Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - The biggest International Crypto, Blockchain, and Metaverse exhibition, ICBM Expo, is around the corner. Events360 Group gladly announces the great platform to drag exhibitors, traders, specialists, and fans from the neck of the wood and globally. Therefore, mark March 3-4, 2023, to attend the most significant technology exhibition. Conferences will happen for two (02) consecutive days of the exhibition at a constant pace at the Festival Arena, Festival City Dubai - UAE.

ICBM Expo is the only enormous meetup opportunity for tech companies to come up with all their pioneering offers. Moreover, people visiting it are expected to know about groundbreaking technologies, intelligent and safe business, and investment opportunities. They will discover what companies have to offer as products or projects and in which direction they are heading. This exhibition plus conference features more than 100 tech companies with above 50 speakers and expects more than 10,000 visitors daily. Moreover, the entry passes of the ICBM Expo are real NFTs. An extensive network of metaverse, cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals from various exchanges, payment, liquidity solution providers, NFT, ICO, play-to-earn projects, metaverse, influential industry experts, and executives will come together for the two-day event.

Most importantly, doors are open to all the trendsetters in the fintech industry and the new startups to discover the opportunities. It is all about innovation; ICBM Expo is avidly looking for emerging tech companies revolutionizing the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and metaverse industries. Moreover, there is a separate startup village in which the founders will get an opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas to investors and close massive investments.

Dubai has enormous potential for regulating events regarding technology and adopting cutting-edge innovation. The UAE government is making strides in building a robust digital economy and utilizing the advantages and benefits that come with it. Visitors will know how to interact with one another digitally and develop a sense of community by using avatars in the metaverse.

In the case of video games, shielding can be purchased with digital cash, among many other things. Users can enjoyably and aimlessly traverse the metaverse using a virtual reality headset and controllers. They will learn how participants can confirm transactions using blockchain technology without needing a centralized clearing house. It is a peer-to-peer network of decentralized ledgers for all trades. NFTs (non-fungible tokens) can be used to show ownership of unique items. Similarly, things like works of art, valuables, and even real estate can be tokenized. No one can change the ownership record of an asset or copy/paste a new NFT into existence, which is how the Ethereum blockchain secures the ownership of an investment.





These virtual worlds are incredibly engaging and have significant economic and social potential. By utilizing blockchain structure, people may access the larger digital economy and make virtual goods exchangeable for actual economic value outside the metaverse. As this interest in learning about and participating in digital asset investment and business opportunities has grown significantly in recent days, ICBM Expo guarantees to be an event of new talks and networking for the emergence of institutional interest and the expansion of crypto-focused venture capital, among other things.

Great news for kids; parents can create a cryptocurrency wallet for their child and set up periodic donations by being aware of Crypto for Kids. They will accept presents from relatives and friends that are put immediately into their wallets.

The International Crypto, Blockchain & Metaverse Expo ICBM Expo 2023 will be an incredible event that will provide a wealth of information about the latest trends, technologies, and advancements in the crypto, blockchain, and metaverse worlds. You can expect to learn from and connect with industry leaders, attend seminars and workshops from some of the most influential people in the field, and hear from experts on the latest developments in the space.

The event will also feature a variety of companies and startups that are on the cutting edge of the industry. You'll have the opportunity to network with these companies and learn more about their products and services. In addition, you'll have the chance to connect with other attendees and make valuable connections that can help you in your own business endeavors.

Moreover, ICBM Expo is an essential thought-leadership venue, with a new lineup of key influencers leading talks about the future of relevant industries. It is not to miss the exhibition with insightful and exciting conversations expected on new game-changing technologies (including blockchain, metaverse, and virtual assets), gamefi, DeFi (decentralized finance), investing in virtual real estate, the future of internet Web 3.0, digital payment solutions and getaways, talk on ICO/STO, progress in crypto space, AI and VR role in the metaverse and much more. A stellar lineup of conference speakers is already in the works, with some of the world's most powerful influencers and officials expected to participate. Attendees see networking opportunities with significant industry executives, investors, and guided business contacts.

