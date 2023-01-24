Anzeige
24.01.2023 | 15:34
Risk Management: Risk Management 02/23: Collateral List update

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 


The following change has been made:

- Bonds issued by The European Investment Bank and The European Union have been
approved as collateral. 


The change will come into force 2023-01-31


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1113413
