, the same group led health conversations in Davos, Switzerland to showcase the most cutting-edge innovations in healthcare to the world's most influential stakeholders.

"The House of Health was essential in bringing together key stakeholders including entrepreneurs, investors, political leaders, and philanthropists to better understand the interconnectedness of existential threats, human health, and human consciousness," said Marik Hazan, Executive Director at Energia Foundation and a Managing Partner at Tabula Rasa Ventures. "This was the next step for psychedelics as well as other novel therapies to continue gaining traction globally. Our goal was to educate attendees and solve these complex problems as a community."

At The House of Health, attendees learned from leading experts in the healthcare industry who are setting the narrative for transforming, inspiring, and expanding awareness of the future of health on a global scale, as well as experienced sessions curated to engage all senses through meditation, sound baths, yoga, inspirational sessions, stress reduction tools, and heart intelligence workshops. The majority of conversations and interactive sessions at the event focused on the mind, human consciousness, leadership, investing in health, and sustainable business. Speakers included well-known figures including Nouriel Roubini, the world-renowned economist and author of Megathreats, Maya Albert, Co-Founder of Psyched Studios, Sherry Rais, Co-Founder and CEO of Enthea, Álvaro Guirao, Founder CEO of Wisdom Health, and more.

"We look forward to continuing to spark conversations around the blindspots of global health systems and discussing the future of psychedelic therapeutics, while also providing a global platform for establishing meaningful connections that will shape our world today and have the potential to fundamentally impact its future," said Maria Velkova, Managing Partner of Tabula Rasa Ventures.

Following Davos, The Energia Foundation and Tabula Rasa Ventures, an event sponsor, will be participating in a road show to continue the momentum built at the House of Health in major cities such as London, Dubai, Zurich, New York, and Miami to host events and meet with capital deployers interested in learning more about the blindspots of the healthcare industry. To learn more visit: https://www.energiafoundation.org/davos.

ABOUT THE ENERGIA FOUNDATION:

The Energia Foundation lays the groundwork for establishing institutions that fight for long-lasting and positive changes. Their mission is to heal humanity in remarkable and unexpected ways through powerful events, experiences, and demonstrations. Supported by fieldwork across movements including disability rights, interfaith activism, sex worker's rights, decentralized governance, and healthcare advocacy, the foundation combines a century of experience in movement building and institutional change. Today the organization is responsible for having hosted the first comprehensive psychedelic programming at Davos, launched the first support program for organization builders working to create greater access to novel health therapies, is rolling out the first program focused on reducing trauma for refugees coming out of active war zones, and is working with Howard University Hospital to launch the Center for Collective Healing.

ABOUT TABULA RASA VENTURES

Tabula Rasa Ventures is a venture capital firm dedicated to investing in the blindspots of the healthcare industry and supporting the most ambitious, values-aligned, and effective entrepreneurs building the future of health. The firm works to transform the mental health landscape through new treatments and technologies including psychedelic-assisted therapy. Balancing both impact and profit, the firm has been recognized by entrepreneurs within the psychedelic therapeutics space as "the most founder-friendly VC" and has continued to gain notoriety, not as only the first firm dedicated to advancing psychedelic therapy, but also prioritizing patient outcomes as a core part of its investment strategy.

To learn more visit https://www.energiafoundation.org/

