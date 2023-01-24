SoftServe announced it has been named as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Open Finance IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The report assesses 26 banking and financial services (BFS) IT service providers' vision, capability, and market impact. Each service provider is then positioned on the matrix and identified as a Leader, Major Contender, or Aspirant.

The recognition underscores SoftServe's expertise in open finance IT service solutions. SoftServe successfully helps banks and financial institutions embrace and streamline a consumer-centric approach to open banking. These collaborative solutions are key to customer retention and growth. This is the first time SoftServe was named in the open finance IT services sector.

"Targeted investments into centers of excellence and joint GTM motions with regional technology players and FinTechs have helped SoftServe build their mark in the Open Finance IT services space and serve markets in North America and UK," said Pranati Dave, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Robust investments in recent demand themes with innovative solutions, enabling co-innovation and focus on talent upskilling have helped SoftServe to earn recognition as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Open Finance IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

SoftServe received distinguishing marks in two of Everest Group's assessment areas: vision and strategy, and value delivered.

"SoftServe has earned a pivotal role in helping financial institutions worldwide transform and modernize the consumer banking experience, said Rishi Chohan, EVP Head of BFSI and Retail North America. "Consumers expect better ways to utilize financial data and make transactions more secure. They want a personalized experience delivered digitally. SoftServe is your financial institution's trusted partner in this evolution."

Everest Group is a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Download the complete Open Finance IT Services PEAK Matrix® 2022 Assessment report compliments of SoftServe.

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides software solutions at the cutting edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's marketplace-no matter where you are in your journey.

