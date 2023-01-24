Delivers lower cost to entry, flexibility, faster rollout and seamless distribution

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced it is re-defining enterprise security with the launch of its enhanced YubiEnterprise Subscription program, expanded Security Key Series, and updated pricing structure. With the onslaught of today's sophisticated attacks specifically targeting enterprises, these updates will help better equip organizations with hardware-based authentication and complimentary services needed to prevent the constant threat companies are facing.

"People that use legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions are at high risk for being hacked," said Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product, Yubico. "The intrinsic value of modern MFA has risen given the escalating cyber threat landscape and recent government mandates. With the enhanced YubiEnterprise Subscription, customers get the benefit of all that Yubico offers. We continue to set and raise the standard for security strategies by making it easier than ever for companies to protect themselves, their employees, and their customers against malicious hackers and sophisticated attacks like phishing."

The key to preventing cybersecurity attacks

With the latest enhancements to YubiEnterprise Subscription, and the expanded Security Key Series, Yubico is making our products more accessible for enterprises with comprehensive options for organizations to update their security strategies, utilize a YubiKey as a Service model, and gain access to enterprise services and tools to help them modernize their MFA.

YubiEnterprise Subscription

To help organizations move more easily to the strongest security posture with phishing-resistant MFA, Yubico is introducing a completely updated YubiEnterprise Subscription program to organizations with 500 users or more. Available in both Standard and Plus plans, there are many benefits to YubiEnterprise Subscription, including:

Lower cost to entry - Gain phishing-resistant MFA for less than the price of a cup of coffee per user per month (OPEX) with additional subscription-only entitlements and discounts built-in.

- Gain phishing-resistant MFA for less than the price of a cup of coffee per user per month (OPEX) with additional subscription-only entitlements and discounts built-in. Flexibility Enable user choice to select preferred YubiKeys in subscription tiers over time with options to upgrade as needs evolve.

Enable user choice to select preferred YubiKeys in subscription tiers over time with options to upgrade as needs evolve. Future-proofed Ensure security is always prioritized with replacement keys that can be used for employee churn, lost devices, or secure authentication backups.

Ensure security is always prioritized with replacement keys that can be used for employee churn, lost devices, or secure authentication backups. Faster rollout Quickly deploy and protect your workforce, your brand, and stay connected to security experts through Professional Services, a dedicated Customer Success Manager, and 24x7x365 Priority Support.

Quickly deploy and protect your workforce, your brand, and stay connected to security experts through Professional Services, a dedicated Customer Success Manager, and 24x7x365 Priority Support. Seamless distribution Leveraging YubiEnterprise Delivery, organizations can automate time-consuming tasks such as shipping, inventory management and more.

Organizations can derive the best value by opting for Plus subscription which includes additional value and services. Standard subscription offers a la carte add-ons.

Security Key Series *COMING SOON*

The expanded Security Key Series lineup will include two new enterprise, FIDO-only (FIDO2/WebAuthn and FIDO U2F) keys, to provide phishing-resistant MFA to organizations. Additionally, the Security Key Series lineup will transition from blue to black in color, bringing it into alignment with the long-time trusted, iconic look and feel of the flagship YubiKey 5 Series.

With the same support and feature set as the two original keys, the enterprise Security Keys will only be available as part of the YubiEnterprise Subscription program, and include serial numbers to meet current and future enterprise requirements. The black Security Key Series will include an etching on the back of the devices to differentiate from YubiKey models.

The introduction of black Security Keys helps streamline manufacturing as we meet heightened customer demand.

Updated pricing structure

As part of our mission to make the internet safer for everyone, and to make phishing-resistant MFA accessible, the company is continuing to aim at providing the highest quality solutions at a competitive price for businesses. Our goal is to continue to drive innovation and to do so, Yubico is making updates to increase pricing on the majority of its devices. Even as perpetual prices are raised, the YubiEnterprise Subscription pricing in comparison delivers a value increase at a compelling price point.

The updated pricing is a result of macro economic trends and component expenses. These changes will help Yubico continue to innovate and help us meet the growing needs of enterprises as they face urgency to move to modern, phishing-resistant MFA for their global user base.

To learn more about YubiEnterprise Subscription, please see here. For more information about the expanded enterprise Security Keys, please visit here and updated perpetual pricing can be seen here.

About Yubico

Yubico, the inventor of the YubiKey, makes secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based authentication security at scale.

YubiKeys are the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), enabling a single device to work across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services. Yubico's technology enables secure authentication, encryption, and code signing and is used and loved by many of the world's largest organizations and millions of customers in more than 160 countries.

Aligned with its mission of making the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. Yubico is privately held, with presence around the globe and offices in Santa Clara, San Francisco, Seattle area, and Stockholm. For more information, please visit: www.yubico.com.

