iGrafx, a worldwide leader in digital business transformation and process management, today announces the promotion of Alexandre Wentzo to President and Chief Revenue Officer.

"I am so pleased to have Alex at the helm of our expanding business," said Teesee Murray, CEO of iGrafx. "As iGrafx continues its growth trajectory, Alex's deep industry understanding makes him the ideal person to drive our mission of Process Intelligence for All. Alex's history of building real relationships with a focus on delivering meaningful value is remarkable. The iGrafx team is proud to recognize his hard work and accomplishments with this promotion."

With more than twenty years of global executive leadership experience, Wentzo has successfully led and executed on a wide range of growth, innovation, and acquisition opportunities. Wentzo's promotion further fuels iGrafx as a global leader in business transformation software.

"On behalf of our team, I congratulate Alexandre on this well-deserved promotion," said Darryl Lewis, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners. "Alex's long track record of success in the industry speaks for itself -- we're very excited about the expertise and leadership that Alex will continue to bring to the table in his new role and the stellar value that he'll deliver for iGrafx, its customers, and its partners."

In 2022, iGrafx acquired process mining solution provider Logpickr. Working closely with the leadership team, Wentzo built a market-leading strategy integrating process mining with the iGrafx Process360 Live Platform, enabling organizations to gain a more holistic approach to process improvement, compliance, and automation optimization.

"I am proud to lead this global team and drive innovation in partnership with the industries we serve," said Wentzo about his new role. "In this dynamic and ever-changing world, I embrace the challenge to expand market share while boosting customer experience. Our many long term, valued customers need the transformation value we offer, and many others are coming to us based on our vision, capability, and trust. It's a great time to be leading this team."

About iGrafx

iGrafx, a leader in intelligent process management, enables the world's largest enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx platform captures and connects critical business operations for process mining, analysis, modeling, and optimization. In today's competitive market, business leaders must align business objectives and IT systems, comply with industry regulations, automate business process, and identify and implement process efficiencies by undertaking initiatives such as RPA, Six Sigma, and Lean. With iGrafx, businesses connect the dots across these efforts to deliver results, improvements, and increase return on investment. Learn more by visiting http://www.igrafx.com.

